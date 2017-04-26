I Am (Also) Buying Safe Bulkers Preferred Shares

In this article, I recommend purchase of Preferred D shares for the well-supported dividend yield , with D Shares preferable to the C Shares due to better liquidity.

Some income securities have improving fundamental, including improving cash flow to support interest expense, even as the market has been slow to recognize the significant improvement in the past year.

In my view, finding securities having reasonable security of capital, acceptable cash flow to cover interest and high dividend or interest yields have become much harder to find.

Background:

I have been searching for additional income vehicles which provide attractive income at moderate risk. In my opinion, it has become increasingly difficult to identify investments providing both strong income and reasonable assurance of capital preservation. Many income instruments have recovered in value from their lows in early 2016, returning to close to face value and making attractive values harder to find. As a consequence, I began to re-examine small positions that I hold currently to determine if I am comfortable adding to those positions, and Safe Bulkers Preferred D Shares (SB-PD) is one of those positions that warranted re-examination.

In the second half of last year, both Mr. Richard Lejeune (article here) and Mr. Norman Roberts (article here) wrote about the advantages of owning the Safe Bulker Preferred Series C or D Shares, having also written articles following up to their originals. At that time, prompted by their recommendations, I bought a small position as a monitoring position, adding slowly to the position (but maintaining it as a relatively small one) in the interim period. As such, buying the Safe Bulkers Preferred Shares is hardly an original idea as I noted in the title of my article, leveraging the advice of both authors. However, my interest has increased as there have been some recent developments that increased my interest. As such, it suggested to me that additional information might also be of interest to the SA community.

In particular, two key developments impact positively the desirability of the common shares and the remaining preferred shares post their original articles:

During 2016, SB redeemed a meaningful percentage of their total long-term debt (about 12%), thereby reducing their leverage, increasing their asset-to-liability ratio and strengthening their balance sheet, as well as

SB concluded a redemption during the 2Q of about 75% of the Preferred Series B Shares very recently in early April, again reducing overhead claims to the common shares.

In my view, both of these steps are very positive ones for both creditors and equity holders of Safe Bulkers. Indeed, these are steps that I would hope that other dry bulkers would take to enhance their financial sustainability, especially the debt reduction. Some, like Star Bulk Carriers and Safe Bulkers, understand the importance of reducing leverage, and thereby risk, when they get the chance. Meanwhile, other carriers, like the Navios Maritime group of companies, fail to grasp the urgency of reducing their dependence upon debt financing, taking less aggressive steps to reduce their liabilities (and unwisely focusing nearly exclusively on borrowing to reduce the Preferred Shares, increasing leverage).

The Balance Sheet:

Please find the balance sheet below for the most recently reported quarter (4Q'16). Two columns are provided below:

the left column provides the 4Q'16 data as reported, incorporating the impact of the debt reduction during 2016, while

the right column shows the changes to the capitalization that result from the exchange of the 1.1 million Preferred B Shares for cash and common shares. The company had been buying small lots of this class of preferred shares throughout 2016 and into early 2017, then executed an offer to redeem all of the remaining outstanding shares, commencing on March 9th and concluded on April 6th. Only ca. 300K Preferred B Shares remain outstanding as of April 7th.

Obviously, there will be a 1Q update to the sheet and it would be more relevant to modify the more recent quarter's data, given the completion of the exchange even after the 1Q, but it is not yet available and I wanted to see the degree of impact upon the balance sheet as a result of the exchange:

First of all, the left column provides a view of assets and liabilities at the end of 2016, after having reduced long-term debt by about $84MM and issued about $16MM in common shares in December 2016. The capitalization is roughly 50:50 equity and debt, with the common shares valued at about 55% of the net assets available to the common shares (i.e., net assets minus liabilities and after senior claims by the preferred shares).

The column on the right shows the incremental impact of redeeming the 1.1MM Preferred B Shares, leaving in place only about 300K of those shares. Cash and equivalents are reduced by the amount used to fund the exchange; in addition, the additional common shares issued are added to the share count that were also provided in the exchange. Net assets per common share drops slightly as both the assets were decreased (cash was used in the exchange) and the share count increased, having a slightly greater impact than the reduction of senior claims of the 1.1MM redeemed shares.

While I would prefer that SB continue to de-leverage going forward to increase the margin of safety, the balance sheet looks reasonable with a 1:1 equity to debt ratio.

Obviously, a 1Q'17 report will come out in early to mid-May without an inclusion of the impact of the exchange, as it happened after quarter-end, but will reflect the impact of the operations in the first quarter. The balance sheet provided was constructed to reflect the impact of the future Preferred B Share exchange, but will need to be updated to reflect future operational changes to the balance sheet.

The Cash Flow Statement:

The cash flow statement for the 4Q'16 is found here:

The cash flow statement starts out weakly, showing a net loss of nearly $56MM, which is hardly a confidence builder. However, we are all aware of the rock bottom rates in 2016 and the dry bulk shippers were all reporting major losses, especially in the first half of 2016. 4Q EBITDA for SB was $13.1MM, compared to 1Q EBITDA of $0.3MM, so full year 2016 results were "sunk" by results in the early part of the year, with BDI rates hitting 291 on February 12th, and "buoyed" by the results later in the year, with BDI rates peaking on Nov 18th at 1,257. With rates ending the 1Q'17 at 1,324 (a mid February low of 688, twice the lows of early 2016), revenue and EBITDA are expected to continue to be stronger, if there are no other issues that could otherwise create issues with 1Q earnings, cash flow and the balance sheet.

