Schlumberger: International Upcycle Postponed Again

On the other hand, international outlook disappoints and Deepwater is yet to put in a convincing cyclical bottom.

SLB has launched a full re-activation of its U.S. Land capacity, supported by a strong improvement in pricing.

The upcycle in U.S. Land is robust and the backlog of activity increases appears assured at least through year-end.

(Image: Smith Bits, a Schlumberger company)

Oilfield Service Majors' stock price performance in the last three months has been a disappointment. The industry's three largest integrated service providers, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), which have previously surprised with the resiliency of their stock prices, have seen their shares decline by 12% on average since January.

The correction in oil price, which has brought WTI back to ~$50 per barrel from the mid-$50s range, based on the 12-month strip price, is just a part of the problem. A bigger issue appears to be structural: investors may be gradually coming to a realization that the downturn in select pockets of the global oil industry, such as Deepwater, could prove persistent, with no visible catalyst for a recovery on the horizon.

Global Oil Service Majors "go where the customer goes." As a result, the big bets made by the biggest customers, IOCs and NOCs, on Deepwater and Harsh Environment are also Oil Service Majors' big bets.

As Deepwater and Harsh Environment are now struggling to compete against the growing low-cost production from the Middle East and North American shales, the heavy investment into Deepwater and Harsh Environment technology and assets may not generate adequate payback for a company like Schlumberger anytime soon.

On the flip side, the cash flow stream from the powerful cyclical recovery in North American shales cannot compensate for the continued weakness in Deepwater and lack of activity acceleration, at least so far, internationally.

The Upcycle In U.S. Land Is In Full Swing

The U.S. Land business is currently the brightest spot in Schlumberger's portfolio. The upward trends in activity and pricing remain strong and have lead Schlumberger to start "full-scale deployment of idle capacity for most product lines."

Revenue growth is being led by hydraulic fracturing and drilling services. In Q1, Schlumberger generated 16% sequential revenue growth in this two service lines, with an average 66% incremental margins. The company is also seeing positive trends in Artificial Lift, Surface Systems and Valves & Measurements.

The strong incremental margins indicate that leading-edge prices for new well stimulation contracts have moved up quite significantly. In addition, Schlumberger has been able to avoid, at least so far, a visible margin squeeze from supply chain inflation.

The strong incrementals also bring to the fore the fact that a significant portion of Schlumberger's stimulation services contracts that have been signed earlier are now priced at below-market rates and may suffer from margin erosion as the year progresses and costs inflate across the board.

The recovery in U.S. Land is very robust but not totally unexpected. At the end of 2016, OIL ANALYTICS projected the U.S. Lower 48 oil directed rig count to reach 670 by the end of Q1 2017 and the natural gas-directed rig count to rise to 155 rigs. Both projections proved to be almost precisely on target, despite meaningful corrections in natural gas and oil prices experienced in February and March, respectively.

As expected, the rapid ramp up in activity has resulted in oilfield service providers regaining pricing power as well as the ability to sign term contracts on increasingly favorable terms. However, the wide swings in activity levels also creates a massive cost for the industry. A big part of this cost is yet to be absorbed.

In the last two years, service providers were busy cold-stacking equipment, reducing inventories, laying off personnel and closing multiple local operating facilities and offices. As customer demand has re-gained momentum, the industry will have to pay a meaningful price to scale back up.

Schlumberger is no exception in this regard. Just like its peers, the company will have to invest in working capital, capacity re-activation and personnel hiring and training. While Schlumberger's U.S. Land revenues and margins should continue to expand through the rest of this year fueled by the pent-up demand, incremental margins may not look as robust as they did in first quarter.

Let's make no mistake, Schlumberger has weathered the downturn in oil much better than many of its smaller North America-focused peers and is now well positioned for the upcycle in U.S. Land. The company has an extensive and often differentiated product and service offering in both drilling and completions in North America and should continue to enjoy premium margins through the cycle.

International Upcycle Postponed Again

Internationally, Schlumberger's first quarter revenue fell 7% sequentially. The decline is in part seasonal (particularly in the North Sea, Russia Land and China) and in part reflects lower activity and pricing pressure in key parts of the Middle East.

Schlumberger expects investment levels in the Middle East, Russia and the North Sea to remain resilient this year, with a normal seasonal recovery in the North Sea, Russia and China driving an improvement in the second quarter. However, no underlying activity growth is currently expected.

Schlumberger also commented that the cyclical bottom has likely been achieved in several major international regions, including:

Latin America (particularly notable is an activity rebound in Brazil and continued strength in Argentina)

Africa

Malaysia and Indonesia

While Schlumberger reiterated its optimism with regard to an ultimate cyclical upturn in international markets, timing of the recovery does not look certain.

Schlumberger commented:

This slower recovery, lingering pricing pressure means that we will likely face another challenging year in the international markets while we expect an acceleration of the activity growth towards the back end of 2017 and into 2018.

On the exploration side, Schlumberger sees "no clear sign of any general increase in exploration spend" internationally, with the one exception being Mexico, where the licensing rounds have set the stage for an increase in activity.

Deepwater Remains Week

In contrast to U.S. Land, deepwater activity appears weaker or mixed at best.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Schlumberger saw another sequential revenue decline as the deepwater rig count dropped to 15 at the end of March, which represents a reduction of 74% compared to the peak activity level of 2014.

In addition to the low drilling activity, the company also saw a further sequential drop in seismic multiclient sales, leaving offshore revenues at "unprecedented low levels."

According to Schlumberger, in parallel with these record low activity levels, product and services pricing in some cases has fallen to levels that the company views as unsustainable. As a result, Schlumberger is in the process of redeploying both service capacity and technical support resources from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to other markets.

Offshore drilling activity was also lower in Asia and was mixed in Africa.

The continued weakness in deepwater activity is also reflected in Cameron's results: the segment's revenues fell 9% sequentially. However, the division's performance continued to exceed expectations, with the implied decremental margins in low-20%. Revenue in this segment is expected to be flat in the second quarter, with the growth in Surface Systems and Valves offsetting the continued decline in Subsea.

Overall, the Cameron integration program has exceeded the first year synergy target, delivering ~$400 million in operating income synergies as well as ~$600 million in new orders.

In Conclusion…

Schlumberger remains a formidable global franchise in oil services and technology.

However, a confident recovery in the stock price appears predicated on an emerging visibility of a cyclical acceleration in International and Deepwater. At the moment, the timing of both appears uncertain.

About OIL ANALYTICS

OIL ANALYTICS remains one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 200+ exclusive materials posted for its members since the beginning of this year alone (a total of 1,000 non-public materials available to members).

Through our analyses, OIL ANALYTICS accurately anticipated the recent correction in natural gas and recent correction in crude oil, as well as subsequent recoveries.

Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolios and Best Stock Ideas modules.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.