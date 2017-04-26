I'll also explain why this is relevant for investors looking to capitalize off the big money getting caught offsides.

I'll use three examples to show this, including one that's current as of today.

Allow me to present, by way of a classic American television reference, how the "smart" money often ends up looking very dumb.

Who remembers the Chappelle Show?

Hopefully everyone raised their hand. It's some of the best sketch comedy to every air on American television.

Well, one particularly amusing sketch that ran on the show was called "When Keepin' It Real Goes Wrong."

The premise was simple. Someone in the sketch would get slighted and would subsequently be faced with a decision: let it slide (always the safe thing to do) or "keep it real."

Invariably, the characters in the sketch would decide to "keep it real" and as the title of those sketches suggests, that decision would always go horribly wrong.

Well, hedge funds and speculators have a bad habit of falling into that same trap when it comes to crowded trades. Put simply, they get something in their head and there's no disabusing them of it until someone loses a whole lot of money. In many cases, these folks will be confronted with reality in time to do a market mea culpa but instead, they almost always decide to "keep it real."

Let me give you a couple of great examples and then I'll present the latest (and "greatest") incarnation.

So back in early March, when crude prices (NYSEARCA:USO) were still elevated (if largely range-bound), the specs had an idea. And it was a big one. I mean 1 billion barrels "bigly." Here's what the net spec long looked like in crude early last month:

(CFTC, Bloomberg)

Now to be sure, the writing was on the wall in terms of the runup in US production and inventories, which means the specs had a chance to trim this position based on incoming data.

But do you know what they said when given that chance? This: "No, I keeps it real!"

Well, here's what happened just a few days after I pulled the chart shown above from the terminal:

Oops. Believe me when I tell you that that spec blunder was lampooned across "the Street" (so to speak) and back.

Ok, here's "Exhibit B":

(CFTC, Bloomberg)

So what you're looking at there is the net spec short in 5Y Treasurys as of March 10. Again, the specs had every opportunity to trim the position based on lackluster incoming "hard" data and on hints that although the Fed would certainly be hiking the following week, the committee might well put a dovish spin on things, triggering a sharp decline in yields across the curve (i.e. a rally).

But do you know what they said when given that chance? You guessed it: "No, I keeps it real!" Well...

Oops.

That brings us to last Friday, when we got the latest CFTC data current through Tuesday, April 18. Do you know what that data showed? Well, let me tell you: it showed the largest spec short position in Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWN) minis since September 2014:

(CFTC, Bloomberg)

One more time: the specs had every chance to trim this position (it had grown for 11 of the previous 12 weeks) going into the first round of the French election. That is, they could have pared this back knowing that an adverse outcome (Mélenchon vs. Le Pen) was unlikely.

But do you know what they said when given that chance? That's right: "I keeps it real!" Well...

So beyond being absolutely hilarious and somewhat satisfying for those who enjoy a little hedge fund hubris, there's an important takeaway here.

Namely, that the moves in the opposite direction of the spec bets were almost undoubtedly exacerbated by those same specs unwinding their stretched positions.

That's why I'm so keen on highlighting CFTC positioning data and encouraging investors to watch it closely for signs that the "smart" money may be about to get caught offsides. Because when that happens, there are opportunities to capitalize on the ensuing scramble.

Oh, one last thing. Don't get too fired up about small-caps based on the above, because as you can see from the following, they are trading very, very rich:

(Goldman)

