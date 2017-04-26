GKN's (GKNCF) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GKN PLC (OTC:GKNCF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Adam Walker - Group Finance Director and Director

Guy Stainer - Director of IR and External Communications

Analysts

Rami Myerson - Investec Bank

Stephen Swanton - Redburn

Benjamin Heelan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alasdair Leslie - Societe Generale

David Larkam - Numis Securities

Sandy Morris - Jefferies

Sandeep Gandhi - Exane BNP Paribas

Wasi Rizvi - RBC Capital Markets

Charles Forrester - Jane's

Operator

Welcome to today's Trading Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. Just to remind you, the conference call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Adam Walker, CFO. Please begin your meeting.

Adam Walker

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. A shorter statement than you're used to from us this morning, reflecting the change in market practice. As you know, we are not a business -- we don't operate in an industry where quarterlies are really relevant. It's a long-term business, but we didn't want to have long periods of non-communication, so we wanted to put a statement out between the full year results announcement last February and our half year which will come at the end of July. So it's a short update.

The key things for us are our expectations for the full year are unchanged from our comments at the full year results in February. We expect another year of growth very much underpinned by the actions that we took in 2016. The automotive market is ahead of where we thought, and -- but it is expected to soften in Q2. And overall, the forecasts are still staying for a 2% growth in automotive production over the course of 2017. And we still expect to outperform by the 2 to 3 percentage points that we've talked about in the past for the full year. And aerospace has started very much in line. Military is up. And commercial is up, with puts and takes around the various different platforms.

So overall, our 3 divisions, and now of course this is the statement with just 3 divisions, have made a good start to the year. And we expect another year of growth at GKN.

That was all I was going to say by way of introduction. I'm sure you've got lots of questions. Let's go straight to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Rami Myerson from Investec.

Rami Myerson

Two questions from me. On FX, can you provide us with some type of -- quantify the contribution of FX in Q1 and your expectations for H1 given you're still benefiting from a strong tailwind? And the second question is on cash. You have talked about an improvement in revenue growth and profitability in Q1, but cash is still flat year-on-year. I'm just curious. Is that something seasonal? And what do you expect for the full year?

Adam Walker

Thanks, Rami. I mean, on FX, I'll just draw your attention to what we said at the full year in terms of our ready reckoner on our 2 main currencies, the dollar and the euro. So a $0.01 movement in the dollar is about £3.1 million worth of profit; and a €0.01 movement in the euro, £1.7 million. If we look at the average rates for Q1 '17 versus Q1 '16, we've clearly had a big benefit. And we talked about this at the half year, that the currency benefit that we saw in the second half of last year post June 23 was going to continue if rates stayed where they are. In terms of the half year, clearly things have moved a little bit against us.

So sterling has strengthened a little bit from where it was at the end of March or certainly on average rates at the end of March, but we would expect a good pickup from FX. And certainly, the Q1 numbers have seen a good pickup from FX, both top and bottom line, driven by those 2 currencies. I mean cash in a quarter is always a hard one. And there are things that happen around the year-end and timings between Decembers and January, but we know that cash is a big focus for everybody. It's a big focus for us. We've got some capital programs that have started in the first half of the year, but overall I'm happy with where our cash flow generation sits at the end of Q1, and we expect to make some good progress during the course of 2017.

Rami Myerson

Just to follow up on that. Is there anything in particular that may have had an impacts from cash in Q1, the restructuring cash outflows, inventory builds, CapEx phasing?

Adam Walker

I mean there clearly will be a big restructuring cash impact in 2017. A lot of the group restructuring cash will take place in 2017. There's still some of the Fokker restructuring cash to come out in 2017. And the restructuring and closure costs in relation to Yeovil will also happen in 2017, so you're right. There will be a nonunderlying cash outflow during the course of 2017 where the charge has been booked in 2016, but there's nothing -- I mean we do have inventory builds around the group. There are some capital expenditure programs going on across the group but nothing that I'd highlight in a Q1 update that's materially changing the underlying position. The group works hard. We target the divisions on good cash conversion. And they have their targets this year, and we hope to making improvements on what we achieved in 2016.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Swanton from Redburn.

Stephen Swanton

I've two questions as well, please. On Driveline, it seems like the messaging is that there are still kind of the product issues in the U.S., although the costs are lingering. Can you kind of quantify what you'd expect for the first half and whether that [indiscernible] into the second half as you see it? And then the second question is, I mean, the powder met wasn't really growing last year, [ no matter kind of for where you cut the kind of metal parts recast. And it does seem like it's accelerated a lot. And is there any -- is there some sort of one-off kind of restocking in industrial channels or something like that that's caused that division to accelerate so much in Q1?

