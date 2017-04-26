GW Pharma: Favorable Developments For Epilepsy Solution

GW Pharma Stock Price should also be valued on its promising outcomes for a host of upcoming non-epilepsy treatments.

Existing Drug Treatments for Epilepsy have newly revealed drawbacks at a time when the condition is becoming more common around the world.

GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) continues to release new data showing the rich promise of its "epidiolex" drug in the treatment of childhood epilepsies. New evidence from elsewhere is giving further evidence of the efficacy of marijuana treatments for various epilepsy conditions. At the same time, other epilepsy treatments have low effectiveness and some drug treatments are showing serious ill-effects.

There are those who think the GW Pharma stock price is currently fully valued taking into account the use of "epidiolex" for childhood epilepsy. However they miss the point that "epidiolex" could also most probably be used for all epilpesies, not just childhood epilepsies. They also miss the point that the company has a whole raft of other cannabinoid drug possibilities for a host of conditions.

Epidiolex for Epilepsy

My article in February gave some details of the state of the testing procedure with the FDA, and the political headwinds in the USA.

The company's current status on testing is illustrated below:

Everything continues to move positively for commercial marketing in the USA and Europe next year. Of course nothing is certain though when it comes to FDA drug approvals.

The latest positive development was in April in relation to the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Details can be read from the link, but as study investigator Anup Patel of Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University College of Medicine stated:

"Results from this large placebo-controlled study demonstrate that "epidiolex" provides clinically meaningful reductions in seizure frequency together with an acceptable safety and tolerability profile".

At the time of writing further updates are expected to be announced at the American Academy of Neurology meeting. These are quite likely to give a further boost to the stock price.

The latest announcements follow similarly successful Phase 3 studies for Dravet Syndrome. Full details of these can be read here.

Results also look very promising for the Phase 3 trials up and coming for treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms. The former currently has about 25,000 patients in the USA, the latter is seeing up to 4,000 new cases each year in the USA.

For these childhood epilepsy conditions, GW Pharma have been granted orphan designation status as they are conditions which affect quite small numbers, but which are very serious. This allows for fast-tracking of goods to market and provides 7-year protection in the USA and 10-year protection in the EU.

The company estimates there are 2.2 million adults (and 470,000 children) in the USA who could potentially benefit from their epilepsy drugs. There is a significant factor here which many have over-looked. That is the strong possibility that any "epidiolex" approvals for rare childhood epilepsies could be extended quite rapidly for treatment of epilepsy in general. This would apply both to adults and to children with the less serious epilepsy conditions.

Cannabis & Epilepsy.

GW Pharma is far further down the line than some other companies who have also been interested in the potential of cannabinoids for epilepsy.

Around the world individuals are using straight natural cannabis to treat their epilepsy. A recent medical survey in Australia found that 14% of epilepsy sufferers were using cannabis for their condition. Of this number, 90% of adults and 71% of children found cannabis alleviated their condition.

The survey by Epilepsy Action Australia found that the biggest single reason for people to use cannabis was because of the unpleasant side-effects of existing epilepsy drugs. The study declared:

"More systematic clinical studies are urgently needed to help us better understand the role of cannabinoids in epilepsy".

With an almost obsessively anti-cannabis individual as the Attorney General in the USA, there are political risks in the USA. As with much else in Washington, there are mixed signals on cannabis policy. Press spokesman Sean Spicer indicated in March that the Federal Government would leave it up to individual states when it came to medical marijuana. On recreational use they would enforce Federal regulations. President Trump had previously promised to encourage the use of medical marijuana where appropriate.

Over 10 bills have been introduced by individual Congressmen in Washington in March and April in relation to cannabis. They mostly relate to the relationship between Federal and State Law. Although there is one aiming to re-schedule cannabis from a Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug. It is quite likely that none of these will actually see the light of day.

A more liberal attitude to cannabis might make clinical studies for GW Pharma easier to undertake under the current rules laid down by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. However the current "status quo" may be best for the company. Allowing for medical marijuana but clamping down on recreational use should benefit the company. If they can complete the FDA approval process for "epidiolex" and other cannabinoid drugs then natural cannabis will be fairly unavailable as an alternative.

