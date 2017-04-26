Why Baker Hughes' Operational Structure Has Put It Behind Rivals Halliburton And Schlumberger

We are on hold with Baker Hughes' shares given pricing headwinds and lack of visibility on GE merger.

Overview

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) was the most recent oil and gas service company to report FQ1 results. The company is broadly diversified across product & service, as well as geographic segments. For the quarter, the company reported results that beat FactSet consensus estimates for EPS and EBITDA while falling just shy of revenue estimates.

The priorities for Baker Hughes continue to be closing the planned merger with GE and improving product margins across geographic segments. We are currently avoiding the stock and favor larger rivals Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) as both have greater positioning and operational advantages vs. Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes Earnings: By the Numbers

Digging into the results, we can see that Baker Hughes beat EPS and EBITDA estimates while missing top-line estimates. Baker Hughes reported an adjusted loss of ($0.04)/ share vs. FactSet consensus of ($0.21)/share. EBITDA results beat estimates by $54.4MM (reported $309.0MM vs. $254.6MM estimate). Meanwhile revenues came in light at $2.26B vs. consensus $2.27B driven by weaker than expected North American and Latin American revenues. On a sequential basis, revenues declined by 6% sequentially while EBITDA improved 16% sequentially.

The drop in North American revenue stands out to us as competitors Halliburton and Schlumberger both reported sequential revenue growth and positive net income. We would also point out that globally diversified Schlumberger posted positive revenue growth suggesting that geographic mix wasn't fully a factor in declining sales growth.

Segment Analysis

North America - A Weak Spot?

Baker Hughes continued to telegraph the marginal weakness in international vs. North America in their quarterly conference call. We were surprised that their North American segment reported falling revenues as peers suggested North American market was a bright spot. The company implied that weakness in the Gulf Coast was a driving factor to the revenue decline. We were surprised at the severity of the Gulf Coast situation and feel as though there is more behind the weakness as CEO Martin Craighead concluded that US land represented 60% of sales mix while Gulf Coast represented ~15%.

In our view, weak North American revenues are a result of the company's operational leverage and supply chain management. From the chart below, we can see that the company's margins are coming under pressure as cost cutting programs have stalled out.

Gross margins are being impacted by producer cost inflation that the company is not able to pass through to its customers. Baker Hughes CFO claimed that the company began passing costs along in March

The drop in EBIT margins despite sales growth is yet another example of Baker Hughes' relatively weak market position.

This dynamic appeared to have continued despite management's comments on North American pricing that suggest pricing pressure has improved.

The company alluded to the "bifurcated" market in North America as a driver for future profitability. The company defined the bifurcated market as a tale of two ends: low cost, efficiency seeking vs. higher cost, more sophisticated productivity seeking. From our analysis, it appears that most US land drillers are favoring efficiency over productivity. It appears that this trend is affecting the company's profitability as efficiency returns lag the more sophisticated, productivity driven business (80% of drilling margins are from productivity technology.)

What is most important; however, is the expected shift to productive drilling as decline rates affect well dynamics and efficiency gains diminish. This was confirmed through CEO Martin Craighead's comments on the quarterly earnings call. This bolsters our belief that service cost inflation remains in its infancy and will play out in the medium term.

International Segment - Following the Trend

Baker Hughes concluded that weakness will continue to permeate throughout its international segment as longer-cycle projects are put on hold until oil markets stabilize. The trend in international is consistent with major competitors Halliburton and Schlumberger. We are not a believer in cost inflation in international drilling through 2017 as rig counts are still looking for a bottom amid reductions in capital spending.

Conclusion

The Baker Hughes results are a reminder of the severity of the oil price downturn. Service sector margins remain depressed and improvements are likely due in late 2017. We would attribute the company's relative weakness to its operational structure and positioning rather than industry headwinds. The company is expected to complete its merger with GE Oil & Gas, which is expected to create positive cost and technological synergies that may improve BHI's operational leverage. We continue to remain on the sidelines on BHI citing margin headwinds and are awaiting greater clarity on merger synergy with GE Oil & Gas.

Disclosure

