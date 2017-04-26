Today's Big Move: Short-Covering And Desperate Buying Of Overpriced Stocks

Desperate buying of McDonald's and Caterpillar emblematic of valuation problems for this market.

Overall: Mostly short-covering and lack of volume on today's big rally.

Thesis: Today's big move in the indexes (SPY) on low volume is indicative of a short-covering rally as fear and the VIX have evaporated. Today's big winners: McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) - the typical no-growth/huge-premium names in this market buyers were desperate to own again.

Market View

As I have stated in my articles on the overall market, it is still a bull market until proven otherwise. The last two days simply confirm this sentiment.

However, the large moves on scant volume on stocks like McDonald's and Caterpillar show desperate buying by underperforming money managers. The intelligent investor has the advantage of patience.

This is obviously a short-covering rally, as the (VXX) has been such a huge loser over the past two days. The lack of volume is striking, even though the analysts will hardly mention it. With two hours to go in the trading day, volume is 26% less than average volume (bottom right of chart).

No institutional buying. Mostly short-covering. (via MarketSmith)

Desperate Buying

Investors were desperate to own shares in two index favorites today. Huge gains on large volume. Let's take a closer look at the valuations.

Today's Big Winners

McDonald's

Valuation

Yes, this is a company with virtually no growth trading at a P/E of 26. The market is trading near all-time highs, as buybacks and no-growth companies expand their P/E ratios, thanks to the Fed policy of low interest rates. This graph speaks for itself. A premium valuation for a company with no growth.

MCD data by YCharts

The Fed

Again, Fed policies are impacting the valuation of this market. It's hard to ignore the impact of the Fed in nearly every market around the world.

Caterpillar

Today's other big winner is Caterpillar.

Another company with a premium P/E and with even less growth than McDonald's. This is the type of valuation that professional money managers are forced to buy to keep up with the huge gains in the stock market since the election. A 53 P/E with -18% revenue growth.

CAT data by YCharts

Investment returns since the election

Some incredible gains aided by P/E expansion and short-covering. Gains in the stock market always make the investor feel comfortable. But the intelligent investor needs to analyze what he actually owns. Stocks with no growth and large P/Es are incredibly risky territory for today's investor.

20%+ annual returns seem a bit much, but the market goes higher.

SPY Annualized 6 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Valuations

The valuations in this market are extremely pricey. Recent advances only exacerbate the situation. The risk/return profile is not in the investor's favor.

Volatility

Back to no fear. A massive drop. Premium valuations in the market with no fear. This is the market we have.

VXX Price data by YCharts

Conclusion

Today's big rally on low volume confirms the buying is mostly short-covering. Overpriced stocks like McDonald's and Caterpillar move the indexes higher as fear evaporates and the indexes hit new highs on extremely dangerous valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.