Adam Walker

Stephen, we were struggling to hear your questions, but I think they were all-wheel-drive issues in UE.

Stephen Swanton

Yes.

Adam Walker

It's I think [indiscernible] and then powder metal growth being stronger than expected compared to last year.

Stephen Swanton

Yes, that's right, okay.

Adam Walker

Okay, let's have the second one, first. I mean powder met has made a good start to the year, our European and Asian businesses performing really strongly. North America is not too bad, some improvements on last year, and -- but I mean overall we are getting the benefit through the top line, at the moment, of the surcharge as well and then obviously currency on top of that. So we're happy with where powder met is. If raw material prices stay where they are, then they'll have a bit of a softening on the margin, but this year, it was all about trying to get the top line to move in powder met.

And we've made a good start in Q1 and looking forward to good growth across the half year and the full year ultimately. In Driveline, I mean Driveline has had a good quarter, lots of positive news going on. As we said in the statement, the CVJ business has done really well, some good all-wheel-drive launches, still progress being made on our eAxle programs. And you'll have seen some of the press announcements around some things in China. And Phil and Nigel were both in Shanghai last week at the auto show.

So a really good quarter, the markets are expecting a little bit of softening in some of the growth rates in Q2. And we're seeing a little bit softer schedules in Europe in Q2, but overall Driveline is in good shape. The program we talked about last year is a very large program. This probably comes out at about £0.5 billion revenue plant overall. It is profitable. It was profitable throughout last year. It still remains profitable in Q1. We're going through a huge ramp-up; and as fast as we can fix the problems that the production rates keep going up, and we're having to put a bit of additional cost into it. So it's not quite meeting where our own internal expectations would be for that program, but nevertheless it's not having a significant impact on Driveline in Q1, where the business is performing very well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Heelan from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Benjamin Heelan

Just two questions from me. It's when can we expect an update on pension and what's going on there. I know you launched a bonds road show this week. Is there anything we can read into that with regards to the pension?

Adam Walker

Ben, we're getting pretty close now in terms of the trustee negotiations. We're virtually there on all of the numbers, and we've got some proposals that we've talked to them. And the board -- or the trustee board and the process the trustees go through with the regulator will take place next month, in May, so we should get everything all sorted by the end of June, which is where we expect it to be. You'll have seen, as you say, that the announcement went out in relation to the bond road show. There's a couple of things there.

Looking generally at liability management, we do have a bond which will expire in 2019, but there was definitely some thinking around whether or not we use a one-off lump sum to address the U.K. deficit rather than continuing to put an increase in the annual payment. So as you know, £42 million per annum is going into the U.K. from a deficit funding recovery position at the moment. As you know, we've talked about that going up by £25 million to £30 million per annum as part of these negotiations.

One of the thoughts that we're having is and have had and based on the negotiations and how the negotiations have gone with the trustees and particularly how the regulator is sitting if the back of where -- or around the trustees is whether you put a lump sum into that. So one of the considerations is, if we raise this money over the next 2 weeks or so, do we use that as a lump sum to address what we believe there is an underlying deficit in the U.K. pension scheme.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alasdair Leslie from Societe Generale.

Alasdair Leslie

Just a couple of questions really on Driveline. Maybe you could just give us some kind of sense of the magnitude of outperformance versus global auto production, which you flagged up at 6%, maybe just some additional color by region. We obviously have the external detail by market, so just whether you outperformed in all key regions. And then I suppose, linked to that, just the phasing on -- I think you had 8 all-wheel-drive program launches in China.

Are they all fully ramped up now and contributing to the performance there, or is there more to come? And a sort of second question, on the margins. I was just kind of interested in the comments on Driveline margins being up year-on-year. I just wanted to confirm if you were carrying the -- those additional launch costs on -- in the all-wheel-drive program in Q1 '16 as well. From that read, that wasn't really flagged in until the H1 stage.

Adam Walker

Well, I mean, the all-wheel-drive program is in the Q1 numbers and to the extent that it's not meeting our own internal expectations. And those additional costs are in the numbers, and the margin improvement is -- includes that. And China, not all of the launches have taken place yet, but China was a good Q1. I mean it's always difficult in China, depending on exactly when the new year falls and what happens between our two calendar years, '16 and '17, but I mean overall the market was strong. And I mean I think it's -- maybe it's apart the issues with the forecasting, but the sort of month-on-month movements are quite significant in a way that the market forecasts change.

