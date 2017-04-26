Buy Bank Of America - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/25/17)

Sell Magna International as autos are not doing well.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 25.

Bullish Calls

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): They do well when the interest rates are high. Cramer expects two rate hikes this year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): "This central nervous system, they believe that they have something. If you want to speculate, it is a great area to speculate because there's so little to help people. So if they have something, it will be huge. If they don't, though, understand it's going to get hammered."

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG): It's in a good situation. So are Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC).

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S): T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO John Legere had good things to say about Sprint and trying to figure out what to do with them. It's a buy.

Bearish Call

Magna International (NYSE:MGA): The stock is too cheap to sell, but everything related to autos is going down. There is no point in buying the stock on rumors of autonomous driving.

