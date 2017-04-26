Up, Up And Away... Q1 Update For The Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios

Nine portfolios now over 50% gain. Up from just two last quarter.

Q1 2017 is in the books. It was a great one for the 3 major broad market ETFs. State Street Global Advisor's SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) had its largest percentage increase in 11 quarters. Invesco's Powershares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) had its largest percentage increase in 20 quarters and another State Street Global Advisor's product, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) chugged along for its sixth straight quarterly gain. SPY was up 5.46%. QQQ was up a whopping 11.73%. DIA was up 4.47%. This puts their increase at an average of 7.22% for Q1.

These are the three ETFs that make up the portfolio used by the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios. Introduced to the Seeking Alpha audience in September of 2015, the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios were created to prove to the small average retail investor that wealth can be attained through perseverance and regular investment in a buy and hold portfolio. In this instance, this is achieved through simple Dollar-Cost-Averaging investments in just three large broad market ETFs that replicate the moves of the major averages. This plan for the Average Joe could see wealth grow with small, steady, growing incremental investments.

To the more sophisticated investor, these portfolios provide a real world "check and balance" to the industry wide tendency of charting a comparison investment. Almost every investment sales medium will show a chart comparing their product with an equal investment in the DJ industrial average or S&P 500. These comparisons are not typically "real world" truths in that expense and dividends rarely come into play in these model comparisons. This series of portfolios provides a realistic approach and results of such an investment. The rules governing the portfolios were established and published in the original article (here).

The data source for the pricing of these portfolios has been Yahoo. Due to ease of use utilizing Yahoo data, these portfolios are on a fiscal, not a calendar quarter. They begin with the first Monday of every quarter and end on the last day of the week of the last Monday of the quarter which may actually fall into the following calendar quarter.

The Performance of the ETFs during Fiscal Q1 2017

As noted above, due to the ease of use of Yahoo data the portfolios run a fiscal quarter dictated by this data. Fiscal Q1 ran from Monday, 1/3/17, through Friday, 3/31/17. The table below shows the action of the three ETFs during this time frame.

ETF Q4 2016 Close Q1 2017 Close Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $223.53 $235.74 $12.21 5.46% QQQ $118.48 $132.38 $13.90 11.73% DIA $197.51 $206.34 $8.83 4.47%

Adding dividends into the gains for Q1:

ETF Q1 Capital Gain Q4 Dividends Total Inc/Dec % Inc/(Dec) SPY $12.21 $1.33 $13.54 6.06% QQQ $13.90 $0.00 $13.90 11.73% DIA $8.83 $1.19 $10.02 5.07%

The Q1 dividend for both SPY and DIA increased slightly from Q4 while QQQ's dividend payout was paid as a year-end dividend so there were no dividends received from QQQ during fiscal Q1.

The Portfolio Additions and Current Positions for Fiscal Q1

Looking at the Average Joe Broad Market portfolios, since the inception year of 2000, a new portfolio has been added and tracked each year. This quarter, the eighteen portfolios currently tracked added a collective 25 shares, shown in the table below. This is the lowest number of purchases since Q2 of 2015.

Portfolio Start Q1 Purchases Current Positions SPY QQQ DIA SPY QQQ DIA 2000 8 62 63 62 2001 54 54 54 2002 8 46 46 46 2003 39 39 39 2004 31 31 31 2005 31 23 23 2006 23 23 19 2007 19 19 15 2008 4 15 15 15 2009 15 11 11 2010 11 11 7 2011 7 7 7 2012 2 7 5 5 2013 4 4 4 2014 4 2 2 2015 2 2 2 2016 1 2 2 1 2017 1 1 1 1 0

For the quarter, the total purchases of all portfolios is shown below.

Q1 Total SPY QQQ DIA Purchases 3 2 20 Total Positions 373 358 343

Current Investment

Investments increase yearly and are paid into the portfolios weekly. The table below shows the investment for Q1 for each portfolio along with the total investment provided from inception. The 2017 Q1 investment includes the initial $500.00 investment.

