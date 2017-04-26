Why I Am Not A Fan Of Prem Watsa Anymore

In my opinion, these two decisions are not consistent; in this article I am trying to explain why I think so.

Fairfax Financial is an insurance company run by Prem Watsa; apart from the insurance business, Prem Watsa oversees the company's investment portfolio.

For many years I was a fan of Prem Watsa, the head of Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF). I expressed my respect for him in a few articles published on Seeking Alpha. Now I still feel respect for Mr. Watsa but I am not his fan anymore. In this article I would like to explain why I have changed my mind.

Prem Watsa - contrarian investor

Prem Watsa is famous of his contrarian approach to investing. During the last bear market of 2007 - 2009 Fairfax made a killing. In 2008, during the worst stage of the bear market, Fairfax made an investment profit of $2.6 billion on shorting the stock market and credit default swaps.

During the current bull market in stocks (2009 - today) Mr. Watsa was trying to repeat this success and the main investment themes were CPI-linked derivatives and, as usually, short positions in US and Canadian equities.

Let me cite an excerpt from the 2015 Watsa's Letter to Fairfax Shareholders:

"There is a prevailing view today that common shares are great long term investments, irrespective of price. This is a great example of long term investing gone astray…But as history shows, being bullish in 1929, when the Dow Jones hit 400, meant you had to wait 25 years (until 1954) before the Dow Jones saw 400 again. In the meantime you had to survive a 90% decrease in the index…"

and

"…The potential for unintended consequences, and therefore of pain, is huge… We continue to protect you, our shareholders - and our company - as best we can from the potential problems that we see. As we have said, it is better to be wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong and then right, than the other way around!"

Interestingly, Prem Watsa became bearish on equities very early. At the end of 2011, in the middle of the bull market in stocks, Fairfax started hedging its equity portfolio against a drop in stock prices:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: net equity exposure is calculated as: total equity and equity related holdings less total notional value of equity hedges

As the chart shows, this strategy was at play until the end of 2015 or, to be precise, until the third quarter of 2016.

Prem Watsa does not want to be wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong any longer

What happened in the fourth quarter of 2016 that Mr. Watsa had changed his mind? The answer is very simple: Donald Trump won the US presidency. Shortly after the company made this announcement:

"Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited announces that after considering the effect of the recent U.S. elections and the potential for changes that may dramatically impact the U.S. economy and, therefore, the U.S. equity markets, the company determined it was prudent to significantly reduce its hedge of its equity investment exposure immediately. As a result of this action, equity hedges currently represent approximately 50% of the company's equity and equity-related holdings (a reduction from 112.7% at September 30, 2016). Fairfax will continue to evaluate the post-election U.S. economic indicators and may determine to reduce those equity hedges further"

And here is my first charge against Prem Watsa: it seems that Mr. Watsa trusts politicians. Well, this article is not about politics but I have to say it: politics and business is a poisonous mixture. In other words, I would not like to invest in the company that makes its investment decisions based on politics. Period.

OK, let me go back to my analysis. It looks like after the US election Mr. Watsa has denied his long-term contrarian strategy. Well, in my country people say: only a cow does not change its mind. If things are different, a clever cow changes its mind.

Is it different now?

However, is there any evidence that anything has changed after the US election?

Maybe here is the answer. In its 2015 letter to shareholders Prem Watsa inserted this piece:

Source: Letter to Shareholders (page 19)

Let me look at the latest quotations of the above listed shares:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): now trading at $14.7 a share but in early October 2016 its shares made a top at around $25.0

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): now trading at $144 a share (54% up since February 29, 2016)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP): now trading at $34.0 a share (68% up since February 29, 2016)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX): now trading at $23.5 a share (82% up since February 29, 2016)

Now all shares, apart from Twitter, are trading at higher prices than at the end of February 2016. What is more, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 12.7% higher since then. Simply put, the upward trend in the US stock market is still intact. So…nothing has changed.

Prem Watsa becomes a bull

It means that Prem Watsa, in the eighth year of a bull market in stocks became bullish on equities. What is more, although in his past letters to shareholders he was discussing the oversold conditions of US equities, now he seems to have forgotten about all these negatives. Funnily enough, now the US stock market is even more oversold than it was in 2015. Well, I am not buying the thesis that Mr. Trump's victory means a definite change for the better. Not in the eighth year of the bull market in stocks.

