3 Reasons DHT Holdings Is Going To Reject Again

The board responded with a version of: "we rejected the same offer already but whatever."

DHT Holdings (DHT) jumped pre-market by 4.9% after Frontline (FRO) reiterated it would buy all remaining shares it doesn't own already for 0.8 Frontline shares each. The chance must be non-zero the offer will be accepted, but I'm granting the same odds to hell freezing over.

Frontline's offer isn't particularly generous

Frontline is offering an "18% premium to DHT's volume weighted average price for the 10 days prior to April 21 and a 15.8% premium to the latest 30-day volume weighted average price," to put it in its own words. That's far below the average acquisition premium. To be fair, over this time frame DHT's share price has been inflated because Frontline had been pursuing it compared to its undisturbed share price pre-Frontline interest. However, DHT has also been making money in the meantime.

Frontline's latest offer got a very cool reception

It really looks like the board is going over the checkboxes (emphasis mine):

Acknowledge the offer:

DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces Receipt of Unimproved Proposal from Frontline

Check.

State that it will be evaluated:

While the proposed exchange ratio of 0.8 reflects no improvement from the proposal our Board previously considered and unanimously rejected, our Board will carefully and thoroughly review the offer, taking into account the changes to DHT's fleet, market conditions and other developments that have occurred over the past two months.

Check.

By the way, it's great they are taking into account the changes to DHT’s average fleet age but I can tell you right now; it improved slightly overall, while the age of its VLCCs went up slightly. I think they only mention it because it looks good and the great state of their fleet will be emphasised in the eventual rejection.

Respond before the deadline:

I note that, as has been the case with their previous proposals, Frontline is requesting a reply in an unreasonably accelerated timeframe - in this case, less than 24 hours - which does not permit for an appropriate and diligent review by our Board. We will respond in due course."

Check

Call me a pessimist but I interpret this as going through the motions but not like a serious response to a party willing to pay, albeit a slight, premium to your company's market value.

The value of the proposed currency went down

Frontline has been offering to buy DHT by paying in shares. Ever since it's been trying to buy DHT it's share price has been going down. DHT Holdings jumped on the Frontline interest and subsequently gave back some of its gains. Frontline never recovered since it has been bidding. Its share price is down 5.34% year-to-date, given they want to pay with this currency, that's not a good thing.

FRO data by YCharts

Conclusion

I'm thinking there's a 99.9% chance DHT Holdings will reject this renewed offer again. Yet, pre-market shares are up nearly 5%? My only explanation is the market is handicapping what's going to happen subsequently. More lawsuits by Frontline? Perhaps Frontline can somehow try to get BW Group to commit with an offer given they already own 30%+? If it could somehow maneuver to make that happen it would give Frontline a very nice path to a profitable exit of its ~9% stake, which could put pressure on the market if sold outright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.