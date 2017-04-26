Accenture, India And The H1B Visa

There are work arounds available to companies like Accenture and this is one of those companies very capable of working around almost anything.

Accenture is among those companies considered most at risk if President Trump follows through with his plans to limit H1B Visa applications.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is in a great space for continued future growth. It is in both of our model portfolios at Friedrich Global Research, both the ultra conservative growth and aggressive growth. It has been, and we believe it will continue to be a consistent performer for many years to come.

The company is concerned, as many large multinational firms with a significant presence in the U.S., that a more restrictive policy regulating the H1B visa program could be disruptive to its business model. Accenture is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland but it serves clients in more than 120 countries around the globe. It has over more than 400,000 employees with plans of adding 15,000 to its approximately 50,000 employees currently in the U.S. But it employs about 140,000 in India.

How much lasting damage could a potential change in the H1B visa program have on Accenture? Admittedly, it is hard to say with any true confidence but I believe it is safe to assume that the company will need to make adjustments. Otherwise it would not be squawking about the potential changes.

The real concern is how it may affect its operations in India. That does not seem to be as big a problem since the company already employs directly so many in that country. It also seems that those employees should not need access to H1B visas unless Accenture needs them to relocate to the U.S. With all the communications and collaboration options available online, combined with the nature of the business as a technology consulting firm, it would seem that Accenture has the capacity and is well positioned to make the necessary adjustments. Any disruptions should be very temporary and limited in magnitude.

I also do not expect any changes that affect technology companies operating in the U.S. to have the detrimental effects that corporate leaders are screaming about. They just want all the advantages that they have enjoyed to stay the same or get better. By the time any bill gets through Congress I would expect that the effects of industry lobbyists will have declawed much of the rhetoric and created a law that would have very little detrimental impact. It will end up being a give and take compromise where the President and Congress can claim victory with some relatively minor changes and corporation keep most of what they really need to hold down costs.

And of all the potentially impacted companies I would expect that Accenture is possibly the best managed and most capable of adapting to whatever comes from legislative changes. There really is not much to get concerned about if you own shares in Accenture, in my humble opinion.

Look at the ratios and the consistency across the board in the table below (courtesy of Friedrich Global Research):

Source: AskFriedrich.com

There are very few companies that consistently produce a FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) over 50 percent! The price to cash flow is also at a good level (we call it the Price to Bernhard/Buffett ratio) at 17.73. By comparison and for perspective, the weighted average of the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) for FROIC is about 12 percent and the price to cash flow is around 38. You want the FROIC to be as high as possible (preferably above 20 percent) and the price to cash flow as low as possible (preferably below 15).

The point is that Accenture can adapt and change without missing a beat. After all, that is part of what its clients hire it to help accomplish by using the latest in technology. It really ought to be able to contend with a little change in the laws.

One of the companies in India that I believe subcontracts for Accenture, Eclerx Services (NSE:ECLERX) and traded on the New Delhi exchange, is already making adjustments to continue its path toward further growth. The company is something of a mini Accenture that has aspirations to expand internationally. It has recently decided to set up shop in the U.S. and is advertising for new hires. The stock has taken a beating since the U.S. election (see chart below):

Now take a look at the ratios over the last five years:

Green is good and just look at all the green on this table! The price to free cash flow ratio sits at a bargain level of just 13.39 while the FROIC is still near 50 percent. That is a powerful combination and very rarely found anywhere. But it seems like a golden needle in a haystack has been found by Friedrich here since India is also one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

This is one with a lot of potential, in my humble opinion, because of the consistency of operational results, its small size in a business space that has ample global growth potential, aggressive growth and cost conscious management and the present and future potential growth in its domestic market.

Management is not taking any potential change in U.S. laws sitting down. Instead it has decided to enter the U.S. market directly and compete with the big dogs. Even though India is growing faster, the U.S. and Europe still offer much more potential for a small company like this that does its home market. It should be interesting to watch this one to see how well it can compete outside its own turf.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.