Debt and interest expense could be one item that, even with stronger revenue, could have created "headwinds" for SB. As it turns out, SB was working to address that issue, even during the adverse period in 2016. I added a cash flow line to net out the proceeds of long-term debt with the payments made to repay existing long-term debt. The "Net Proceeds - Long-term Debt" entry shows a net repayment of $84MM during 2016, representing about 13% of the total LT debt of SB. At the same time, $16MM of common stock was issued in December 2016 that provides additional equity.

The reduction of LT debt included a tranche of debt maturing in 2016 at a value of $77,467K along with smaller liabilities associated with an asset for sale. This reduction in LT debt improves the assets-to-liabilities ratio, strengthens the balance sheet significantly, and will result in substantially reduced interest expense for 2017 and beyond. Less stress on the cost line due to reduced interest expense should create incrementally stronger net income. Combined this improvement with stronger revenue and one could see a step-change improvement in net income and operational cash flow going forward.

But are there other, unmanageable demands upon cash generation that could create a problem, even with much stronger earnings and cash flow? For example, are there additional, large lurking maturities in the next three years that cannot be refinanced? The answer is no. A relatively small long-term obligation comes due in 2017, valued at $13,264, while about $87MM of obligations come due in 2018-19. One must go out four years to find a time frame in which larger maturities must to be addressed, with $248MM due in 2020-21 and $239MM are due thereafter. Given how SB has handled their liabilities to date, managing these future liability maturities should not create a major challenge in managing LT debt for the next three years. In turn, this provides ample opportunity to take additional steps to strengthen further the balance sheet as well as improve earnings, enabling them to address the out-years maturities.

Within this same three year period, another potential drain on the cash resources of SB (also threatening other dry bulk carriers) is also being reduced to zero. As one can see in the statement above, $58MM was consumed in paying for new ships in 2016; in addition, the 2016 Annual Report reveals that $47MM is planned for new ships in 2017 and $21MM is planned for 2018. That is the bad news. The good news is that it is zero thereafter, with no commitments to building or paying for new ships after the 2018 purchases. Therefore, we have the prospect of paying an additional $68MM in shipbuilding at a maximum level during the next three years, followed by zero commitments thereafter. This reduction in consumption of cash for new ships will help SB manage the larger LT debt maturities coming due in 2020-21 and thereafter, as described above.

Given the improved rates for shipping, potential for significantly improved revenue and earnings due to those improved rates, the reduced debt (and resultant reduced interest expense) and the reducing run rate of shipbuilding to zero by 2019, Safe Bulkers appears to provide an opportunity for improving performance and strengthened finances, even if the market valuations are lagging the recognition of that improvement. In turn, this provides an opportunity for investors to secure higher income due to a perceived risk much greater than the actual risk.

The Safe Bulkers Preferred D Shares:

As of the end of 2016, there were 3,200K shares of the Preferred D Series along with 2,300K shares of the C Shares and 379,514 Preferred B Shares, summing to the following total value for SB Preferred Shares:

Shares Series Shares Value @ $25 Face Value B 379,514 $ 9,487,850 C 2,300,000 $ 57,500,000 D 3,200,000 $ 80,000,000 Total $146,987,850

The total face and liquidation value for all Preferred Shares is about $147MM. As such, the Preferred Shares Series together have the senior claim on the first $147MM of the $554MM of shareholder equity. This leaves about $406MM in equity for the common shares, providing a margin of safety for the preferred shares in a liquidation scenario (which is not expected, given the expected improvement in cash flow). This provides reasonable, if not ample, asset protection for SB Preferred shares.

While all of the Preferred Shares Series are equal in seniority, the B Shares are valued by the market at above face value and are not interesting for me. In addition, expect to see the remainder of the B Shares disappear in the next 15 months to avoid the repercussions of the B Shares "failure to redeem" covenant (unique to only the B Shares), which will result in draconian dividend coupons if they fail to repurchase the B Shares by the middle of next year.

The C and D Shares have a comparable market value and are identical in dividend; however, the D Shares have about 50% more shares outstanding, representing an incrementally more liquid instrument. As such, I recommend the D Shares; however, if there developed a significant price advantage for the C Shares, they are completely acceptable as a substitute for the D Shares. All other things being equal, however, I will look to liquidity advantages as a key differentiator between two apparently identical securities.

As such, given a market price of $18.94, the yield for the D Shares is $2/$18.94, or 10.6%. This is an attractive yield for an income instrument at this time. As such, I am planning to add additional D Shares to my portfolio to boost the total income of the portfolio over the next few months. I add these shares to provide income, not expecting capital gains from this point. However, given the 20+% discount to face value, these shares may provide a 25% upside, even if that is not my intent nor my thesis for adding additional shares of this security to my portfolio.

The combination of backing by the assets of the company, the cash flow support for the dividend combined with the very high dividend yield combine to make this security very attractive in this market environment.

Recommendation: Buy Safe Bulker Preferred D Shares to secure a 10% yield on an instrument with a moderate risk to capital impairment. The attractive dividend yield more than compensates for any risk of capital impairment. Limit the position to 5% for risk averse portfolios and to 20% for portfolios targeting higher returns with moderate risk.

