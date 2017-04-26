U.S. Concrete: Hidden Gem In The Industrial Sector

It is fairly known that I follow the industrials sector closely, and while I've been happy to see the spotlight shift onto these companies in recent months because of the new Trump administration, in some ways I think this has painted many of these companies with too broad of a brush. Across the sector, valuations have increased dramatically, as well as forward expectations. The end result of those valuation increases are that deals are hard to come by.

However, there are a handful of companies that really have strong operating profiles regardless of what happens within the domestic economy, and in my opinion United States Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is one of those companies. Since taking the top spot in 2011, CEO Bill Sandbrook has overseen a massive turnaround in the business, and United States Concrete is fundamentally much different today than it was just a few short years ago. Margins continue to improve and revenue growth has been strong (both organic and inorganic), and there is no reason to believe that this recent strength is set to stall. Going forward, this is one of the most compelling companies that I can find in the market today within this sector.

Business Overview

The initial gut reaction for investors without a deep understanding of the concrete industry is that the ready mix business must suffer from low margins, or at the very least heavy cyclicality, due to lack of product differentiation. Concrete is concrete right? Interestingly, there are in fact a multitude of different grades on concrete, and for the larger projects that the company is starting to win (LaGuardia Airport, One World Trade Center), US Concrete is increasingly building a reputation as a firm that has the size, scale, and expertise to handle these types of jobs. This shift in project type is important, because as the company continues to gain size, the spread between US Concrete's realized pricing per cubic yard and the industry average is likely to continue to widen as it had over recent years:

Further bolstering the story, ready mix concrete is geographically constrained. Those concrete trucks that are seen driving down the highway each day? The product being carried, from initial production at the batching plant to placement on the jobsite, has to be set within two hours in most cases. Taking that into account, it shouldn't be a surprise that nearly all of a batch plant's deliveries occur within thirty miles of the plant itself. The story then is "location, location, location", and US Concrete has positioned itself to be the top concrete provider in several key geographic areas. Via the aggressive acquisition of concrete facilities and aggregate (cement, sand, gravel) mines, the company has achieved the top market position in the New York Metro, Western Texas, and San Francisco Bay areas. These are all areas characterized by high barriers to entry with steady demand for concrete given trends in commercial construction and infrastructure build-out. This does result in heavy portfolio concentration; broadly (with some fluctuation), you can assume 30% of US Concrete volume to be generated from the Northeast, 30% from California, and 30% from Texas, with the rest made up of non-core markets (Oklahoma). While these acquisitions have certainly come at a cost (more on the leverage later), it is highly likely that developing these market-leading positions have allowed US Concrete to start to see spreads between industry average selling prices ("ASPs") and the company's results: $130.35/cubic yard in 2016, versus the $103.17/cubic yard industry average.

The M&A Story

Growth from mergers and acquisitions has been substantial over the past several years. The strategy undertaken here is rather unique, with plenty of room left for consolidation. US Concrete does not generally partake in large blockbuster deals, instead focusing on picking up what are usually small, family-owned businesses. As a result, purchase multiples are generally cheap (4-5x EBITDA) and highly accretive. While prior dealmaking has generally targeted ready mix operations, expect the focus to shift towards the purchase of aggregate mines, which produce the inputs needed to make concrete. Currently only 35% of US Concrete's needs are sourced internally, so the company is forced to purchase in the open market. Aggregate pricing has been outpacing concrete costs, and generally companies producing aggregates generate higher consolidated margin. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), for instance, will generate EBITDA in the 25-28% range for 2016, which is in large part due to its position as the largest domestic aggregate producer. However, despite being the largest producer, Vulcan Materials only owns about 8% of market share. This is a key focus point, so expect the management team to work diligently to improve the current 130M tons worth of owned and leased reserves.

Market Expectations, Historical Lookback

Generally, concrete demand is linked most closely to commercial and industrial construction, with only a mild contribution from residential construction and highway infrastructure (bridges, roads). While infrastructure spending remains a focus point by pundits given the speculation surrounding Trump administration policy, I would be careful banking on too much earnings contribution there until 2019 or later. From a market demand perspective, U.S. non-residential building construction is set to expand ~5.3% annually over the next three years per government projections. However, a large chunk of that construction is set to take place outside the major urban areas that US Concrete is exposed to. It is safer to assume natural organic growth in the 4% range as a baseline, with any incremental growth above that being won via market share and pricing increases.

Given the Street's 16% growth expectations for fiscal 2017 over fiscal 2016, a lot of this is banked on incremental contribution from acquisitions this year (on pace for $150M this year, usually at 0.5x revenue, roughly 4% contribution), aforementioned 4% natural growth, concrete price increases (5% expected), with the remaining amount from market share wins and a few additional acquisition tuck-ins. Overall, current sell-side expectations, at face value, looks quite achievable, especially when framed historically:

EBITDA and margin expansion has been broad-based and steady, once you ignore the usual cyclicality present in the construction business between October and March. Improvements can be found throughout the financials, and it is clear that the roll-up strategy here has been successful (SG&A/revenue of 8.73% past twelve months, down 130bps from fiscal 2013), even without controlling for integration and restructuring costs. Gross margins have expanded (aforementioned shift into larger projects with higher margins, higher ASPs). I don't like buying into long-running rallies, but I certainly don't mind when reported results are improving as much as they are here. With margins among some peer group competitors (Vulcan Materials, Cemex (NYSE:CX)) measurably higher, there is some room to run here on the roll-up approach in my opinion.

Relative Valuation

Like most small cap infrastructure plays, US Concrete sits near all-time highs. However, it trades at roughly 7.5x likely 2017 EBITDA ($185M). Note that this number is not in-line with management's, which excludes stock compensation costs and professional fees related to acquisitions, which I generally keep included in EBITDA. Growth is obviously present here, as this would be a 30% jump over (assuming current consensus) 2016 EBITDA, which seems aggressive. However, US Concrete is already going to show a roughly 22% jump in EBITDA this year over 2015, despite a little bit of a weaker market (deferred investment surrounding the election being a sticking point).

While there aren't as many direct pure play peers, a couple of peers (Summit Materials, Eagle Materials, Vulcan Materials) all trade at between 9-13x next year's EBITDA. The discount here that is built in is likely due to some residual overhang from the bankruptcy, but that should abate with time. The bond markets have already forgiven the company, given US Concrete was able to price its senior unsecured notes (6.375% due 2024) fairly attractively. Net debt/EBITDA leverage is light (touch over 2x), particularly once held against next year's results. US Concrete's $250M revolving credit facility gives the company plenty of liquidity for continuation of its asset purchases in the coming years, all without drawing too much concern when it comes to covering interest payments.

Establishing A Position

Overall, this is a company that is firing on all cylinders. Management has deep experience in the business, growth is there, and margins seem set to continue to expand. US Concrete has historically traded at or around 8.5x ttm EBITDA, with the potential for multiple expansion there if market visibility and coverage continues to improve. At the minimum, fair value here is around $74/share in my opinion, which is in-line with current Street consensus. Given the recent volatility in industrials, options remain my favored way of gaining long exposure. Selling at the money puts with roughly 90 days to expiration has been a fairly consistent way of generating 20%+ annualized rates of return for investors willing to take on that risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.