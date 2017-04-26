The Surge In Bitcoin Should Continue With The BoJ's Quantitative Easing

With the yen falling in value, Bitcoin has been a target of flows with savvy Japanese investors and savers.

Bitcoin got a boost of street-cred earlier in the month when the Japanese government legalized the payment method in Japan. Prior to that, Bitcoin had been lacking in good news. The Winklevoss twins, of Facebook fame and fortune, were denied a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC. However, by allowing the crypto-currency as a legal alternative, the Japanese are moving in to the market in large numbers. As it turns out, Bitcoin has become a hedge alternative to the massive printing of money the Bank of Japan has implemented over the past several years. Given this angle, and the lack of overall success the Bank of Japan has had in stimulating their economy, Bitcoin is set to continue its unabated rise.

The failure of the Winklevoss twins to get their ETF approved was disheartening for Bitcoin speculators. The ETF would have legitimized the crypto-currency. However, the SEC could not allow the ETF to go forward simply because the exchanges that the twins were linking to were unregulated. This made sense in the long run however disappointing the news was

Bitcoin sold off sharply from that news dropping from $1,250 to $950, $300.00 in just three days:

Then, the Japanese government passed their legislation legalizing Bitcoin as a payment method in Japan. Bitcoin surged, and I will say, beyond my thinking:

As it turns out, the idea of an alternative currency in Japan is a smart idea. Japan is in the midst of a massive liquidity injecting process with Quantitative Easing. Ultimately, this will debase the Japanese yen. This chart of the Bank of Japan's balance sheet and the massive amount of money the bank is injecting into the system makes Bitcoin, which is not susceptible to inflation of any one country, a wise option:

The combination of both the Japanese government legalizing Bitcoin as a payment method while simultaneously the Japanese government is in the midst of debasing their own currency is the reason for the latest surge in price.

Japanese are notorious savers and are very savvy with investing individually. The common citizen was a very big factor in the massive carry trade during the mid 2000s, pushing in some $1 trillion into the trade. The Japanese have to be this savvy. Their growth rates in their economy are the lowest in the morning economic world. So, these investors have gained a level of sophistication beyond the norm of a non-professional market participant. That same savviness and wisdom is what is propelling Bitcoin higher and will continue to do so over the coming weeks and months.

The population in Japan is some 200 million. These individuals are all equally subjected to the downside of the Bank of Japan's policies of debasing their currency in order to stimulate economic growth and inflation. The general population, now that Bitcoin is a legal payment method, are moving in to the crypto-currency. I expect Bitcoin to continue its move upward for some time to come. I also expect much larger volumes at the trading exchanges now that Bitcoin is turning more mainstream. This will help with trading spreads.

For now, I reiterate my call on Bitcoin moving higher.

