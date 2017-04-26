Chevron's Refined Product Sales Are More Profitable Than Exxon Mobil

In an earlier article that compared the upstream performance metrics between Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), a reader asked if I could do the same for their downstream or refining and retail service station operations.

I gave it some thought, as to how best to approach the comparison simply and yet be informative. Both companies have significant refining and retail operations that span the globe. They are integrated petroleum companies that explore and produce oil and gas, and then refine oil into end products like motor gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel for retail consumption, and feedstock for petrochemicals. The refining process is a manufacturing business that lends itself optimally to economies of scale. The more refined product produced from your fixed assets allows you to drive down costs per unit of product sold.

From a revenue generating process and asset size, the refining process is the bulk of their downstream operations. A key comparison measure would therefore have to be centered on the profitability of their end products, their refined products over time. My source data as always was from the companies' 10-K and supplemental reports. The period was from 2008 to 2016, to include both up and down cycles. We looked at total worldwide refined product sales from their global refineries.

Chevron's Refining and Retail Assets

As of December 31, 2016, Chevron has seven consolidated refineries where it has a majority controlling equity interest above 50% with a combined refining capacity of 1,251,000 barrels per day - b/d. Four of the refineries are in the U.S. of which two very large refineries are in California with a combined capacity of 548,000 b/d, a third in Mississippi on the U.S. Gulf Coast with a massive refining capacity of 330,000 b/d, and a fourth smaller refinery in Utah. As we shall see in our analysis, the key to Chevron's refining and retail profitability is their niche focus in the U.S., and particularly, California.

Internationally, Chevron had a Canadian refinery that was recently sold in April 2017, the remaining two are in South Africa and Thailand. Chevron has three non-consolidated equity refineries one in Singapore and South Korea each with a 50% equity interest, a third with a 7.5% interest in Pakistan. The three non-consolidated refineries have a Chevron equity refining capacity of 542,000 b/d. Overall, Chevron's consolidated and non-consolidated equity refining capacity totals 1,793,000 b/d.

Source: Chevron 2017 Supplemental Report

On the retail, service station side, Chevron has worldwide 833 owned or leased branded retail stations, 325 or 40% of which are in the U.S. primarily in the West and Gulf Coasts. Worldwide non-Chevron owned or leased branded stations total 10,377, of which 7,489 or 72% are in the U.S. Excluded are equity retail sites.

Source: Chevron 2016 Supplemental Report

Exxon Mobil's Refining and Retail Assets

Exxon Mobil's downstream expanse is truly massive and spans the globe. Its refining and retail footprint are found in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Mideast, Latin America, and Canada. In the U.S., XOM has five refineries with total refining capacity of 1,723,000 b/d. Three of the U.S. refineries are massive with a combined refining capacity of 1,427,000 b/d located in the Gulf Coast. However, Exxon Mobil has no refineries in the U.S. West Coast, particularly California.

Exxon Mobil's worldwide refining capacity is 90% XOM controlled or consolidated totaling 4,395,000 b/d, non-consolidated capacity totals 512,000 b/d. Exxon Mobil's total consolidated and non-consolidated or equity refining capacity is 4,907,000 b/d.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2016 10-K

Exxon Mobil has no branded Company owned or leased service stations in the U.S.; it does have 10,196 branded retail sites that are third-party owned or leased. Internationally, Exxon Mobil has 3,214 Company owned or leased branded service stations primarily in Europe and to a lesser extent in Canada. The remaining 7,373 internationally located branded retail stations are non-Company owned or leased.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2016 10-K

Source: Company 10-K and Chevron 2016 Supplemental Report

Downstream Market Strategy

Although both companies have a global refining and retail footprint, there is a significant difference in their downstream scope and strategy. Chevron's downstream businesses are globally more limited and fewer in footprint. Chevron is a niche downstream player focusing primarily in the U.S. West and Gulf Coasts, and internationally in the Asia Pacific region.

