Surgery Partners: Highly Probable Ambulatory Surgery Center Acquisition Target

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is a leading national owner and operator of ambulatory surgery centers in joint ventures with physicians. Founded in 2004, the company began building scale when H.I.G. Capital, a private equity firm, came in as a financial partner. The company owns/operates a portfolio of 98 ASCs, eight urgent care centers, five surgical hospitals, and 51 physician practices across 29 states.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers - known as ASCs - are modern healthcare facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. ASCs have transformed the outpatient experience for millions of Americans by providing them with a more convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures.

Physicians have led the development of ASCs. The first facility was opened in 1970 by two physicians who saw an opportunity to establish a high-quality, cost-effective alternative to inpatient hospital care for surgical services. Faced with frustrations like scheduling delays, limited operating room availability, and challenges in obtaining new equipment due to hospital budgets and policies, physicians were looking for a better way - and developed it in ASCs.

In the ASC setting, physicians are able to schedule procedures more conveniently, assemble teams of specially-trained and highly skilled staff, ensure the equipment and supplies being used are best suited to their technique, and design facilities tailored to their specialties. Simply stated, physicians are striving for, and have found in ASCs, the professional autonomy over their work environment and over the quality of care that has not been available to them in hospitals.

Ambulatory surgery centers have benefited as patients and insurers seek more convenient, less costly treatment outside of traditional hospitals. The centers tend to cost less because they have fewer overhead expenses and wait times are shorter, encouraging insurance companies and doctors to recommend them more frequently.

This changing healthcare landscape, in which an increasing number of surgeries/operations are being performed at outpatient centers is driving very high growth for ASCs. This trend is here to stay due to the enhanced value proposition of ASCs, as well as the aging population fueling demand.

Financial buyers/PE have ridden this ASC wave - TPG owned a third of Surgical Care Affiliates, which was bought by UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) Optum division in Q1 2017. H.I.G. owns just over half of Surgery Partners and has helped grow it since 2004, they took it public in 2015. I think SRGY gets bought by a strategic player this year. Strategic/industry players are jumping over each other to tap into these centers for a multitude of reasons.

The 3 largest ASCs have all been swallowed in the last couple of years, leaving SGRY and private SurgCenter Development, the 4th and 5th largest ASC operators, as the only large standalone ASC operators left.

Jan 2017 - Surgical Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) bought by UnitedHealth affiliate Optum - SCA reported 198 facilities. Aug 2016 - Physicians Endoscopy was acquired, operating 42 surgery centers. Mid 2016 - Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) merges with Amsurg - which operates 260 ASCs. Numerous other ASC mid-size buyouts have occurred as well over the past couple of years. 2015 - Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) also took a majority stake in United Surgical Partners.

On the latest deal, the UNH buyout of peer SCA, SGRY marched to the high twenties and has since stumbled back to below $18 - where it IPO'd at two years ago.

Why are these ASCs being gobbled up? The list is long.

First off, ASCs are a fast-growing space in healthcare with plenty of runway, and they are very attractive acquisitions to hospitals, healthcare providers, and larger ASC operators looking for scale. As Envision Healthcare (AmSurg) said in its most recent earnings call:

"It matters to the health systems today because they tend to be underweighted in their ambulatory services, including ambulatory surgery. And really there's no way to build it yourself today. Most of the physicians are currently involved in an active, existing surgery center. They're non-competed. If you want to build it or grow that component of your network, you really need to partner."

The ASC segment is highly fragmented - physicians are clinging to ASCs instead of hospitals (more autonomy) - one factor forcing operations to outpatient centers. Hospitals need ASC ownership to retain high quality surgeons and have the capacity required to meet high patient volumes. By 2025, demand for physicians is expected to exceed supply by 46,000 to 90,000, reflecting a physician shortage.

Hospitals/Health providers are buying the larger ASC operators because it is hard to start building a network of ASCs from the ground up.