And not long before the end of March, I think the forecasts were for 4% growth in auto production for Q1. And it ended up being 6%. Maybe China is a hard market sometimes for the external forecasts just to read, but to answer the question, our 3 key areas, North America, Europe and China, we did outperform the market. And we did outperform by at least the 2% to 3% that we've talked about overall for global auto production. But it is a quarter. It was a strong quarter. Some of that was good launches that we had in our pipeline coming through in Q1 and that we don't expect those rates to grow throughout the rest of the year, but nevertheless the -- if the market does end up growing at 2% over the full year, we do expect to outperform that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Larkam from Numis Securities.

David Larkam

Two questions, please. Firstly, can you just talk about sort of ag, off-highway? I know we haven't got as a separate division anymore, but sort of signs of life there. I wonder if you're seeing anything. Other commentators are starting to see a pickup. And secondly, can you just talk about sort of Nigel's outlook statement where you're talking about growth rates sort of slowing in the second half? I mean I can understand how the mix changes. I mean auto obviously is going to be a little bit softer, but aerospace surely should be picking up. So just talk about that.

Adam Walker

David, yes, I mean, on the ag side of the business, we're certainly busier than we were this time last year both on the wheels side and in powertrain, the shafts business. I think our customers are being very cautious in whether they're actually calling whether this is a turn in the market or -- but for us, whether or not we're winning a little bit of market share. But certainly, we are putting more capacity into our plants.

We're running more shifts than we were this time last year. Whether this is the long-awaited recovery, I'm not sure. Certainly, a lot of what we're seeing in those businesses is driven by construction, more than ag, at the moment. So we're certainly seeing an improvement from our construction customers both in North America and in Europe, but also our customers are busier than they were at this time last year. And really, the outlook statement from Nigel was really just we've had a strong Q1. I think some of that is probably a little bit of timing, where Easter falls, all those sorts of things and particularly on the auto side of the business.

And at the moment, everybody is nervous around sort of North America, which the market forecasts are for a very small decline over the full year. But we've started strongly in North America but watching closely what's happening in those markets. And Europe has been good, strong in powder met, strong in Driveline, but we are seeing some schedules a little bit weaker in Q2 in Driveline. Again, obviously, Easter comes now in Q2, as well as some other bank holidays and Catholic holidays et cetera across Europe. So just being a little bit cautious at this stage. It still is only April and seeing how that growth will pan out. Aerospace is harder. It's much lumpier than it is on an automated basis. It's much harder to predict, but in terms of what we're seeing on production rates from our customers, there's been no change to our expectations for '17.

We are seeing good growth on the military side of the business, as expected, coming from things like the F-35 but also some additional stability around some of the older programs. And on the commercial side, the expected benefit that's come from the A350 and the expected headwinds that we've got on the A380 and the 777, so yes. And it's always a bit harder to predict where the engines are, depending on which engines are selling better on which of the programs. But we're happy with where we've ended Q1 on aerospace and still looking forward to a good year and the year when we're going to have commercial growth and military growth.

David Larkam

Okay, so should we expect sort of slightly more first half weighting to auto this year than normal and second half weighting for aero?

Adam Walker

I think that's fair compared to what we can see at the moment, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sandy Morris from Jefferies.

Sandy Morris

Just a little bit more of the same really. Last year, on Driveline, we were kind of saying what a great year it would have been if only we hadn't had the startup costs. If you've had 8%, 9% growth in Driveline, can I assume that means we've banked really quite a lot of profits in the first quarter irrespective of the softening that is probably going to come? I mean that was the way it was kind of felt last year. Is that a reasonable assumption?

Adam Walker

That's a reasonable assumption, Sandy. Yes, we've had a good quarter, but it is a quarter. And I guess you're right. If only, if only we hadn't have the launch issues in '16. And it was something else in '15, and it was earthquakes in '14 or Brazil or whatever. So it's a big business. It's operating across the world, and we -- but we've had a good start and the markets look good. And I think what we're doing around our market leadership position in CVJ is really strong. I think that the business has settled down well around the new management structure, running the business now through CVJ on one side and all-wheel-drive eDrive on the other. Lots of investment going into eDrive, though, which will have an impact on the margins but the right things to do. And -- but yes, we're encouraged but it is only April. And things have caught us up in the past, but we've had a good start to the year.

Sandy Morris

Cool. And I mean the second thing I was going to go through, and you've actually managed to sort of anticipate it, was to talk about the investments in eDrive. I mean I've been watching all this China tech transfer stuff and with interest, I suppose, would be the nice way to put it. And your decision to make China the joint venture or sort of center for eDrive, does that actually also then slightly ease the burden in terms of what you invest in eDrive and development because your joint venture partner is picking up some of the costs?

