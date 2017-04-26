Seadrill - Another Piece Of The Jigsaw Puzzle Has Fallen Into Place With Archer New Interim Funding

The question is to know whether John Fredriksen is standing on the shareholder side or not?

SDRL has meanwhile also agreed to amend a revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling.

Seadrill has agreed with Archer and its lenders to extinguish about $253 million in financial guarantees, in exchange of a cash payment of $25 million.

Investment theory:

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has struggled with its large debts, and is working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

On April 4, 2017, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

What is Seadrill called?

Seadrill is a complicated business puzzle composed of many different pieces. Below, is a list to the best of my knowledge.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP): SDRL owns 42,819,100 shares or 46.6% (minority holder). North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL): SDRL owns 16.966 million shares or 70.36% (majority holder). Archer Ltd. (OTCPK:ARHVF), listed on Oslo stock exchange ARCHER.NOK: SDRL owns 23.11 million shares or about ~15.7% of the company after the last deal on 4/20/2017. See below recent information. Sevan Drilling ASA (SEVDR.OL) (OTCPK:SDRNF), listed on the Oslo stock exchange: SDRL owns 50.11% (14.897 million shares) of the total company. Asia Offshore Drilling: SDRL owns 66.23% of the outstanding shares (Private company). SeaMex Ltd.: A 50/50 joint venture for the five jackups in the Gulf of Mexico, with an investment fund called the Fintech Advisory (six-year contract with PEMEX) Ship Finance International Ltd. (NYSE:SFL): SFL 100% owns three rigs that it chartered on a bareboat basis to Seadrill with option to buy at a fixed rate price around 2023 -- West Taurus (chartered on a bareboat basis), West Hercules (SFL Hercules 2013), and West Linus (SFL acquired the rig from NADL in 2013 and leased to NADL) Small investment in 5 companies: Seabras Sapura Participacoes, Seabras Sapura Holdco, Itaunas Drilling, Camburi Drilling, Sahy drilling.

Today, we are talking about Archer Ltd. (OTCPK:SDRNF) and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL)

Recent news about Archer:

On April 20, 2016, the company announced the following:

Subsequent Offering - Final results Reference is made to the previous announcements by Archer Limited (the "Company") regarding the subsequent offering of up to 16,800,000 new shares in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering"). The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the final allocation of the shares offered in the Subsequent Offering based on the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated 31 March 2017. In total, 4,925,171 shares have been allocated and will be issued. For further details, please see previous announcements, latest on 19 April 2017. Following issuance of the new shares from the Subsequent Offering, the Company will have an issued share capital of USD 1,472,818.87 divided into 147 281 887 ordinary shares, each share with a nominal value of USD 0.01

The total number of issued and fully paid shares of par value $0.01 outstanding at December 31, 2016 was 58,164,966. A total of 1,302,633 options and restricted stock units, or "RSU"s were outstanding as of December 31, 2016.

On March 1, 2017, Archer indicated after private placement:

Upon completion of the private placement Hemen will own 12,119,675 shares in Archer, representing approximately 8.53 % of the issued shares and voting rights in the company.... The above calculations are made based on a total of 142,164,966 outstanding shares in Archer upon completion of the private placement.

The amount changed a little on March 3, 2017, to 142,356,716.

With the recent news above indicated the total shares outstanding should be now:

In short: Archer Ltd. Total outstanding is now approximately 147,281,887. SDRL owns approximately 15.7% and Hemen Holdings (John Fredriksen) owns 8.2%.

News Today:

Seadrill signed an agreement with Archer Ltd. and its lenders.

1 - Seadrill has agreed with Archer and its lenders to extinguish about $253 million in financial guarantees, in exchange of a cash payment of $25 million. SDRL is "in talks" to eliminate the remaining $25 million in guarantees for a cash payment of 10% of their face value.

2 - In addition, Seadrill has agreed to convert $146 million in subordinated loans to Archer into a $45 million subordinated convertible loan with maturity in 2021 (5.5% interest), at which time it can be converted into equity based on a strike price of $2.083 per share (75% above the recent February offering).

3 - SDRL has meanwhile also agreed to amend a revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling.

It has amended the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling Ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased it to $50 million. The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 for $25 million and extended previously to mature on April 30, 2017. This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies.

One important indication is that the $25 million facility will be increase to $50 million with a new maturity date of June 30, 2017.

Conclusion:

Another piece of the jigsaw puzzle has fallen into place with Archer today. Tough negotiations are going on and it seems that Archer lenders are playing along. We can see without any doubt that John Fredriksen is very active in the restructuring and I believe we could expect an out-of-court deal still possible in my opinion. However, out-of-court deal or chapter 11 will be a theoretical topic from a shareholder's perspective.

The question is to know whether John Fredriksen is standing on the shareholder side or not? Depending on the situation shareholders may eventually get a better deal even if it still signifies a tiny percentage?

I now expect some news by the end of June or early July.