The Epilepsy Drug Market.

As the Australian study pointed out, current drug options are not very effective and often unpleasant.

A troubling recent case involves drug company Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). They have been marketing valporate or valporic acid under various trade-name such as "depakine", "depakote" and "satavzor" for women with epilepsy. This has reportedly led to a substantial number of child birth defects. Over 4,100 cases have been reported in France with law-suits pending. It has been calculated there could be up to 50,000 cases worldwide.

75% of young children who suffer from epilepsy respond in some positive way to current drug treatments. These drugs include phenobarbitol, valporic acid (now likely to get taken off the treatment options), phenztoin, carbamazepine, topiraamate, felbamate and lamotrigine. The latter two are particulary used for Lennox-Gatstaut sysndrome at which "epidiolex" is very much aimed. The problem is that most of these drugs have serious side-effects and have only limited beneficial effects.

The U.K. Epilepsy Society lists a total of 26 anti-epilepsy drugs, for use for various conditions in what is a complex web of treatments.

Other not very satisfactory treatments include a ketogenic diet (one that is high in fact but low in carbohydrates and protein), brain surgery and vagal nerve simulation.

Causes of epilepsy are numerous, and there are 40 different types of epileptic fit. It is a chronic neurological condition that can be treated but not really cured by drugs. Sometimes there is a strong hereditary causative factor. It tends to emerge in children or in old people. The condition takes many different forms, and is often diagnosed wrongly. Old stories, still believed by some today, of individuals being possessed by the "devil" are most commonly in fact epileptic fits. Vincent van Gogh suffered from epilepsy and this was no doubt a contributory factor towards what people considered his somewhat "mad" behavior, and his own problems with relating to society.

Such side-effects of the disease are greater than often thought. For instance, 60% of sufferers have allergic rhinitis and 10% have chronic sinusitis. In the USA, 20% of epilepsy sufferers require hospital treatment in any given year.

The chart below illustrates the varying degrees of severity of the condition as researched in the EU:

Apart from fatalities (Dravet Syndrome which is particularly targeted by "epidiolex" has a mortality rate of 15%) epilepsy can have disturbing physical, emotional and societal side-effects for it sufferers.

GW Pharma's Non-Epilepsy Program.

"Epidiolex" is being tested for other conditions apart from epilepsy, and GW have other drugs in the pipeline to test a series of different conditions.

Some of the programs currently under way are illustrated below:

The tests for glioma could be of some importance for the company's future revenues. The Phase 2 results in February this year related to a particularly high mortality variant of glioma called glioblastoma multiforme. Initial testing of the cannabinoid drug from GW Pharma showed a one year survival rate of 83% against 53% with a placebo.

An article I wrote in February provided further details of drugs and conditions on which the company is working. These related especially to the field of oncology. There is increasing evidence from all around the world for the potential efficacy of cannabinoid treatment of various cancers. This extends to cancer pain. For instance, the Italian Government recently announced it was expanding its cannabis production from 100 kgs to 200 kgs annually for this purpose. Previously they had relied on imports from the Netherlands for onward supply to pharmacies in the country.

Conclusion

Approximately 700 children per 100,000 suffer from epilepsy, and 330 adults per 100,000. It is officially estimated there are about 60 million sufferers worldwide. The WHO recognizes epilepsy as accounting for 0.6% of the "global burden of disease" (a measure taking into account premature mortality or living in poor health). Other scientific reports have put the number as high as 300 million, citing under-reporting and increasing incidence. These calculate it causes up to 180,000 deaths each year. The increasing incidence is thought to be caused primarily by modern environmental living conditions.

GW Pharma's very promising test results for a variety of epilepsy conditions for both adults and children put them close to commercial realization. Analysts are split on the commercial dollar potential. The company has "epidiolex" and host of other drugs in the pipeline. There is an excellent chance that "epidiolex" for asthma will just be the beginning of a long line of new drug treatments based on GW Pharma's cannabinoid pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.