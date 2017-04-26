Corporate Profit Margins: The Beer Foam Of Wall Street

I was hanging at my local brew-pub yesterday afternoon, writing and partaking of a particularly good rye IPA. Sitting there thinking about how to phrase something, I caught myself staring blankly at the foamy beer head.

I always wait for the bubbles to dissipate and if they're not doing so quickly enough, I shove my finger into the beer to accelerate the process (it's a surface-tension thing, as I recall from my high school physics class). And it dawned on me in that moment: Corporate profit margins are the beer foam of Wall Street.

And dissipate is what they must do.

Yes. Must.

Efficiency Doesn't Negate the Economics 101

As long as I've been an investor - my first purchase was in 1984, the old Tiger International Inc. that's now lost inside FedEx - I've always believed in reversion to the mean. Maybe I'm a curmudgeon. Maybe I am a naysayer. Maybe I walk on the dark side of the street and only see a glass that's half empty. Maybe I'm just cheap and refuse to pay up for any stock and, thus, always expect excessive valuations will retreat.

Whatever the case, the history of Wall Street and investing is proof that never has a single financial metric gone up without coming back down.

And so it is, then, that elevated profit margins are likely not long for this world - particularly at this moment, when S&P valuations are at stupid levels and when interest rates will nudge higher (though probably not as much as Mr. Market assumes)

So let's start with a chart…

Over nearly seven decades, profit margins have never been as high as they've been for the last decade or so.

Clearly, there are reasons for that - namely the improved efficiency that technology has unleashed and the fact that the C-suite and the Boardroom have been exceedingly stingy in sharing profits with the worker stiffs. Instead, cash that would/should (I'm not making a political call here) go to workers has instead gone to Wall Street in the form of an egregious amount of corporate buyback activity. (Take a gander at what's been going on with corporate profits in recent years…)

But Wall Street's cheerleaders need to stop and catch a clue, get a grip, pull their head from the sand - pick your euphemism of choice for "willful blindness" … or maybe just call it delusion?

Technology certainly improves profitability in the short- to medium-term. But it cannot change the laws of economics and human ingenuity.

High margins always lead to competition because someone else, sipping their own rye IPA, has an epiphany and sees a way to compete at a lower cost and remain profitable. That naturally brings down profit margins. And they always lead to a stirring on the factory floor, where workers see the profit margins rising and, at some point, rise up themselves and demand a greater piece of the action.

At best, technology can delay the inevitability of declining margins as the corporate world and entrepreneurs gather the information they need and implement the ideas they have for competing. That takes time. But I would argue that based on the chart above (by the way, that's directly from the St. Louis Fed's FRED database), we're now in that phase where competitors are forcing margins lower as they invade. Just look at tech bellwether Uber as one quintessential example. It owned its market at one point … and now it has had to lower prices to battle competitors, resulting in lower margins (not the Uber has any profit margins, but that's a different topic).

It's like that all across the tech landscape. So there's simply no way margins remain at these elevated levels - and that will have implications we'll come to in a moment.

But there's more to concern ourselves with…

The Consumer and Corporate America Face Headwinds

I noted that executives and board members have been loathe to hand out greater compensation as corporate profits escalated. That's clearly changing as workers angle for greater pay, particularly at the lower end of the pay scale, where the minimum-wage movements have pressured companies such as Walmart, Target, McDonald's, Starbucks, Ikea, Costco and others to raise their pay scales.

That's not a one-and-down event.

Pay the line-worker more and suddenly the shift-supervisors need a raise to maintain the pay gap they feel they deserve. And then the supervisors one rung higher demand more … and on and on and on. It's trickle-up economics and it's the reason a company such as Walmart, the largest employer in America, reported that the added wage burden has been eating into profits. Again, I believe the decline in profit margins shown in that chart reflects this trend as well - and it's likely to continue.

Then we come to rising interest rates.

I don't believe the Fed has the capacity to raise rates very much, as I write about here. But the Fed probably will raise again, if only to save face, given its insistence time and again that it sees a need for multiple rate increases in 2017. Yet rising interest rates are obviously bad on both consumers and companies (and on companies in two ways). To wit:

The Consumer: Interest rates head higher and so, too, do payments on credit cards, home-equity lines of credit, auto loans, etc. And that's bad news because the U.S. consumer is back to pre-crisis levels in terms of debt, and that won't end well … which means bad things for our consumer economy.

Corporate America: U.S. companies have been racking up debt like a deranged hoarder, as this chart (also from the St. Louis Fed) shows:

Sure, interest rates are insanely low, so why not pile on the debt? The problem comes in that nearly $900 billion of floating rate debt exists as of Q1, according to Eaton Vance. As rates rise, debt repayments on all that floater paper will reset … and that paper will be resetting just as consumers are curtailing their spending because their debt-repayment obligations are pinching, which, of course, means, corporate debt repayment will be more painful just as the economy is slowing. Can you smell the defaults baking? It will even be a problem for companies with low-cost fixed-rate debt. They aren't like to default, but they will be consuming ever more of their shrinking profits for debt-repayment. And there go the profit margins…

Trump Tax Bump: Don't Hold Your Breath Very Long

The Street's cheerleaders will point out that if Trump gets his way with tax reform - dropping rates all the way to 15% - then that will certainly boost margins and provide additional fuel to a market already hyperventilating and deprived of oxygen.

Maybe.

But if so, probably for a short time - because all the other factors remain in play: The U.S. consumer is still egregiously indebted and relying on MasterCard and Amex to live an aspirational life; Economics 101 remains in force and entrepreneurs will find ways to gnaw into high profit margins for their own benefit; workers will continue to demand their fair share of profits that come from technological-efficiency gains; the Fed is still looking to raise rates; and corporate America has its own debt bomb waiting on a match.

In short, the game is not set up these days for corporate profit margins to run higher. It's set up for them to decline back toward historical levels in the 6% to 7% range … and, as reversion to the mean almost always does, profits margins will probably overshoot on the downside.

All of which has a monumental impact on Wall Street.

The meme of the day is that corporate profits and the low-rate environment justify hyperbolic stock-market valuations. But what happens when, ding dong the meme is dead?

What happens when a respected sell-side analyst or a respected hedge-fund manager comes out with this same analysis? What happens when the second and third and seventh mimic that meme?

And what happens when, in an upcoming earnings season, someone notices that across the board corporate profit margins are weakening - and The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg and the like start writing about it more?

Just a piece of brain nougat to chew on…

I go back to what I've been saying in my recent posts: Now is the time to prepare for the inevitable. Reversion to the mean can be a bear. A very hairy, snarling, nasty Alaska brown bear just awoken from hibernation and seeking food. Stand in the way of it and you're gonna get mauled.

Much better to be some place safer, like Europe … where profit margins have tailwinds, not headwinds as in America, and where market valuations are at far-saner levels.

I continue to urge investors to put some of their investable assets into Europe, for safer keeping. The two funds I like in particular are:

iShares MSCI Small-Cap Europe ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS): Europe is approaching its own rate-hike cycle and European economies are turning up, even economies such as France and Spain. Small-cap stocks are the place to be as that happens. SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ): This is sort of the Dow 30 of Europe, or maybe the S&P 100 … the big, blue-chip bellwethers. As cash flows out of overvalued stocks here in the States, it will find a home in European doppelgängers that provide the same or similar products, but for which stock valuations are relatively cheap - if not stupidly cheap.

Or maybe that's just the beer talking?