Chevron's Three Key markets:

Exxon Mobil's Worldwide Footprint

Exxon Mobil downstream footprint is more extensive and truly covers the globe. Its refining and retail strategy is based more on market breadth and depth. XOM has extensive downstream operations in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and in the U.S. Midwest, its downstream is smaller in scale. In terms of asset disposition, XOM's next biggest downstream market is Europe followed by the Asia Pacific region and then Canada.

Refined Product Sales

The downstream business is all about the refining process. Refining margins drive a company's downstream profitability, not retail where margins are razor thin in the pennies per gallon. A refiner's profitability depends upon sourcing discounted or low cost crudes in as high a volume mix as possible to achieve economies of scale; it is a pure manufacturing endeavor.

To compare refining profitability, we looked at the total annual global refined product sales of Chevron and Exxon Mobil by units and sales dollar. No surprise as Exxon Mobil with its greater global downstream market size had the greater volume by units and sale dollars of refined product sales each year from 2008 to 2016 on average almost two to one greater than Chevron.

However, for six out of nine years and for the last four years, Chevron had the higher profitability per barrel of sold refined product. On average, from 2008 to 2016, Chevron's refined product sold was $3.39/bbl., nearly one and a half times greater than Exxon Mobil's average of $2.40/bbl. Overall, Chevron's downstream profitability per barrel sold was significantly higher than Exxon Mobil, despite XOM's greater downstream assets and market size.

How can XOM with its greater global market not generate higher profits per barrel of sold refined product than CVX? To answer this question, we need to understand that there exist refineries with different upgrading complexity, and consequent different refining margins within the U.S. and across the globe. No crude oil is exactly alike. Each type of crude oil has different price points that cause them to trade at discounts to primarily light sweet Brent oil.

Sweet crude oil contains little to no sulfur content and is of a lighter API gravity quality or constituency. It is higher priced due to its lower more valuable refining processing ability. Heavier API gravity crudes usually contain sulfur. The heavier sulfur crude oils are commonly called sour crude oils and are priced at discounts to light sweet oils. They are cheaper to refine, but require more sophisticated or complex upgrading processing units in the refinery. The ability to possess high upgrading capability enables refineries to source cheaper feedstock crude oil that in turn drives higher margins.

The U.S. has the highest refining upgrading complexity capacity in the world. U.S. refineries on average can process lower quality crudes with higher sulfur content and lower API gravity. The U.S. refineries are simply the most sophisticated refineries in the world and their companies have sunk massive investments over the years to achieve this leading-edge refining process.

The chart below from Chevron's 2016 Supplemental Report depicts the differing upgrading capacities around the world. The basic refining unit is distillation; the upgrading units are the catalytic cracking and hydro-cracking units. Notice that outside the U.S., the level of upgrading capacity drops off dramatically. This is true for Chevron and for Exxon Mobil.

Source: Chevron 2016 Supplemental Report

In the U.S., XOM has a very high upgrading capacity, particularly in the Gulf Coast where it has a significant presence. However, only 39% of XOM's total global consolidated refining capacity is located in the U.S. Its refineries are spread throughout the world, causing its overall worldwide upgrading capacity to diminish. XOM has fewer complex upgrading refining units or assets to leverage upon its base distillation units.

Although worldwide Chevron has fewer refineries, 74% of its total global consolidated refining capacity is located in the U.S., where it has a significantly high number of complex upgrading assets. Its presence in California and the U.S. Gulf coast is home to some of the most complex refineries in the world.

This high concentration of refineries in the U.S., and most importantly in California, enables CVX to achieve superior refining margins. These are the highest refining margins in the world driven by its refining complexity and the very high refining and retail regulations mandated throughout the West Coast. Chevron is a niche refiner operating in a very high margin environment.

Source: Valero Website

Source: Valero Website

Conclusion:

As they say in Real Estate, it's location, it's location. The same is true for refineries and retail service stations. Although Chevron has fewer refineries and retail sites and a smaller global footprint, its downstream operates in prime high margin locations. Chevron's focus on the U.S. and overall niche markets with high margin upside give it a significant profitability edge over Exxon Mobil for every barrel of refined product that it sells.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.