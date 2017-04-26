Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Biogen Kicks Off Earning Season In Style - Spotlight On Cytosorbents

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight piece on Cytosorbents is below.

We have seen some acquisitions across the healthcare space on the week. Analysts are conflicted around Nuvasive.

Biotech had a nice rally on Tuesday as Biogen kicked off earnings seasons with good results and Novartis added to hopes for increased M&A in the sector.

"Nobody who says, 'I told you so' has ever been, or will ever be, a hero." ― Ursula K. Le Guin

Biotech had a solid day of trading on Tuesday. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) became the first biotech stalwart to report first quarter results, and the market like the company's numbers. Biogen reported earnings of $5.20 a share, more than two dimes a share above expectations. Revenues rose some three percent on a year-over-year basis and came in roughly $80 million above the consensus. The stock was up nearly four percent in trading on Tuesday while the biotech sector tacked on approximately one and a quarter percent on the day.

There is still a dearth of M&A activity in the sector despite the strong start to deal activity in the first five weeks of the year. We did see a major deal in the medical device space early this week, however. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) came to an agreement to pay $24 billion for C.R. Bard (BCR) in one of the most notable transactions in healthcare this year. The buyout came with a 25% premium to Bard's Friday close.

We did see one one M&A in the injectable generic drug space this week. Fresenius Kabi agreed to acquire Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) for $34.00 a share or ~$4.3 billion plus the assumption of ~$450M of debt. Analysts are somewhat split on whether there is much of a possibility for a rival bidder to emerge. The transaction as is should close in 2018.

Also helping biotech on Tuesday, were comments from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) during its earnings call. The drug giant said it was open to more early stage acquisitions and licensing deals. It was Novartis's recent collaboration deal with Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) that has seen that stock almost quadruple since. A pick up of early stage M&A is exactly what the small cap part of the sector needs as a tailwind right now.

After two recent Phase II trial disappointments that cratered its stock, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) is laying off half of its workforce. The cuts should save some $60 million over the next two years and push the company's cash runway out to the end of the decade. The company's focus will be to now push development of its remaining programs in hopes of garnering up to $98 million in milestone payouts over the next few years as seeks to find a way to survive given recent setbacks.

Despite its earning beat on Tuesday, analysts had different views on Biogen on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Hold rating and $278 price target while Cowen & Co. reissued its Buy rating with a $338 price target.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was reiterated as a Buy yesterday with a $75 price target at Oppenheimer. Two weeks ago it was Canaccord Genuity reissued its own Buy rating and $90 price target. The biotech was the subject of a recent positive piece by another SA contributor. Look for the name to be the focus for a Spotlight feature in the next week here on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest as well.

Three five-star ranked (TipRanks) analysts have different views on Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) this week so far. On Monday, an analyst at Barclays reiterated his Buy rating and $82 price target on the firm. On Tuesday, BMO Capital's analyst on the stock reissued her Buy rating and $85 price target on the stock. This morning, Needham is out reiterating their Hold rating on the stock. The first negative analyst rating on the shares in some eight months.

Today we look at a new name that was suggested for a deeper dive by a Biotech Forum member. It is Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and one can see from the chart below, the stock is what I frequently dub as a "Busted IPO" and is one of my favorite niches in the market. The company did not come to the NASDAQ via the usual IPO route, but "uplisted" to the exchange very late in 2014.

Often this is an area where once and still possibly promising stocks go into purgatory as once optimistic investment sentiment turns sour. Some of best multi-bag investments have come from this part of the equity market, including ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) which I dubbed "A Busted IPO Cramer Was No Longer Touting" in the summer of 2012. It turned out to be an 'okay' investment.

So where does Cytosorbents stack up? Let's take a deeper look.

Company Overview:

CytoSorbents Corporation is a New Jersey based critical care focused immunotherapy company. The company is focused on the development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has a market capitalization of just over $135 million and the stock goes for just $5.00 a share.

Product Portfolio:

The company's primary product is CytoSorb. This device has to ability to reduce cytokines to no longer toxic levels. Cytokines are any of a number of substances, such as interferon, interleukin, and growth factors, that are secreted by certain cells of the immune system and have an effect on other cells. CytoSorb targets the $20+ billion opportunity in critical care and cardiac surgery and is approved in the European Union as the only specifically approved extracorporeal cytokine filter as well as for use in any situation where cytokines are elevated. This device removes cytokines and many other inflammatory mediators such as free hemoglobin, bacterial toxins, myoglobin, and activated complement and works with standard dialysis and heart-lung machines. CytoSorb aims to prevent or treat organ failure.

Cytosorbents has much the same business model as ZELTIQ in that it is a "razor & razorblade" concept. The CytoSorb cartridge in this case being the razorblade while the installed base of dialysis, Heart-Lung and ECMO machines being the "razor". Approximately 1 - 10 cartridges are typically used per patient. Open heart surgery uses 1-2 cartridges and treatment of sepsis uses 3-5 cartridges. Each cartridge costs approximately $1,000 apiece.

The company has seen solid growth in CytoSorb since its launch in 2013, a year it did just under $1 million in sales. 2014 saw sales explode to just over $3 million. The company did just over $4 million in CytoSorb sales in 2015 and then saw revenues double from the product to just over $8 million in 2016. The company's main market is Germany which accounts for ~60% of overall CytoSorb sales.

Starting in 2017, CytoSorb received a new code in Europe that is expected to result in much higher reimbursement. Combined with greater manufacturing efficiencies from greater scale, gross margins are expected to rise from ~65% currently to 80% in the years ahead. Fresenius Medical Center markets and distributes CytoSorb in France, Poland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland for ICU applications. Late in 2016, the company signed a deal with Terumo Cardiovascular Group that gave that group Initial exclusive distribution of CytoSorb in France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland for cardiac and vascular surgery applications.

The company is looking to expand into Japan, the second largest medical device market, in the near future. In the United States, the company is currently conducting a safety trial. Depending on the pace of the trial and results, the company expects to enter the U.S. by 2020 or before.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2016 with just over $5 million in cash on the balance sheet and can draw down another $5 million from a credit facility. The company raised some ~$10 million via an equity offering announced late in March.

As one might expect given the company's size, Cytosorbents is not well followed by the analyst community. I can find only five analyst firms that have an opinion on the name with a current median price target of $11.50 a share on CTSO. During 2017, H.C. Wainwright has reiterated its Buy rating and $13 price target on March 6th. Yesterday, Maxim Group reissued its Buy rating and $10 price target.

Outlook:

Cytosorbents does not have the "shots on goal" I typically like to see before taking a small stake in this sort of concern. This is mitigated somewhat by the fact the company is seeing solid sales growth (6 consecutive quarters of record sales) from its core product. CytoSorb is also aimed at a large market and should add the two largest markets (Japan & United States) to its footprint in coming years.

Much like ZELTIQ which was eventually bought out by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) earlier this year, I could see the company being a small, strategic purchase for a larger player in the industry. Therefore, I am going to initiate a small holding in Cytosorbents even though the company is a year or two from achieving positive cash flow. This will be a "half" position in this speculative name.

