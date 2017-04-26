Valero's Bottom Line Has Seen Better Days

Valero (NYSE:VLO) has just reported Q1 2017 earnings and there's a lot to digest. There are some clear positives, but a few concerning items like the fact that profit fell 38%. Valero beat on both the top and bottom line, despite the large decrease in net income YOY, and they remain on track with their core growth initiatives. One interesting part about this earnings report is that the renewable identification number expenses were lower YOY, by just under 10%. This could be the precursor to a larger catalyst for the company later in the year. All in all, the report was solid, but the bottom line remains a core concern.

Source: Reuters

Key Takeaways

On EPS estimates of $0.63, VLO reported $0.68. Additionally, revenue was up 38.6% YOY to $21.77 billion, beating the estimate by nearly $2.6 billion. This is great progress for the company and the key takeaways from the earnings report are as follows:

Capital expenditure for the first quarter was $641 million, annualized $2.56 billion

Net income slid heavily YOY from $495 million to $305 million

Dividend outflows were $315 million, but no change in the size of the dividend

4.7 million shares were bought back by the company

RIN costs were $146 million, down YOY by 9.3%

The company set its capital expenditure guidance at $2.7 billion and right now it looks as though they're coming under budget, which is a good thing. My focus, here, is the impact on free cash flow as Valero has a long history of posting positive free cash flow and maintaining that standard is critical. This past quarter, free cash flow was $347 million, annualized to $1.34 billion. The higher the level of free cash flow, the higher the value the company can return to shareholders, so this is a positive development.

It's not all positive, however as net income YOY has fallen drastically. During Q1 2016, a time that was incredibly challenging for the energy sector, net income for Valero was $495 million, but it is now just $305 million. So, what went wrong, especially considering the company beat on EPS expectations? First, we have to separate the two as the market did expect EPS to decline YOY. So, EPS just declined less than the market expected it would. Second, profit is down sharply YOY due to lower margins and higher expenses both above and below the line.

Taking a look at margins on a YOY basis, look at the table below. While the gross margin actually improved, the operating margin slumped and the net income margin, already incredibly small, declined nearly two full percentage points. So, it's concerning that margin weakness may persist this year and hurt the profitability of the company, constraining its ability to grow and fund further initiatives.

Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Income Margin Q1 2016 8.22% 5.79% 3.46% Q1 2017 10.77% 2.47% 1.40%

This comes as an interesting development in light of refined product inventories retracting significantly and are no longer elevated above their five-year average. As the market works to restore supply/demand balance, Valero has favorable fundamentals to operate on. In particular, gasoline prices have started to tick up this year, with the national average being $2.41/gallon, continuing the trend the began in Q1 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

It is to be expected that no material change in the dividend would occur this quarter. Rather, we should be looking to Q4 2017 for management to guide us to the next dividend increase, presumably to $0.80/share per quarter. The current yield is 3.71%, which is rather competitive. The company has stated that they'll be targeting a 75% payout ratio for the full-year 2017, which is interesting considering the Q1 2017 payout ratio exceeds 100%. The company is factoring in a larger level of profitability as seasonally higher demand begins to kick in.

Source: Bloomberg

The dividend is a key source of value for shareholders but what was also impressive was the fact that the company bought back 4.7 million shares during the quarter for $314 million. That's a large value return to shareholders. To put this number in perspective, that's about 5.71 days worth of average volume. That creates considerable support throughout the quarter and probably prevented the stock from declining further, seeing as on a YTD timeframe the stock is down 3.48%.

Keeping An Eye On RINs

I've authored a few articles now on various refiners that discusses the toll RIN obligations have been taking on refiners' profitability. Ever since President Trump won the election back in November, investors have been looking for major regulatory catalysts and RINs may very well be one of them. Legendary investor Carl Icahn, who also majority owns a stake in smaller refiner CVR Energy (CVI, CVRR), was appointed as a special advisor to Trump and has made his voice known that he wants to deregulate this OTC market. RINs, or renewable identification numbers, are credits that must be purchased by refiners whenever a barrel of refined product is produced as it mandates a certain composition be from ethanol.

As a reminder, RINs cost Valero in 2016 close to $750 million, which drastically cut into profitability. RIN obligations have been rising every year post-financial crisis and these swelling liabilities have received a heavy amount of backlash from the financial community. This past quarter, the liability for Valero was $146 million, meaning the annualized cost, all else equal, is $584 million. That would be a significant YOY reduction, but still a sizable chunk taken out of operating income. Think about it this way, the company pays $314 million in dividends at the current rate. It could more than double the dividend in its current standing each year if it didn't have to pay this obligation. Profit also would've been rather flat YOY if this liability wasn't in place.

Investors should keep a careful eye on this company and the refining industry at large. As soon as RIN regulations start to be discussed, presumably after tax and healthcare plans are presented, refining stocks like VLO could take off as a reduction in the quarterly liability would be a large positive. Valero is near its core resistance level of $70 and breaching that, let alone sustaining ground above it, is going to take a positive catalyst. The deregulation of RINs could very well be that catalyst.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

It'll be interesting to see the change in the RIN obligation that fellow refiners CVR Refining, Marathon (NYSE:MPC), and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) exhibited this past quarter and whether or not they fell like Valero's did. Valero posted a solid quarter, but showed considerable weakness on the bottom-line. However, a new development occurred where the RIN obligation was actually lower YOY and this could be a precursor to a larger, more positive catalyst for the company. As this company works to return significant value to shareholders, investors should continue to hold the name until a catalyst materializes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VLO, PSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.