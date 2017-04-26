3 Best Intraweek Trades To Be Watching Out For

GBPUSD

Direction: Long

Entry: retouch of the blue indicated zone, above 1.27

Stop-loss: 1.2580 (below here I am wrong about the trade)

Take Profit: 1.3000

Risk/Reward: 2.3

If we look at the 4hr chart, we can see this recent break above the range and sideways movement. For me, this movement is very important. It is identifying that we are having some distribution of longs from the previous move upward. I am therefore looking for renewed interest outside of this upper range. I identify this through looking at a sustained hold above 1.2700 to entice further buying into the market.

The daily is below. Markets gravitate to areas of previous sideways movement, which is why the next area I am targeting is 1.30. I only want to enter this market on a strong move back down towards 1.27. It would lead me to believe that participants would begin further shorting this move which would allow for bids to enter the market easier for the move up to 1.30.

EURJPY

Direction: Short

Entry: 121.25

Stop-loss: 122.37

Take Profit: 119.00

Risk/Reward: 2.11

I feel that we are going to see a relief sell on EURJPY, especially as we near the May 7 2nd round election. We should see yen bid in the week preceding due to uncertainty and the classic safe haven play. I would wait for price to come off to 120.00/50 (you can trade the initial move down to here too if you wish) and then retest current price at 121.30/40 to get in short to 119, as price would have cleared some way for a further impulse down. The level at 120/50 could be seen as relatively minor since the demand generated outstripped supply heavily (the French election rally).

In addition, note how thin the current move up has been. There are bound to be many longs to be taken out where the rally up to current price was resumed from (where our target is). The market is likely to target these stops. In addition, this level is 50% of the election move.

XAGUSD (Silver)

Direction: Short

Entry: 17.76

Stop-loss: 18.03

Take Profit: 17.28

Risk/Reward: 1.71

We've formed a strong upside level at ~$17.75 which would be strong to short into. A retouch of 17.70-75 and I'd be blindly short this market with a 28c stop at $18.03. Note the target level. It is an area that has generated a lot of interest previously, but demand has not yet been tested. This would lead me to believe that the market wants to gravitate toward here. Markets do not work that easily, so wait for a move up to the suggested shorting range first.

Do not take this as investment advice. These ideas are merely what I am planning to do. Control your risk & remember that trading CFDs are a high risk investment.

