Just Short DryShips

Bull Trap

As we can see from the below chart, today DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) stock increased about 14% quickly and came down to where it was at the market closing. In DRYS's case, the quick spike is actually a bull trap because the share dilution is an ongoing thing and is not competed yet. They will continue to issue new shares until they raise more than $2 billion dollars. When the stock spikes, people normally perceive the stock as increasing, however as more people are onboard (pushes the share price higher), the stock gradually fades (typical share dilution). Be cautious to avoid being a victim of DRYS's bull trap.

Source: Tradingview

The company warned the investors on Its SEC document:

According to a Forbes report, George Economou has learned he can do nearly anything he wants in the capital markets as long as it's fully disclosed.

Here are some of the warnings from the company's SEC document:

$2 billion stock offering (shelf offering).

We may issue additional shares of our common stock or other equity securities WITHOUT YOUR APPROVAL.

Investors may experience significant dilution as a result of future offerings.

An investment in these securities involves a high degree of risk.

Our existing shareholders may experience significant dilution if our future shares are sold.

The price of our shares of common stock after an offering may be volatile.

We may issue additional shares of our common stock or other equity securities of equal or senior rank in the future in connection with, among other things, future vessel acquisitions, repayment of outstanding indebtedness, or our equity incentive plan, without shareholder approval, in a number of circumstances.

Shelf offering is a SEC provision that allows an issuer to register a new issue security without selling the entire issue at once. Generally a company can register a shelf offering up to three years in advance, meaning that it has that long to sell the shares. According to the report, if the three-year window is getting close to closing and the company hasn't sold all of the securities in the shelf registration, it can often file replacement registration statements to extend the offering.

Conclusion

Don't be fooled on the share spike; it won't be the real one, but rather, a fake one. If it were a real spike the price would stay. The idea for the share dilution would be if the stock spiked regularly and we would notice that the stock would come down gradually (share dilution = addition of new shares).

My recommendation is that if you notice a big spike, you can confidently short DRYS.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.