The Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis

The AWG was founded to utilize the collective power of a coalition of companies to help guide the development of incentive plans to improve the environment for companies developing drugs.

By Jeffery Stein, Ph.D,

President & CEO, Cidara Therapeutics

Chairman, Antimicrobial Working Group

How the threat developed

Having worked in the field of antimicrobial drug development for most of my career, I've had the unique perspective of seeing successive waves of companies developing drugs to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). From the late 90's to the early 2000's, companies such as Cubist, Trius, Durata and The Medicines Company developed Cubicin, Sivextro, Dalvance, and Orbactiv, respectively, to combat infections caused by Gram positive bacterial pathogens, primarily those caused by methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). More recently, companies such as Melinta, Nabriva (NASDAQ:NBRV), Paratek (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Zavante are in late stage development for drugs to combat infections caused by drug resistant strains of Gram negative bacterial pathogens. In mid stage clinical development, and perhaps representing the next wave, are companies such as Amplyx, Cidara (NASDAQ:CDTX), Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Viamet with lead programs focused on combating infections caused by drug resistant strains of fungal pathogens.

What these successive waves of companies have in common is a focus on developing innovative drugs to combat the accelerating threat of AMR. In the U.S. alone, bacterial infections cause just over 2 million illnesses a year resulting in over 23,000 deaths. Fungal infections are even more deadly with some 1.8 million hospitalized patients and 97,000 attributable deaths per year in the U.S. Collectively, these infections add between $21 and $34 billion in costs annually to the U.S. healthcare system and result in an additional 8 million days in the hospital.

The cause of this continuing threat of AMR is well known - the overuse of cheap generic drugs, both as human therapeutic agents and in agricultural products. Repeated drug exposure exerts strong selective pressure to evolve resistance mechanisms, which often are passed among pathogens on mobile genetic elements. While antimicrobial stewardship programs, which limit the use of drugs to patients with a confirmed need, can be helpful to slow the spread of resistance, the ultimate solution is to have a continuing pipeline of innovative drugs that bypass known resistance mechanisms.

Broken nature of the antimicrobials market

Unfortunately, conspicuously absent from the above list of antimicrobial innovators are the large pharmaceutical companies. While Big Pharma can be credited for developing virtually all of the known classes of antimicrobial drugs in use today, they have largely exited from the field of antimicrobial drug discovery. The principal reason for this exit is the harsh reality of pharmaceutical economics coupled with the broken nature of the antimicrobials market. Big Pharma companies have a multitude of options across many therapeutic areas in which to invest. In evaluating these options the investment decision boils down to the questions of "how much will development cost?" and "what will be my return on investment?" Antimicrobial drugs typically have lengthy preclinical discovery periods due to the challenge of identifying drugs that can penetrate microbial cell walls and membranes, avoid multiple drug resistance mechanisms, potently and selectively inhibit the desired target and, at the same time, that can be safely administered in humans. In addition, because of the historical FDA requirement of running at least two, large Phase 3 non-inferiority studies to demonstrate clinical cure in each infected tissue, in many cases it costs more to develop an antimicrobial drug than, say, an anticancer drug where the experimental drug is tested on top of standard of care and the endpoint is the achievement of X days of life extension versus placebo.

On the return side of the equation, hospital antimicrobial drugs are reimbursed on a Drug Related Group (DRG) code basis which capitates pricing and thereby incentivizes a hospital pharmacy director to prioritize the use of cheap generic drugs so as to maximize the capture of the DRG reimbursement. If that cheap generic drug cures the infection and does not promote the spread of resistance, then that bet paid off. However, with the increasing spread of resistant pathogens, this can be a bad bet and the patient can be put at risk due to administration of ineffective therapy. In a recent case of a 65-year old women with a lung infection, initial administration of generic antibiotics failed and delayed treatment of a newer and effective branded agent by 10 days at which point the infection had advanced to the stage where the women succumbed to the infection. That bad bet also cost the hospital $728,000 over the last 30 days of that patient's life. By contrast, cancer drugs are reimbursed on a "cost plus 6%" basis which does not create a perverse disincentive to administer effective new treatments. The irony of this is that it is easier for pharmaceutical companies to recoup their investment by developing drugs that extend life by, in some cases, a few days, as opposed to developing drugs that can cure an infection and save lives.

The commercial advantage of investing in "treatments" versus "cures" is reinforced by recent sales numbers. Of the six antimicrobial drugs launched since 2010, only one, Teflaro, had sales exceeding $100m in 2015 ($118.5M) with the rest ranging from $9 to $37M. The top selling antibiotic in 2015, Cubicin, ($1.1B) was launched in 2003 and achieved blockbuster status one year before patent expiry in 2016. By contrast, the six top-selling anticancer drugs launched since 2010 had 2015 sales ranging from $850M to $6.7B. For a Big Pharma company looking to grow revenues it's a no brainer where to invest. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), for example, which reported 2016 revenues of $52.8B, would need at least a $500M product to grow revenues by 1%. For a small to midcap biotech company, however, a $100 to $500M product could be transformational. The challenge is how to get there.

