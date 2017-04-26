Valeant Can Beat Guidance

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) has guided pretty bad performance for the full year of 2017, and most of this is because of patent loss of exclusivities on its older drugs in the United States and Canada. However, I believe Siliq and Contrave, a new drug Valeant plans to market in Canada, will help stem some of the declines and ensure that Valeant meets or exceeds its EBITDA guidance for the year ($3.5b-$3.7b).

Siliq's pricing is highly competitive compared to the other options, and it also has better efficacy than Stelara, the biggest player in the market. Some of the surveys cited by bearish analysts are simply not useful because of incredibly small sample sizes and mixed results. On top of this, the drug's suicidal ideation concerns are overblown and may be partially the result of coincidence.

Contrave, a bupropion-based obesity drug, should help negate some of the LOE challenges Valeant's Canadian division will suffer in 2017, especially considering Valeant's loss of its Wellbutrin (brand name bupropion) patent in Canada. Overall, Valeant's growth drivers look convincing, and the company may be undervalued by its current stock price.

Siliq: Suicide Risk Looks Overblown; Efficacy Superior to Competition

Siliq has had two major concerns crop up. The first concern is about physician adoption, and the second concern is about suicidal ideation. I think the suicide ideation concern is extremely overblown. According to research on PubMed, Siliq may have no meaningful association with suicide.

Whilst secukinumab and ixekizumab were not associated with increased signal of suicidal behavior, being recently approved for the treatment of psoriasis by EMA and FDA, brodalumab raised concern because of suicide behavior cases that led to pause momentarily its development program during pre-marketing stage before obtaining the positive recommendation by an FDA advisory panel for its approval. Indeed, a careful re-evaluation of brodalumab safety profile is being performed and no evidence clarified a significant association or a pathogenic mechanism linking brodalumab treatment to the risk of suicidal behavior, suggesting that cases of suicidal behavior accidentally occurred during brodalumab trials.

People need to remember that psoriasis, especially the severe forms of the condition Siliq is intended to treat, already comes with an increased risk of suicide in sufferers. Siliq is intended to treat extremely serious cases of psoriasis, and these are the types of cases that can completely debilitate a patient's life. Suicide risk is already elevated in cases of psoriasis according to peer-reviewed research published on the U.S National Library of Medicine.

BACKGROUND: Psoriasis has been associated with depressive disease and case reports of completed suicide. METHODS: 217 consenting psoriasis patients completed the Carroll Rating Scale for Depression (CRSD), a 52-item self-rated scale, with four of the items directly addressing wishes to be dead and suicidal ideation. The patients also self-rated the severity of their psoriasis. RESULTS: 9.7% of patients reported a wish to be dead, and 5.5% reported active suicidal ideation at the time of the study. The death wish and suicidal ideation were associated with higher depression scores (P < 0.0001) and higher patient self-ratings of psoriasis severity (P < 0.05). Patient self-reports of psoriasis severity correlated directly with the overall depression scores (r = 0.39), P < 0.0001).

We are talking about a condition where almost 10% of patients reported that they wished to be dead. The Brodalumab Phase 3 alone had 4,373 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. And 6 patients killed themselves in all studies of the drug. But remember, that suicide rate is out of all studies of the drug. With psoriasis being a condition with a high suicide rate to begin with, it may be unfair to claim that suicide will hold back this Siliq.

In terms of efficiency, Siliq is much better than the competition. In Phase 3 the drug was compared to Stellara. Stellara reported $3.232B in global sales in 2016 and around 30% sales growth from the year prior. If Valeant's Siliq can manage to achieve even 20% of Stellara's sales, it could completely save Valeant's dermatology division. When we look at the efficacy comparison between the two drugs, is it really a too much to assume that Siliq will do well?

Source

Several analyst surveys have come out suggesting doctors will be unwilling to prescribe Siliq over the other competitors. But the sample sizes of these studies are too small to be taken seriously. And in addition, the drug has not even hit the market yet. David Maris claims that his study found 50% of doctors would not use Siliq until three other options had been exhausted previously. However, this is not a big deal. Siliq is intended as a last line treatment to be used when the other options have failed. If we look back at the comparative study between Siliq and Stellara, there is plenty of room for Siliq to be prescribed after first-line treatments have failed.

Valeant Canada

Valeant's Canadian division is considered a core business, but it is facing generic erosion and LOEs in Zegerid, Glumetza

Wellbutrin, and Sublinox. Some of these LOEs have already occurred. Management expects the impact of this to be $10-25m in its 2017 guidance. Contrave, Valeant's bupropion (generic Wellbutrin) based obesity drug that it is licensing from Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) should be able to easily make up for some of these losses and help Valeant hit its guidance target - at least as far as Canada is concerned.

Conclusion

Many of the concerns about Siliq seem to be exaggerated. The drug's suicide link is not as strong as many market participants think because severe psoriasis is a condition that is known for an abnormally high rate of suicidal ideation with or without treatment with Siliq. In addition, Siliq's efficacy makes it a strong competitor in the field, and negative analyst surveys of Siliq are using too small sample sizes to be useful.

Overall, Valeant remains a challenged company, and it is a risky investment to hold. But I think Siliq and Contrave should help keep Valeant on track meet or exceed its guidance for the full year of 2017. And the market is probably not pricing this in at the current stock price.