Physicians already belong to existing surgery centers. Most ASC centers have naturally been developed in high demand areas. It typically takes 18 to 24 months of planning to open an ambulatory surgery center - they must become Medicare-certified and accredited, as well as state-licensed. Once an operator enters the industry, barriers to success are significant and increasing. Marketing costs can be substantial for new entrants but are typically necessary in order to develop a sustainable customer base.

ASCs are desirable targets for health systems and insurers partial to vertical integration strategies because they offer a compelling value proposition as volumes continue to shift to an outpatient setting; all else equal, treatment in an outpatient surgery setting is cheaper than in an acute care hospital due to a more flexible operating model and cheaper capital plant.

Improving medical technology and general patient preference to be treated outside of the acute care hospital reinforce the ASC segment's competitive value proposition. Acquiring ASCs particularly helps health systems defend market share against these disruptive forces as acute care hospital inpatient volumes continue to exhibit a declining trend.

ASCs desiring to stay independent of health systems and insurers may look to amass scale horizontally to defend against these increasingly dominate forces. Pressures from an increasingly complex regulatory and reimbursement environment for smaller physician groups will continue to feed the acquisition pipelines of the larger ASC players.

Blayne Rush, president of Ambulatory Alliances said the following in a 2015 interview (about Tenet/USPI deal):

"... there is no question we will see more ASC deals, USPI competitors AmSurg and Surgical Care Affiliates in particular could be potential targets."

Fast forward two years to today, and both Amsurg and Surgical Care were bought.

Hospitals are feeling the pressure from insurance companies that want to move patients into lower cost-care settings. Payers have also become increasingly reluctant to provide out-of-network reimbursement at higher billed rates.

There is going to be downward pressure on healthcare/hospital costs and ASCs are going to benefit from that as they are more efficient; they provide the same service as hospitals for a fraction of the price.

Private insurance companies tend to save similarly, which means employers also incur lower healthcare costs by utilizing ASC services. Employers and insurers, particularly managed care entities, are driving ASC growth in many areas, because they recognize ASCs are able to deliver consistent, high quality outcomes at a significant savings. As the number of surgical procedures performed in ASCs grows, the Medicare program may realize even greater savings - and of course, Medicare beneficiaries will realize additional out-of-pocket savings as well.

Berkeley researchers also found that ASCs have the potential to save Medicare up to $57.6 billion more over the next decade. These savings occur because Medicare pays significantly less - and patients' coinsurance is less - for the same procedures when performed in ASCs instead of HOPDs. According to data from ASGE, patients can save about 61.0% of their total procedure cost, or more than $300, by having their surgery administered at an ASC, when comparing out-of-pocket coinsurance costs for the same procedure at a hospital.

Hospitals need these centers in their network and can almost be seen as "forced buyers."

What's driving this movement?

The growing need of the largest ASC providers to associate with either larger provider networks or health insurers.

Amass scale to leverage against unaffiliated providers through horizontal consolidation and physician employment.

Desirable targets for health systems and insurers partial to vertical integration strategies because they offer a compelling value proposition as volumes continue to shift to an outpatient setting.

Hospitals buying ASCs to track patient care.

Expands their network to accommodate growing demand for surgeries.

Hospitals are losing revenue to ASCs, which deliver care in lower cost settings.

Hospitals are motivated to capture that volume and many ASCs are interested in being acquired by hospitals because it gives them more negotiating power when they contract with insurers. Partnering with a hospital makes them more attractive in physician recruiting as well.

Hospitals also want to make sure they have lower cost alternatives both for private payers and government-based payers. Hospitals are looking to diversify their revenue streams and leverage payment rates and ASCs offer that opportunity.

Outpatient care is a central part of the "Triple Aim" - or better health, better patient experience and lower cost - that health systems are trying to achieve under healthcare reform.

Due to some hospitals contending with scheduling delays, limited operating room capacities, budgetary issues and inefficient operating room turnovers, ASCs provided a cost-effective alternative.

