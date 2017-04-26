Should Shareholder's Disembark Baidu's Slowing Boat In China?

Even if the competition evolves to a healthy oligopoly, margins will almost certainly be affected and trend lower in the long-run.

Sometimes in our rock turning, we come across a company that we've previously tracked and then decided to revisit later; judging at the time that it was either too expensive, or a something we didn't understand.

Recently we revisited Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and we're sharing out thoughts below in part to court contrarian opinion, but in part to parse out the mystery. Whenever we turn over a rock and analyze a company, we know that we're catching them at a point in time of their business strategy, so a longer-view needs to be taken as we're long-term investors.

Two New Strategies (SVOD and Delivery)

Baidu is undoubtedly a company in transition, shifting from a desktop/mobile search and maps focused business to one that combines search and maps with streaming video on demand (SVOD) (i.e., called iQiyi) and delivery service (i.e., an O2O (online-to-offline) service called Waimai).

At this stage of its transition, we're still unconvinced that the strategy can lead to a profitable outcome, or if it does, will likely take years to pan-out and leave the company with a worse business overall than its current form. This is largely because Baidu's two strategies, SVOD and O2O delivery, are extremely capital intensive (either in opex or capex), and even after incurring the requisite costs, will leave the company as a direct competitor to two other well-funded and formidable competitors.

On the SVOD front, Tencent and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) have also developed their own offerings, and as a result it's currently a race to grab market share. Low initial fees coupled with high content acquisition costs means shareholders can expect this business line to soak up the free cash flow thrown off by the search business. Content acquisition costs have risen steadily, and for 2016 costs doubled to $1.1B. In the Q4 conference call, Baidu stated that content costs would again rise by the same amount in 2017. Winning market share means having to offer your customers a variety of content, so there's a base load of expenses there, but with Tencent and Alibaba doing the same, content costs will inevitably be forced higher. Unfortunately, there are no signs of a slow down as the market and competition for market share for SVOD in China has really just begun. Note - the fact that Baidu recently issued convertible notes to fund this foray isn't particularly reassuring as that's essentially selling a piece of the business via a dilution of the existing shareholders.

For O2O deliveries, operational costs in 2016 increased by 14% from prior year, which was in addition to the 75% increase from 2014 to 2015. As this service builds out, it again faces competition from Ele.me and Meituan-Dianping, each separately backed by, you guessed it, Alibaba and Tencent, respectively.

Now the above two forays into new businesses wouldn't be so bad if Baidu's search business continued to exhibit robust growth, but this isn't the case. We continue to see an erosion of the search business. Well, in fairness, erosion isn't quite the right word as the business still managed to eke out a small increase in revenue for 2016 because an increase in revenue per marketing user offset a decline in overall ads. The question though becomes whether Baidu will be able to attract new marketers because increasing revenue per user isn't sustainable. Moreover, the decline in users were mostly healthcare related, as new Chinese internet regulations barred certain "healthcare marketers" (with questionable products to begin with) from advertising on the internet. Thus, it's safe to assume that these users won't be back.

Looking out even further, we begin to see Baidu as akin to Yahoo. Now this is undoubtedly a loaded statement, but in many ways, Tencent's dominance in mobile search is beginning to shut-out many rivals. Baidu, with its focus on desktop internet searches is now at a distinct disadvantage, and we wonder if/can it recover. On balance this is questionable because as Tencent further builds out its WeChat platform, smartphone habits, once set, are inherently sticky. Why open a browser to do a search when you can simply conduct the search within Tencent's app? Unlike Google, who's Android has largely insulated it from "search decay", Baidu doesn't have this protection.

So now as Bidu tacks the ship with two different strategies it's asking shareholders to be patient and to trust them because eventually their new initiatives will lead to a land of newfound profits. Yet SVOD and delivery, both decent businesses when competition is low, are terrible businesses when not (and particularly when your well-funded rivals are called Tencent and Alibaba). Even if you hit landfall, and weather the capex/opex storms, what kind of margins will you be staring at when you finally get there?

Certainly not the high margin search business of yesterday. To be clear we're not saying Baidu will fail. What we're saying is that qualitatively as a business, this isn't your yesterday's Baidu, and in the future doesn't plan to be. Ultimately, we think this is why you're best to avoid this slowing boat in China for now.

