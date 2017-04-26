Seeking Alpha Interviews: Ben Axler

Short selling works in any market and a bullish market can bring even more opportunities.

In the ninth episode of Seeking Alpha Interviews, Lilamax's Jane King sits down with Ben Axler to discuss research activism, the importance of deep dive forensic analysis and the advantages of a bullish market for short selling.

The discussion touches on his current top short picks, what he defines as the perfect short and the role social media now plays in investment research.

