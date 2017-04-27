A Great Municipal Bond CEF Parking Place - Steep Discount Of 8.8%

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) is a closed-end fund holding municipal bonds from a wide variety of issuers and jurisdictions. It closed recently at $13.55 and pays a monthly dividend of 5.52 cents for an annual yield of 4.7%. The dividend was cut in March due to anticipated higher interest expense on leverage due to rising interest rates. AFB has a reasonable expense ratio of less than 1% and is trading at an attractive 8.8% discount to most recent net asset value (NAV) of $14.70. NAV has generally been increasing since 2013, although there has recently been a pullback due to higher rates leading to lower asset values.

CEF Muni Bond Funds - In the United States, municipal bonds are generally not subject to federal income tax, although some bonds may be subject to the Alternate Minimum Tax. There are a number of closed-end bond funds holding municipal bonds which provide investors with tax-free dividends and reasonably stable asset value. It is true that there have been times (a few years ago there was a nasty industry wide default scare) that prices take a dramatic dive, but they generally turn out to be buying opportunities. Muni CEFs vary in credit quality, leverage, asset mix, and expense ratio. Another key metric is average effective maturity. This metric is important now because we may be heading into a period of rising interest rates and shorter maturities are advantageous because asset values of short-term bonds decline less as rates rise and the CEF can redeploy funds generated by maturing bonds at higher rates.

AFB's Metrics - AFB generally stands at a solid level with respect to all of the important metrics. Credit Quality - AFB's holdings are solidly investment grade. 97.8% of its total holdings are either BBB or higher or are prefunded.

AFB also has a high level of asset diversity with 174 holdings. Alternate Minimum Tax Exposure - AFB's AMT exposure is 9.86%. Leverage - Like many CEFs, AFB enhances investor return by using leverage. AFB has total assets of $703.2 million and debt and/or preferred securities of $261.7 million. This is a reasonable level of leverage for the industry. AFB has been able to pay very low interest rates on its debt and preferred securities and will likely face higher rates going forward. This is probably the leading reason that its dividend has recently been cut. Expenses - AFB has an expense ratio of .96% (this does not include interest expense associated with leverage) which is relatively low for the industry. Over the past 5 years, the expense ratio has stayed in this range never exceeding 1.04%. Discount to NAV - This is probably one of the most important metrics for muni CEFs. AFB's discount of 8.8% is relatively high for its group. There are really two advantages to a large discount. First of all, there will be some tendency for the price of the CEF to trade up to NAV. In some unusual cases with large discounts, NAVs have actually repurchased shares to close up the gap. Perhaps more importantly, a large discount means that an investor will benefit from the earning power of an asset base which has a per share value higher than the price paid for the CEF. This should generate higher yields over time.

Why Muni CEFs? - For an investor interested in an investment grade quality muni CEF, AFB is an excellent choice. A more fundamental question is - why should investors consider this sector? Several factors make this sector attractive. One of them is the tax advantage of municipal bonds and the opportunity to have income which does not generate federal income tax liability (with the exception of the alternate minimum tax issue). For this reason, AFB is appropriate in a taxable account but not in an IRA. IRA investors should be able to earn higher returns on CEFs holding corporate bonds and - in IRAs and other tax deferred accounts - tax liability is irrelevant.

Large investors may also want to avoid muni CEFs. Paying dividends of less than 5% and carrying nearly 1% in expenses, muni CEFs are not particularly expense efficient and a very large investor may be able to build his own portfolio of municipal bonds and avoid the expense associated with CEFs. On the other hand, CEFs in general and certainly AFB are able to carry leverage at very low interest expense and this advantage may offset the expense cost. In addition, the markets for individual bonds may be illiquid with large bid/ask spreads. It may be difficult for even a large investor to construct a portfolio of municipal bonds with the diversity of a CEF like AFB. Thus, even a relatively large investor may want to access the municipal market through CEFs rather than direct ownership of bonds.

For investors of small to medium and even relatively large size in taxable accounts, muni CEFs like AFB are a very attractive alternative when looking for a "parking place" for cash in anticipation of a market pullback. They provide a decent level of yield which is actually quite attractive on an after-tax basis. AFB is reasonably liquid with trading somewhat below 100,000 shares per day and reasonable bid/ask spreads at volumes in the low 4 figure area.

Interest rate risk - The majority of fixed income CEFs are subject to interest rate risk. As interest rates rise, the value of the underlying bonds goes down in price. In order to assess this risk, investors need to look at the duration of the fund. Generally, the longer the CEF's duration, the more sensitive it is to interest rate changes. AFB uses derivatives to partially hedge this risk. The leveraged adjusted duration of AFB is 9.3 years, which is in line with most Muni CEFs. The duration of AFB is considered to be medium duration and the fund can lose value as interest rates increase. Therefore, investing in products such as AFB should be limited and used by conservative yield investors to hedge their portfolio against market volatility. Ideally, investing in average duration Muni CEFs should not constitute more than 10% of one's overall portfolio. Finally, this risk is partially hedged by the steep discount of AFB.

Recommendation - AFB is a good choice for investors in taxable accounts seeking to mitigate market risk and maintain a decent after tax return. AFB's metrics indicate good quality in terms of holdings, expense ratio and leverage. Given these strong metrics, the relatively large discount to NAV makes AFB attractive here for investors interested in the sector. Investors should acquire shares gradually; large orders should be limit orders rather than at market orders due to liquidity issues.

