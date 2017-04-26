Eli Lilly: Key Q1 2017 Insights

With the stock still trading at premium to peers, some evidence of earnings upgrade over the coming quarters will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

Yesterday, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported better than expected Q1/2017 results in terms of EPS, thanks to some manufacturing efficiencies impacting positively at gross margin level.

The stock was down 2.5% mainly because the expectations were high for this quarter and there wasn’t any material upgrade to 2017 numbers.

Q1/2017 results

Eli Lilly reported Q1/2017 sales of $5.22, in-line with consensus expectation, while EPS of $0.98 were 2% higher than consensus, driven by better than expected Gross Margin. FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The positive signals from the Q1/2017 Results of Eli Lilly are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Humalog and Trulicity), which have compensated some weaknesses in two others important franchises, such as Jardiance and Basaglar.

Humalog sales were $708M, 10% higher than street expectations, driven by the favorable comparison with Q1/2016 where the sales were affected by some extra-rebate. Despite this strong performance has been helped by this one-off, the good news is the lack of increasing pricing pressure in the short acting insulin space in early 2017.

Trulicity sales were $373M, 10% higher than consensus, driven by a healthy volume dynamic in the GLP1 space coupled with a stable pricing environment. It’s worth noting that the long term opportunity for Trulicity is dependant by the clinical profile which will be showed by Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Semaglutide in the SUSTAIN 7 trial, expected for mid 2017. In this study, Novo has tested Semaglutide vs. Trulicity and I think that, if NVO will show superiority to LLY, the long term opportunity for this drug could be much lower than expected.

On the negative side, Jardiance sales were only $74M, disappointing the bulls looking for a stronger performance given the positive data on the drug in terms of CV outcomes. It looks like the SGLT2 is suffering from increasing pricing pressure, driven by the payors, but the company disagree with this thesis:

“We don't think there's a disconnect between TRx and revenue. The quarter for Jardiance was pretty clean, so we didn't have changes in estimates when it comes to rebates and discounts. Let's recall, and of course, in the case of Jardiance, we share 50/50 the gross margin for the product with BI the way basically what we book as revenue. And right now I think it's fair to say that the current revenue basically is a good reflection of the underlying scripts.”

Source: Eli Lilly’s Q1/2017 Conference Call

Basaglar sales were only $46M, showing some discrepancies compared to the strong prescriptions trends but it looks like the company was not worried about that because the weakness has been related to some inventory destocking.

Lastly, the market has been disappointed by the lack of incremental details about the CRL received by the FDA on Baricitinib. Eli Lilly clarified that they disagree with the FDA stance towards the drug and that they will submit few new data about the efficacy/safety profile of the different doses tested, but they weren't able to rule out the need of a new clinical trial to satisfy the request of the FDA.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals are mixed, with some good messages related to Humalog and Trulicity, but some weaknesses related to Jardiance and Basaglar. With the stock still trading at premium to peers, some evidence of earnings upgrade over the coming quarters will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