Portfolio Start Q1 Investment Total Investment 2017 $ 565.00 $ 565.00 2016 $ 78.00 $ 834.00 2015 $ 91.00 $ 1,158.00 2014 $ 104.00 $ 1,535.00 2013 $ 117.00 $ 1,964.00 2012 $ 143.00 $ 2,463.00 2011 $ 169.00 $ 3,062.00 2010 $ 195.00 $ 3,765.00 2009 $ 221.00 $ 4,572.00 2008 $ 247.00 $ 5,483.00 2007 $ 299.00 $ 6,530.00 2006 $ 351.00 $ 7,781.00 2005 $ 403.00 $ 9,240.00 2004 $ 455.00 $10,907.00 2003 $ 507.00 $12,782.00 2002 $ 585.00 $14,894.00 2001 $ 663.00 $17,818.00 2000 $ 741.00 $20,589.00

Dividends

In the table below is the fiscal Q1 dividends received, forward yield on current value, total dividends received, forward yield on cost (Fiscal Q1 dividends x 4/Total Input (see chart above)) and the last column is the year over year dividend change. It should be noted here that Q1 dividends are typically lower than Q4's dividend. This held true in 14 out of 17 applicable portfolios.

Also noted, for the first time in tracking these portfolios, a portfolio started this quarter received no dividends. This is also the first time that the initial $500.00 investment plus subsequent Q1 money failed to allow a purchase of all three ETFs.

The average forward yield increased 12.4% to 1.9%. As the portfolios matured (the average age is now 9 years), the yield on cost continued to improve dramatically. The average forward yield on cost increased 20.0% and is now 2.89%, with 11 of the 17 portfolios exceeding 3%. Dividends increased year over year by an average of 24.1%.

Portfolio Start Q1 Dividend Fwd Yld Total Dividends Rec'd Fwd. YOC YOY Dividend Change 2017 $ 0.00 0.00% $ 0.00 0.00% N/A 2016 $ 3.84 1.61% $ 13.29 1.83% 245.9% 2015 $ 5.03 1.53% $ 29.62 1.98% 42.5% 2014 $ 7.69 1.69% $ 54.16 2.22% 65.7% 2013 $ 10.06 1.57% $ 95.06 2.34% 42.5% 2012 $ 12.58 1.48% $ 151.76 1.97% 34.1% 2011 $ 17.61 1.58% $ 219.67 2.47% 25.7% 2010 $ 22.92 1.60% $ 309.98 2.39% 41.3% 2009 $ 32.98 1.74% $ 448.90 2.80% 29.4% 2008 $ 36.00 1.63% $ 532.82 2.47% 18.7% 2007 $ 43.05 1.62% $ 677.58 2.61% 23.8% 2006 $ 53.11 1.65% $ 863.46 2.59% 20.6% 2005 $ 68.49 1.74% $1,091.29 2.82% 28.5% 2004 $ 77.98 1.65% $1,363.90 2.82% 23.8% 2003 $ 98.10 1.66% $1,777.62 2.96% 20.3% 2002 $110.70 1.65% $2,022.20 2.68% 25.7% 2001 $135.83 1.71% $2,462.36 2.87% 27.4% 2000 $152.49 1.67% $2,889.87 2.76% 21.8%

Net Gain for fiscal Q1, Current Total Gain and Current Value

The table below shows the net gain (Current quarter end value less last quarter's ending value less this quarter's input less dividends received) for the quarter, the total Gain since inception (Current Value less total input less total dividends), the current value (at quarter end) and total number of quarters the portfolio has been simulated.

