NYX: 2017 May Be The Year Of The Catalyst

A guidance for 1Q17 was provided, while revenues fall within my expectations, EBITDA margins fall short of my expectations.

Listing on the TSX in the second semestre of 2017 may be the catalyst and improved liquidity needed.

Today, NYX (OTC:NXXYF) [CVE: NYX] released results. In a nutshell, the news were positive and aligned with my expectations mentioned in my original thesis. Therefore, my target price of USD 3.45(4.70 CAD) does not change. However, I think during the call they provided us with a new potential catalyst for the stock for the second semester of the year.

Just a reminder that all numbers mentioned below are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

I will not go into the details of the earning release (you can find the earning release here). The highlights of the fourth quarter were:

Revenue of $54.5 million, or growth of 196.6% year-over-year;

Revenue grew 31.2% year-over-year excluding the impact of the OpenBet acquisition;

Royalty and license revenue of $26.0 million, or growth of 64.3% year-over-year;

Gross profit of $48.1 million, or 88.3% of revenue compared to 86.2% of revenue in Q4 2015;

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, an increase of 185.1% over the prior year period;

Signed 16 new agreements for the Open Platform System ("OPS") and Open Gaming System ("OGS");

Launched OGS content across 14 new client sites;

Granted unconditional registration to deploy gaming content to the heavily regulated British Columbia market; and Signed 11 new deals and launched six new clients during the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

But four items that are worth explaining are:

Enhancement of margins

In 4Q16 the gross margin increased to 88.3% from 86.2% in 4Q15. They are experiencing the benefits of optimizing the cost structure thanks to the full integration of OpenBet. Also in 1Q17 results (to be released next month) we should witness a further improvement in margins. Since the beginning of 2017, they claim that the new operating model has been delivering an improved cost structure that, combined with the growth strategy, will result in increased operating leverage.

Impairments

This quarter, there was an impairment of 94m (66m in goodwill and 28m in intangibles), a number higher that the 5m impaired in 2015. A number of the previous acquisitions were impaired mainly due to management decision to migrate clients from the acquired platforms to the internally developed Open Gaming System platform which is more advanced. A second reason for the impairments was the deterioration of the expectations of some markets.

The main impairments were to the Cryptologic and Chartwell and SNG items of 59.2m and 19.4m respectively. While there is no significant goodwill (2.2m) nor intangible left for SNG, Cryptologic and Chartwell still has 64.8m in intangible left on the books mainly composed of client list. Some smaller impairments were done on Game360, Side City, EGC and Ongame.

It may lift an eyebrow, but those impairments do not worry me as the largest impairments were related with migrating customers to a better platform.

TSX listing

One item that went under the radar during the call was their objective to be listed on the TSX during 2H 2017. The relatively low liquidity of this stock may be a factor that the stock barely moves (which I mentioned in my original thesis). Being on the CVE is great for smaller companies but a factor that would help the stock reach its intrinsic value would be more exposure. One way of achieving that exposure would be to graduate to a big board as the TSX.

As shown in the table below, NYX would meet the requirements to be listed.

Source: VentureLawCorp website

I expect that the listing may be a catalyst to move the stock price closer to my target value.

Guidance

At the end of the call, a guidance for 1Q17 revenues (57m-61m) and EBITDA (15m-17m) were provided. While the revenue guidance falls within my expectations (my projection for FY 17 is of 230m-250m), the EBITDA margin was lower than I expected. The implied margin for the quarter lies in the 27-29% range, which suggests that the margin improvements should be more aggressive in the following quarters to achieve the declared "40% margin by 4Q17" objective during the 3Q16 call.

Conclusion

The results of the quarter were positive, while better than expected, were within the expectations in my initial projections thus not changing my target price. I believe that listing on the TSX will be the catalyst that we long awaited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXXYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.