Superior anesthetics and less invasive medical techniques, such as arthroscopy, will incite more patients to demand outpatient services.

ASCs typically have low equipment purchase costs, whereas hospitals need to provide a large volume of procedures, adding to medical equipment expenses.

Let's look at what management teams are saying about ASCs

Envision Healthcare - February 2017

Our strategic review did reinforce our bullish view on Physician Services and Ambulatory Surgery Services. The value proposition for the Ambulatory Surgery Services is well established, and I'm not going to spend much time reinforcing that here today. The ASC space is consolidating rapidly, and we expect that trend to continue. And the recent combination of SCA and Optum further reinforces this strategic value thesis of that service line. As I've said publicly many times, the Physician Services space is embryonic in many ways. And although it is consolidating rapidly, it is still at a very early stage in this process. As it matures, the premium will go to those market leaders with true operational excellence and a customer-driven culture. It matters to the health systems today because they tend to be underweighted in their ambulatory services, including ambulatory surgery. And really there's no way to build it yourself today. Most of the physicians are currently involved in an active, existing surgery center. They're non-competed. If you want to build it or grow that component of your network, you really need to partner. With 260 centers and over 110 markets today, we're well positioned to make that offering available to our health system partners. On the SCAI deal, I think from a UnitedHealthcare's perspective and an ultimate participation in payer engagement is when they acquire the assets, so the affirmation of the value of the ASC model and the health care delivery has been affirmed in our position, and we're not only seeing that through that deal, but we're also seeing that in the tone in the relationships we've been developing -- or deeper relationships we've been developing with our payers. I think outside of that, it's a -- remains to be seen on the strategy that they take. But in our opinion, there's a network of surgical facilities much like we have. They are partnered with physicians, and I don't think you're going to see UnitedHealthcare on a broad base begin to only have -- for example, in Atlanta, they're not only going to have their lives only be able to go to an SCA surgery center. And the idea of physicians taking their United patients to one place and then having to take their Blue Cross Blue Shield or Medicare to another place, that's probably not the way it's going to play out. But I think it's a healthy thing for our industry. You have Tenet, USPI, both basically hospital-owned systems. Then you have now SCA and Optum/United, which is a payer-owned system. So there are only 2 independents left, which means the AMSURG brand (merged with Envision) and Surgery Partners are the 2 remaining independents that are out there.

United Health Q4 Call

Analyst: What drove the UNH take out of SCAI (ASC operator)? Mgmt: overall, it's affirmed our thought process on the overall value that we provide in the delivery of care, especially around, obviously, surgical services. There are significant savings for the payers by accessing the lower cost and the quality aspect of the types of services we're providing has -- that conversation has really gone away. People understand and we've now reporting quality measures, so it's really focused now on cost. And having that transaction occur is something that just affirms our thought process that we are an answer for payers to be able to reduce cost, continue to have a high quality of care that's being provided to their patients and the lives that they cover and really partnering with the physicians and the surgical facilities to accomplish that. And while we have a presence in many of those markets that presents isn't complete where we really have the entire model represented in that marketplace where that model has been fully integrated. So I would say we continue to be in the very early stages of what our ambitions might be around OptumCare.

