ICBA Vs. MBA Housing Reform Options For Fannie And Freddie

In fact, Commerce Secretary Mnuchin will speak at the ICBA Capital Summit on May 3.

I looked at this as well as a competing plan from the MBA. The ICBA plan is currently the front runner, the ICBA has met with Trump and Mnuchin.

The ICBA just released an excellent whitepaper that lays out the principles for housing-finance reform that is a must for FNMA (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) investors to read. This plan is currently the front runner, the ICBA has met with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, the Mortgage Bankers Association has an alternative plan that is complex and has not met with them.

In its whitepaper, ICBA lays out its principles for GSE reform, including:

allowing Fannie and Freddie, which have paid out nearly $80 billion more to the U.S. Treasury than they received during the financial crisis, to rebuild their capital buffers,

providing competitive, equal and direct access to the market on a single-loan basis and the continued ability to retain and service those loans locally,

reducing the risks posed to the GSEs by credit-risk transfers, and

ensuring an explicit, paid-for government guarantee of GSE mortgage-backed securities and strong oversight from a single regulator.

ICBA's whitepaper also outlines a way to move forward with needed administrative and legislative reforms, such as:

the Federal Housing Finance Agency ending the GSEs' net-worth sweep, establishing capital-restoration plans, and delaying the launch of its Uniform Mortgage Backed Security until the GSEs are recapitalized and released from conservatorship, and

Congress creating a catastrophic mortgage insurance fund for GSE securities and changing the GSEs to regulated and shareholder-owned financial utilities.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Jeb Hensarling will speak at the Media Advisory: ICBA Capital Summit May 1 - 3. All ears will be on Mnuchin when he speaks from 8-8:30 AM on May 3.

A competing Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) plan is solely dependent on Congressional action despite the fact that there is no Congressional action in sight. The MBA plan introduces unnecessary complexity (without any supporting financial analysis) in its recommendations for a "transition phase" that would keep Fannie and Freddie as guarantors, while transitioning their legacy operations and paving the way for new competitors, and completely ignores existing shareholder litigation and the rights of shareholders in general.

The ICBA is calling for the delay of a single security until GSEs are recapitalized from conservatorship. The proposal looks fairly similar to suggestions from the Mortgage Bankers Association, including calls for an explicit, paid-for government guarantee of GSE mortgage-backed securities.

However, the ICBA said the launch of the uniform MBS from the GSEs should be deferred until Fannie and Freddie are recapitalized and released from conservatorship. Currently, the GSEs plan to launch a single security in 2019, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The ICBA was also critical of the GSEs' risk-sharing efforts. The trade group said risk-sharing transactions "drain revenue" from the GSEs, exposing them to operational risks. The ICBA added that risk-sharing securities are currently illiquid and would likely "dry up" in times of market stress.

Fannie Mae common stock was up a strong 8.46% today to $2.83 while preferreds such as Fannie Mae's FNMAS was up 2.30% to $7.12 and Freddie Mac's FMCKJ was up 3.13% to $6.60.

I own Fairholme Fund and indirectly own Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred shares, which have a large position in Fairholme Fund.