Mr. Watsa is bullish on stocks and…bearish on the economy

My second charge against Mr. Watsa is about CPI-linked derivatives. Briefly, if Donald Trump's economic reforms are going to boost the American economy, we should see inflation in the coming years. It means that betting on deflation is a bad idea. However, in the last letter to shareholders, Prem Watsa writes (page 20):

"We plan to hold on to these contracts (i.e. CPI-linked derivatives) as they will protect us if the unexpected happens. The markets are not cheap, so we have to focus always on downside protections with potential upside"

In my opinion, it does not make sense. To protect the company against unexpected events (stock market crash, severe correction in stock prices etc.), Mr. Watsa wants to keep his large bet on inflation but at the same time he:

Reduces equity hedges significantly from a total short position of $7.6 billion at the end of 3Q 2016 to a "mere" $1.7 billion at the end of 4Q 2016 (a 77.6% reduction in just one quarter)

Reduces Fairfax bond holdings from $15.1 billion at the end of 3Q 2016 to $9.3 billion at the end of 4Q 2016 (a 38.4% reduction in just one quarter)

In the short-term, the reduction in equity hedges and bond holdings was certainly the right decision. Since Mr. Trump's victory the S&P 500 index has jumped by 11.0% and US 10-year Treasury notes prices went down by 3.0%. So, thanks to Prem Watsa's quick and clever decision, Fairfax has saved a lot of money.

However, in my opinion, it is quite strange that Mr. Watsa has chosen the CPI-linked derivatives as the best way to protect Fairfax against the downside risk. As the chart below shows, the total position held in these derivatives remains generally unchanged since 2014:

Source: Simple Digressions

Interestingly, nearly each year since inception (2010) Fairfax was reporting losses on these swaps (fortunately, these unrealized losses were non-cash items):

Source: Simple Digressions

The red bars depict the years when the company made losses and the green ones are attributable to profitable years. All in all, the cumulative loss calculated for the period 2010 - 2016 stands at $604.7 million.

Summary

The Fairfax empire rests on two legs: its insurance business and its investment portfolio.

The insurance business goes smoothly:

each year the company is growing its business (adding new insurers to its portfolio)

since 2012 the combined ratio (one of the most important insurance metrics) has been staying below 100% (which is positive)

since 2013 Fairfax has been delivering decent underwriting profits

On the other hand, the results delivered by Fairfax investment portfolio are very volatile:

Source: Simple Digressions

However, in the long-term the net result has been positive - since 2008 Prem Watsa has made an investment gain of $3.7 billion. Interestingly, it was the equity hedges that had the biggest negative impact on investment results. For example, since 2010 (the first year the company applied these instruments) Fairfax made a total investment loss of $447 million but equity hedges contributed $4,021 million to this loss (in other words, without equity hedges the company would have made an investment profit of $3,574 million).

In this article I was discussing the second leg of Fairfax - its investment portfolio. And I have to say that I see major cracks in Prem Watsa's investment approach. For many years his contrarian style of investing was the trademark of Fairfax. Now it looks like Prem Watsa is abandoning this strategy. Well, understand me well - if there are solid arguments standing behind this change I have nothing against it. As a matter of fact, being contrarian in 2009 (for example, by shorting US stocks) would be a disastrous strategy.

However, the last decisions made by Mr. Watsa are not consistent. On the one hand, if somebody radically reduces equity hedges and cuts bond holdings, it is an indication of a bullish view on the US economy and the US stock market.

Then, on the other hand, a decision to hold the CPI-linked derivatives portfolio stands behind a bearish thesis on US and European economies. This lack of consistency makes me very suspicious about the direction Fairfax is heading for. That is why I prefer to stay away from Fairfax shares…

Warren Buffett or Prem Watsa?

Last but not least. Let me compare two Buffetts: the American Buffett (Warren Buffett himself) and the Canadian one (Prem Watsa). Below I have plotted a chart showing the performance of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Fairfax shares:

Source: stockcharts.com

The chart compares the relative strength of Berkshire shares against its Canadian counterpart. Note that between 2003 and middle 2011 it was a very good idea to own Fairfax shares. Then, since middle 2011 those betting on Warren Buffett have made more money than the fans of Fairfax. Well, it looks like Prem Watsa's investment machine has jammed for a while.