Adam Walker

Yes, I mean, the announcement was in relation to the JV and what we're doing with them locally. And we're still doing lots of investments around eDrive in the rest of the business, where we've got our -- a wholly owned subsidiary. So there's huge a amount going on in Bruneck for our European markets and in the Carolinas for our North American markets. So it's yes. What we felt, and Nigel confirmed this having come back last week, that China would be a market that would rapidly move towards electric vehicles quicker than we would see elsewhere in the world. And so we wanted to put some more investment there with our partner, and our partner wants to do it as well.

And we can see lots of development opportunities coming that -- with our customers that, hopefully, we can take advantage of. So where we've won most of our programs to date outside of China. We did win one at the back end of last year, which we talked about at the full year. So it's an exciting opportunity. It will require some more investments to make sure that we are in the right place moving forward. It still remains early days, but I think we -- so far, the steps we've taken are the right ones. And it's paying dividends.

Sandy Morris

Okay, well -- and this technology transfer thing that the Chinese government was insisting on, it doesn't really bother you. Or it's not any different than what you've had to put up with ever since you started. I mean, is that okay? Is that political backdrop?

Adam Walker

We feel that's okay. And we are working closely with our partners, as we have done for nigh on 30 years now. We've been -- we know the market well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sandeep Gandhi from Exane BNP Paribas.

Sandeep Gandhi

Just a couple of questions from me. And so firstly, on the raw material cost inflation, can you just give us an update on the expected impact in 2017? And how much has changed from what it's previously been guided to? And secondly, you mentioned earlier the working day effect in Q1 resulting from a later Easter this year. Can you talk about how much this has had an impact on your results in Q1 and maybe quantifying that for us?

Adam Walker

I mean I don't know. All I'm saying is that Easter obviously fell in Q2 this year. And it fell in Q1 last year, so maybe that's why. Some of the difficulty around forecasting auto production, that was all I was saying, but it's we don't operate on that sort of basis on a day-by-day numbers-wise. Raw materials is no change from where we thought we would be at the full year, around about a sort of £7 million to £10 million additional cost that's going through Driveline, a little bit more or maybe a couple of million in powder met. But that's what we have to deal with. A lot of our contracts anticipate this, so you deal with them through escalators or pass-throughs. And so we watch it closely, but no change from what we said in February.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we have a question from the line of Wasi Rizvi from RBC.

Wasi Rizvi

Just a couple from me. In your opening comments you mentioned that aerospace is slightly slower than planned, but then I can't really get a sense of where that variance to your plans were from the commentary that you've given in the statement, so just a bit more on that would be helpful. And then on powder met growing in line with global auto production, do you think that's something you can maintain for the full year? Or are there -- I mean, have you got silent programs [indiscernible] the outperformance, a lot like Driveline? Just to get an idea where you think powder met comes out versus the market for the year.

Adam Walker

Yes, I hope so. I mean I think we were privately a bit disappointed with the top line last year in powder met and wanted to change the focus a bit. We had a -- we've had 2 years of record new business wins, which are they're going to sort of flow into the pipeline and starting this year and then on into '18 and '19 onwards. So yes, we would hope that will be the case, we still very much. Probably about 80% of the business goes into the auto market. So that would be the best benchmark, and we would hope to outperform the automotive market. Aerospace was just -- so I think the military side of the business has started well.

As I said, we know the platforms we're on, and you know the ones that are growing. And on the commercial side of the business, it's perhaps just slightly behind where we thought we would be, but it's always very hard quarter-to-quarter to get the spares revenues exactly as they fall. So no, we're fine. I mean it's been a good quarter for aerospace, just slightly behind where we thought we'd be, but we still expect a good year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Charles Forrester from Jane's.

Charles Forrester

Just a quick question about the, as mentioned, there's now the aviation splits between civil and military. Looking at the military side, can you tell us about how that's split with the F-35 program and what your outlook is going forward?

Adam Walker

Well, I mean, we've had good growth in Q1. And we anticipated that overall the market was going to be double-digit growth for military for the full year, but we've got the F-35. There's lots of parts of military that we don't operate in. So we've -- expecting high single-digit growth in military in 2017 and low single-digit growth in commercial to be. Overall, the market is supposed to be about 2% in 2017, and we're anticipating trying to beat that. Certainly, military started well. And it's driven by the F-35, but we also got some additional revenues from some of the old programs continuing.

Operator

Thank you. And as there appear to be no further questions, I'll return the conference to you.

Adam Walker

Richard, thank you very much. Thanks all very much for joining. Anything else that you need from us then, Guy or myself are around today. Thanks very much for your time.

Guy Stainer

Bye.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.