Tenet

In terms of the USPI business, we love the business. It's been performing incredibly well since the acquisition in 2015. When we think about long-term growth opportunities for the company, the ambulatory business, we feel it's going to be a key growth driver for us, not only from an earnings perspective but from a free cash flow perspective. The economics of those businesses are very strong, as Trevor mentioned, they're lower cost settings. They provide great opportunities for payers and patients, and -- obtain tremendous value because of the lower cost setting. So when we think about allocating capital over the next several years, certainly, allocating capital to our ambulatory business is one of our top priorities. We anticipate investing between $100 million and $150 million over the -- certainly over the next several years. The pipeline of opportunities in that industry are -- very strong. The surgical businesses are typically -- it's -- right now, it's very fragmented. So we think the pipeline will be strong over the next several years. So when we think about growing the company, the ambulatory business will certainly continue to grow and -- from our perspective, as well as it will enhance our acute care assets. So when you think about the USPI strategy over the years, partnering with hospital systems and with physicians, with the combination of the 2 companies, all of a sudden, USPI has a new part -- health system partners in many markets -- or hospital markets throughout the country. So we are looking at opportunities to continue to grow our outpatient services in our acute care markets, and we've been doing that over the past several years. And we've -- there's a lot more room for growth there, and we're incredibly optimistic, as you've seen with our results from our ambulatory business, 25% EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter. EBITDA minus noncontrolling interest, very strong as well, 15% growth. The case growth was also strong. So we've -- we're incredibly optimistic about where that business is heading down the road.

Surgery Partners

Analyst: I think along the same lines, we've heard all the hospital operators talk about the trend of moving towards ASCs, they're all ramping up their outpatient strategy. Are you concerned that they can be much more aggressive around acquiring ASCs because it's also important for them to retain physicians using ASCs? Mgmt: Yes, I think we're continuing to see hospitals, their interest, I think what we're seeing as a positive is the hospitals' interest in partnering with us. We do have 14 facilities that we've joint-ventured with hospital systems, and those are long-standing relationships that we have completed on a market-by-market basis. And we're seeing the payers or the hospital systems take a different approach to utilizing our network of physicians as opposed to the traditional model of ownership and 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 type relationship. So there's been interest from that standpoint, just accessing our network of physicians. Surgery Partners has an important role in this change, with a network of services designed to meet the needs of consumers, physicians and payers. For the physicians, we offer an efficient, high-quality location to perform surgery and related services to care for their patients. For consumers, we offer a cost-effective and convenient setting for care. And for payers, we offer collaboration with providers in the surgical services space to ensure appropriate site of service and cost-savings alignment. The evolution of the health care industry to a more value-based system will span many years. Fortunately, we are well positioned to thrive in this environment. Our unique network of services is an example of how integrated care will be provided more broadly in the future. With surgical facilities at the core of our business, we have added anesthesia services, physician practices and diagnostic services, extending our ability to tailor services in the needs of specific physician groups and payers in local markets.

UnitedHealth's deal for SCAI

The combination of SCA with OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services business working with more than 80 health plans, will position the combined organization as a comprehensive provider of ambulatory care services, while continuing expansion of SCA's network of ASCs and surgical hospitals in partnership with leading health systems, medical groups and health payers. The combination builds upon the two companies' successful ASC collaborations and expands OptumCare's capabilities in outpatient surgical procedures. The deal makes both strategic and financial sense for UnitedHealth. Optum's health services unit can benefit from SCA's lower-cost outpatient care services, given its rising demand among health insurers. Optum is UnitedHealth's highest growth segment. It contributed 19.4% of revenues and 42.9% of EBT. Optum's own comprehensive clinical care delivery services have a highly compelling quality and cost profile. And Optum offers pharmacy care that integrates with Medical Care to support a whole person' 'clinical experience. This effort, when fully scaled, yields more consistent health outcomes, lower cost and greater convenience for patients and the health system as a whole. This will continue to evolve as we advance and connect these practices and patients and integrate their pharmacy and other ambulatory and acute services. We are just in the beginning phases of this multi-year effort. "Similar to MedExpress, we expect Surgical Care Affiliates' broad range of services and ability to lower cost was a strong driver in Optum's interest - the company previously indicated that MedExpress was able to perform the vast majority of services performed in an ER while lowering the average cost from $1,500 per visit to $150," wrote Cowen. UNH, as a private insurer buying SCAI (ASC operator) - the acquisition validates the demand being seen for private insurers to hook up with ASC for their lower costs.

What is the sell side saying about ASCs and SGRY's prospects?