Portfolio Start Net Q1 Gain Total Gain Current Value Age (Qtrs) 2017 $ 4.98 $ 4.98 $ 569.98 1 2016 $ 41.90 $ 103.95 $ 951.24 5 2015 $ 64.28 $ 131.62 $ 1,319.24 9 2014 $ 86.54 $ 235.73 $ 1,824.89 13 2013 $ 128.57 $ 505.62 $ 2,564.68 17 2012 $ 151.71 $ 789.53 $ 3,404.29 21 2011 $ 224.99 $1,174.44 $ 4,456.11 25 2010 $ 323.69 $ 1,662.10 $ 5,737.08 29 2009 $ 402.40 $ 2,543.18 $ 7,564.08 33 2008 $ 467.91 $ 2,798.29 $ 8,814.11 37 2007 $ 580.81 $ 3,407.41 $10,614.99 41 2006 $ 709.38 $ 4,194.92 $12,839.38 45 2005 $ 836.92 $ 5,368.94 $15,700.23 49 2004 $ 996.39 $ 6,646.29 $18,917.19 53 2003 $1,253.52 $ 9,134.18 $23,693.80 57 2002 $1,438.21 $ 9,895.34 $26,811.54 61 2001 $1,744.18 $11,572.76 $31,853.12 65 2000 $1,991.56 $13,111.32 $36,590.33 69

The average net gain for Q1 is 4.94%. The average annual gain for the 18 portfolios now stands at 6.02%, increasing .75% this quarter.

Projections

In the table below are the projections of where each portfolio will be after completing the specified number of years based on the current value, current planned investment and current growth rate.

For Q1, the 20 year projections increased an average of $5,417.48 to $64,341.44, an increase of 9.19% for the quarter. The 25 year projections increased an average of $14,920.53 to $139,754.70. That's an increase of 11.95% for the quarter. The 30 and 35 year average projections increased 15.34% and 19.56%, respectively. The projections for the individual yearly starts are shown in the chart below.

Portfolio Start 20 Years 25 Years 30 Years 35 years 2017 $ 46,946.43 $ 95,385.36 $ 179,537.69 $ 318,838.16 2016 $107,465.27 $ 270,193.83 $ 646,006.08 $1,495,955.45 2015 $ 52,592.67 $ 107,880.99 $ 205,114.13 $ 368,252.90 2014 $ 53,119.04 $ 109,207.70 $ 208,162.91 $ 374,780.66 2013 $ 64,292.37 $ 138,310.82 $ 277,395.81 $ 528,575.37 2012 $ 66,936.74 $ 145,449.18 $ 295,017.83 $ 569,266.67 2011 $ 68,580.49 $ 149,932.38 $ 306,205.17 $ 595,393.91 2010 $ 69,399.96 $ 152,180.35 $ 311,848.79 $ 608,658.65 2009 $ 75,890.20 $ 170,280.91 $ 358,087.13 $ 719,354.62 2008 $ 65,837.57 $ 142,470.84 $ 287,636.49 $ 552,151.69 2007 $ 63,059.05 $ 135,013.25 $ 269,336.56 $ 510,161.90 2006 $ 61,478.72 $ 130,817.90 $ 259,159.30 $ 487,091.35 2005 $ 61,597.61 $ 131,132.35 $ 259,919.12 $ 488,806.62 2004 $ 60,950.60 $ 129,449.59 $ 255,858.74 $ 479,653.98 2003 $ 64,191.09 $ 138,039.24 $ 276,730.09 $ 527,049.61 2002 $ 59,538.80 $ 125,714.79 $ 246,897.59 $ 459,573.92 2001 $ 59,240.07 $ 124,933.60 $ 245,032.15 $ 455,414.88 2000 $ 57,029.30 $ 119,191.49 $ 231,417.03 $ 425,284.86

Summary

As was the case last quarter, the market averages continue to show limited resistance to new highs. These portfolios have most certainly benefited from this valuation. The average 35 year projected value is now over $553 thousand with an additional five portfolios now projecting 35 year values in excess of $500K, bringing the total to nine. Not bad for an Average Joe.

As was the case last quarter, the number of portfolios that can withstand a 20% drop in the market and still remain profitable increase. This quarter there are 14 (of the 18). In a doomsday scenario, there are now twelve of the 18 portfolios that could weather a 40% drop and remain profitable. Consistent investment, low beta investments, consistent (albeit small) dividends and a regulated plan will go a long way towards creating wealth for the all of us Average Joes.

As I've said before, it may be too simple, not very exciting and even boring for the seasoned pro or the dividend investor wanting a bit more. But for hundreds or thousands of novice investors, this is truly a great way to see their money grow.

