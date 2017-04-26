InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/25/17: GE, CSX, IFF, DKL, GLO

| About: General Electric (GE)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/25/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO), and;
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Ystrategies (OTCPK:YSTR);
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE), and;
  • CSX (NYSE:CSX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Nuveen Amt Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA);
  • Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY);
  • Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);
  • Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);
  • PHH (NYSE:PHH);
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK);
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC);
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and;
  • Bard C R (NYSE:BCR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Waste Mgt (NYSE:WM);
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI);
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR);
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG), and;
  • Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Harrison E Hunter CEO,PR,DIR CSX CSX B $15,060,000
2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $3,399,068
3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Op Fd GLO B $1,220,178
4 Dekkers Marijn E DIR General Electric GE B $598,000
5 Dalrymple David J DIR Chemung Financial CHMG JB* $163,400
6 Restrepo Robert P Jr DIR RLI RLI B $130,254
7 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $129,897
8 Kiles James CEO,DIR,BO Ystrategies YSTR JB* $124,306
9 Ehrlich Donald J DIR Danaher DHR B $49,653
10 Toth Terence J TT Nuveen Amt Free Quality Municipal Income Fund NEA B $25,060

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Bluemountain Cap DIR,BO Eastman Kodak KODK JS*,S $55,043,754
2 Silver Point Cap BO PHH PHH S $11,985,246
3 Ng Dominic CEO,DIR East West Bancorp EWBC S $1,458,320
4 Lupisella Frank Jr VP,CT Bard C R BCR AS $1,101,088
5 Locke James A Iii DIR Constellation Br STZ S $1,097,128
6 Benn Doug VP,CFO Cheesecake Factory CAKE AS $1,082,008
7 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $1,043,790
8 Snyder Andrew M DIR Blucora BCOR AS $795,185
9 FMR BO Viewray VRAY S $678,334
10 Caldwell Barry H VP Waste Mgt WM AS $598,568

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.