RayJay

We believe there is a strategic value to these assets as the company executes on its physician centric model and collaborates with payors in the outpatient setting to lower cost. Strong buy with shares trading at 11x our 2017 EBITDA. Our $25 PT is based on 11.2x our new 2018 EBITDA. the SCAI/UNH deal was an ultimate engagement when a payor acquires the ASC business; management is seeing deeper relationships with payors; and one of the strategies of organic growth is to increase case acuity and the number of service lines offered at their ASC - 80% of Surgery Partners' ASCs are multi-specialty, which is double the national average of 40%. WASHINGTON, DC, MARCH 30, 2017 - The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) today announced support for the newly introduced Ambulatory Surgical Center Quality and Access Act of 2017. This legislation would fix a flaw in current law that allows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to use different measures of inflation for ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and hospital outpatient departments (HOPD) when setting rates, unfairly penalizing ASCs-the lower cost provider of outpatient care. "The current reimbursement structure is illogical and unsustainable. When ASCs and HOPDs provide the same outpatient surgical care, Medicare reimburses ASCs at a significantly lower rate than HOPDs, due in part to CMS using a different-and inappropriate-measure of inflation in the ASC setting". (Source)

Valuation

At $18.2, SGRY trades at NTM TEV/Forward EBITDA of 13.5x - SCAI was taken out at 17.5x NTM. NTM TEV/Forward Revenue for SGRY is 2.2x compared to 2.7x for SCAI.

The above suggests SGRY would be worth $22-23 on EBITDA and Revenue comparison.

SGRY 2019 EBITDA is expected to be 262m (currently trades at 10.5x this 2019 est) slap a 12x multiple on this (one turn below what SCAI was taken out at) and it comes out to 3.15 bil TEV, back out the debt of 1.4bil and 500 mil minority interest and the equity paid on the deal would be 1.25 bil ($24.7)- vs. a current MC of 880 ($18). Now, given SGRY's leverage is higher than SCAI, the takeout multiple could come down a turn or two. But it would not take much for a big player to pay a 20% premium to the current price of $18.20, or ~$4. That would be an additional 176 mil in premium, which on the TEV is very reasonable for an acquirer.

I believe SGRY should trade for $22/share as a standalone and is worth a point or two higher to an acquirer.

While I do believe SGRY will be acquired, there is significant growth ahead for the company otherwise, with EBITDA margins in the low 20s and growing - SGRY is well positioned to the multitude of sector tailwinds. It is an attractive business, low overhead, better economics than hospitals, low capex requirements, and high margins that are only going to expand as ASC surgical demand continues growth, and they integrate recent ASC acquisitions (EBITDA margins were high 20s before acquisition). SGRY has grown revenue faster than its peers and has a stronghold in the southeast market, notably, baby boomer saturated Florida.

UNH is just one potential strategic acquirer that stands out as management has focused on their Optum segment (see UNH management discussion), they bought SCAI in January of this year, have a strong balance sheet allowing them to borrow at 3.5% in this environment, and the private healthcare focus on ASCs.

Insiders have been buying and own almost 7.5% of the company. In the past 3 months, 117,433 shares have been acquired while only 11,580 have been sold.

For many players, a tuck in acquisition of SGRY is a case where 1+1=3.

PE owner H.I.G. and insiders wouldn't mind an exit either.

In short, ASCs have structural advantages over hospitals, they fit more surgeries in with less overhead (allowing them to crank out mid 20s EBITDA margins - which can improve), and as pressure comes down on healthcare costs by insurers, these ASCs are going to be more frequently used (operations in an ASC are half the price of the same treatment in a hospital) and it's very hard to build these centers from the ground up, one at a time - primarily because physicians are already tied to certain centers.

With ASCs being so fragmented (majority of which are independently/physician-owned) the big players have to buy the leaders and then build them out from there through smaller acquisitions - which historically have been at ~7x EBITDA post synergy multiples - thus being accretive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.