With Big Pharma largely out of the picture, the task of creating next generation approaches to combat AMR is left to a handful of biotech companies. By in large, these companies are created by venture capital investors and, if they go public, are sustained by institutional and retail investors. The stakeholders that support these companies are acutely aware of the value discrepancy of antimicrobial versus cancer and other "treatment" drugs and invest in these companies for the prospect of an M&A exit, typically after a successful Phase 3 program or upon FDA approval. The three most recent such exits were the Trius acquisition by Cubist ($707M) in September, 2013, the Durata acquisition by Actavis ($674M) in October, 2014 and the Cubist acquisition by Merck ($9.5B) in December, 2014. Since then, the M&A market for antimicrobial companies has gone silent and the companies remaining in the field are advancing their programs in an environment with substantial financial uncertainty.

What Is the AWG?

Now for the good news. The disconnect between the unmet need for new drugs to address the AMR crisis and the challenging regulatory, investment and commercial environment for such drugs has not gone unnoticed by regulators and legislators. Since 2012, there have been a series of legislative proposals introduced which were designed specifically to meet the challenges faced by companies developing drugs to address AMR. The Antimicrobial Working Group (AWG) was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing the collective power of a coalition of companies to help guide the development of incentive plans to improve the environment for companies developing drugs to address AMR.

How the AWG is Addressing AMR

Since our founding in 2012, we have had notable success in working with members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as other stake holders such as the IDSA, the CDC and BIO, in refining legislative proposals designed to improve the environment for companies developing drugs to address AMR.

Our accomplishments include:

GAIN ACT

AWG played an instrumental role in the passage of the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (NASDAQ:GAIN) Act as part of the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) of 2012. GAIN's passage stimulated the development of new antimicrobials by providing an expedited approval pathway, and five years of market exclusivity for Qualified Infectious Disease Products (QIDP). Since it went into effect, nine antimicrobial drugs have been approved through GAIN's pathway, and several small biotech companies credit it for their existence. In addition, QIDP drugs may be approved for a specific indication with a single, controlled Phase 3 trial which can significantly decrease the time and cost of development.

LPAD

Following the enactment of GAIN, AWG began working closely with key Congressional offices to help craft and introduce H.R. 3742 ADAPT Act to create pathways for prompt approval of antibiotics intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases through the limited population antibacterial drug (OTCQX:LPAD) pathway. This language allows FDA to rely on and consider alternative endpoints, limited data sets, PK/PD data, and Phase 2 data for approval. Senators Hatch and Bennet introduced a parallel effort in the upper chamber in the form of S. 185 PATH Act. AWG worked with the offices of these two Senators to ensure that they understood the importance of antifungals, and that the new pathway would be available to those drugs as well. The 21 st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law by President Obama in early December of last year, contained this LPAD language.

With the success of GAIN and LPAD legislation we are continuing our efforts to work with legislators to further improve the environment for innovators developing antimicrobial drugs. These efforts include:

DISARM Act

AWG has been engaged with key Congressional offices to help formulate and introduce the DISARM Act, legislation which would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to recognize the costs of new antimicrobial drugs under Medicare payments' inpatient subsection and provide for additional payments for discharges involving antimicrobials.

AWG efforts have enhanced the DISARM Act with the inclusion of a provision to use the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation as the standard for enhanced reimbursement. We expect Senator Hatch to introduce this improved version of the legislation this year as part of the PDUFA update.

READI Act

AWG is also advocating for H.R. 1840, the Reinvigorating Antibiotic and Diagnostic Innovation (READI) Act, introduced by Representative Paulsen. This R&D tax credit proposal will provide a credit for 50% of qualified clinical development expenses for the taxable year. These credits will apply to qualified antibiotics, antifungals, and rapid diagnostic tests, and can be transferred to any qualified pharmaceutical tax payer.

Market Entry Reward aka "De-linkage"

We are collaborating with academic institutions, health advocacy organizations, and other organizations to develop a market entry reward proposal that will address the failings in the antimicrobial market and promote stewardship, by partially delinking a company's revenue from sales volume. This proposal would provide a series of predefined lump-sum payments to a developer after the regulatory approval of a qualified antimicrobial.

Why I am involved

As I mentioned at the outset, I have been in this business long enough to appreciate its cyclic nature. I have also had the privilege to participate in the development of a successful antimicrobial drug - Sivextro - which is now being used worldwide to treat patients with MRSA infections. It is tempting to consider that there may be individuals who were cured of their infections by Sivextro who may not otherwise be alive today. Members of the AWG have the opportunity to collectively influence legislation that can result in the saving of millions of lives. Resistant infections are predicted to kill more than 10,000,000 people per year by 2050, far more than are expected to die from cancer. As current chairman of the AWG and CEO of Cidara Therapeutics I am dedicated to working with member companies and all stake holders to ensure that current and future patients have access to life saving medicines.

