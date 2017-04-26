What Can Go Wrong In Real Estate: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Rob Martonara says investors need to take an unsentimental view of their homes and be aware of societal shifts that are adversely impacting real estate.

[This article is adapted from a piece written for Wealth Watchers subscribers.]

For a change of pace, I thought I'd let someone else do the talking, so I spoke with financial advisor and SA contributor Rob Martorana of Right Blend Investing, a registered investment advisor in Hawthorne, N.J. I often write about the importance of viewing asset allocation broadly - i.e., not just in terms of the investment securities that most advisors manage, but also real estate, which usually forms the foundation of most investors' net worth.

I thought I'd ask this investment advisor what he tells his clients about that part of their portfolio that he has no role in managing. Turns out, Rob has quite a lot to say about this topic. His key points are that investors should not be too sentimental about their homes, but should also understand them as investments; and that major demographic shifts currently underway can make staying put in some locations a highly problematic vicious cycle.

What role should real estate play in investors' portfolios?

Let me limit myself to an investor's home - owner-occupied residential real estate. Real estate should have a strategic role in helping the investor reach their financial goals. Unfortunately, many people are too sentimental about their homes. This is especially true for people who want to live near family or who like their neighborhood. Maybe the conversation stops right there, since every person's priorities will be different. But maybe there are other ways to visit family and friends: hotels, time shares, short-term rentals, etc.

What rate of return should they expect from their homes?

​Investors should expect a return slightly above the rate of inflation. U.S. real estate generated investment returns of about 10% annually from 1978 through 2008. This has led people to believe that real estate naturally appreciates in value. But data from 1919 to 2009 shows ​that real estate generally tracks inflation, not stock prices. This makes sense, since fixed assets do not naturally appreciate in price. In fact, homes tend to depreciate: roofs wear out, foundations need waterproofing, floors need refinishing, etc. It is true that the land may appreciate in value, but the house itself does not.

That brings me to another point: When was the last time you had a home inspection? If your home is a $1 million asset, it's worth a few hundred bucks to have it inspected once every 10 years. Home inspectors are a valuable source of information about local trends, common problems ​for sellers, repair costs, tips about zoning and permits, etc.

What do current demographic trends portend for real estate ownership?

In the U.S., people are moving to cheaper places. Jobs are moving, retirees are moving, and young people are moving. Affordability is now the biggest driver of migration in the U.S. Yes, some people are moving opportunistically to where the jobs are, especially in tech, energy, media, and entertainment. But the cost of living is driving net migration into states and out of states. You need to know how your state and your town compare.

If your town is not growing, then the legacy costs fall on a smaller group of people. This includes things like pension costs, which are a growing liability for states and communities. I have done the research, and I can categorically state that pension liabilities are underestimated because the return assumptions are too high.

Based on what you are saying, it seems evident that investors in real estate death spiral situations should look to extricate themselves - but how?

​Every person's situation is different, but I'd say that if a town is in a death spiral, the investor needs to cut their losses. Just like stock investing, "your first loss is your best loss." This is a tough pill to swallow, but it's [the] reality. Otherwise, your home will become a prison, since you won't be able to afford to move.

Is there any unique on-the-ground reality you're seeing these days that is perhaps different from what you've seen in the past?

Here's an issue to think about: Rentals cause a culture clash. The rise of Airbnb and Craigslist has made home rentals easier. In addition, more individuals want steady income from rentals and sublets. This is slowly transforming residential neighborhoods in unpredictable ways, since owners and renters have different interests. When people rent out homes in residential neighborhoods, it can hurt the quality of life. More people are transient. There are more strangers. Renters don't take care of their homes the way owners do. Lawns get weedy. There are occasional crime problems, especially drug dealing. Most individual landlords don't want to deal with this. Not to beat up on Detroit too much, but the number of renters recently surpassed the number of owners. I'm not sure how this resolves. Maybe more regulations and town ordinances. But there's definitely a conflict of interest between owners and renters.

[This last question came as a follow-up and did not appear in the original article.]

What, specifically, are some of the things that are going wrong in real estate today?

It only takes one non-paying tenant to blow up five years of returns. It could take two years to get them out; if you've got a child as a tenant, it's almost impossible to evict in the State of New Jersey. Meanwhile, the investment is so illiquid and the transaction costs so high.

Meanwhile, I see a lot of neighborhoods that are just coasting; it's a side effect of the sharing economy. Wages aren't going up, but people have to live somewhere.

I myself experienced this. After a divorce, I moved into a group house for a while. There were seven people living in the house. I paid $700. It turned out to be a foreclosed property, rented by guy who wasn't the owner - just making a quick buck.

You've got people with $50,000 in student debt making $15 an hour. People are just trying to get any kind of job and hold it together. It's a Craigslist economy - off the books, off the records, they're just winging it, even asking questions (of prospective tenants) that are illegal. I don't expect it to stop - people are getting too much money to stop.

