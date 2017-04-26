3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 26, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events from the world of pharma and biotechnology. I appreciate you tuning in to read; now let's get straight to the news!

Biotime and Geron inching along with regenerative stem cell therapy for spinal injury

My longest-time followers will remember that I started writing for Seeking Alpha in the heyday of Ocata Therapeutics, offering some perspective on their approach to regenerative medicine. One of their prime competitors was Biotime, Inc (NYSEMKT:BTX), who partnered with Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) were exploring several therapies, most excitingly for victims of spinal cord injuries.

Recently, Asterias, a subsidiary of BTX, announced that the phase 1/2 SCiStar study's data safety monitoring committee recommended that the trial proceed as planned with increasing doses of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells for patients with cervical spinal cord injury. This indicates that the board is not concerned with potential safety issues related to this therapy.

Looking forward: No two ways about it, regenerative medicine has moved at a glacial, careful pace over the years. I remember back to the excitement of the first patient enrolled in the GERN study, TJ Atchison, as we waited with bated breath for some signs of efficacy from one of the first ever patients to receive stem cell therapy. So over 6 years later, we are now moving along with progress on clinical trials in this space. It is certainly exciting, and even this news that the SCiStar trial is moving as planned is quite good, given the recent controversies surrounding companies like US Stem Cell blinding patients with their therapy.

Regeneron scores a new indication for its dyslipidemia drug

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) got a drug approved in 2015 for the treatment of certain forms of lipid accumulation (which can increase the risk for atherosclerosis), in addition to being an adjunct for patients trying to lose weight.

REGN announced via press release that its supplemental NDA for a different dosage has been approved, which now allows patients to receive a once-monthly injection of Praluent, compared with the previous need for treatment every two weeks.

Looking forward: The expansion of this label gives patients more flexibility, as many patients experience an aversion to needles that might make multiple monthly injections undesirable, especially given the relatively low obvious risk to the patient when they do not remain compliant. A "one and done" approach could help those patients who are not quite as fastidious with their medications. It's baby steps, but this will help REGN expand its footprint with Praluent.

Capricor shows HOPE in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), partnered with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), is developing a cell-based therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative condition typified by profound muscle weakness ultimately resulting in failure of respiration, with death typically resulting by age 25.

CAPR is currently developing a therapy based on off-the-shelf heart cells to treat patients with cardiac complications of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Recently, they announced positive top-line results from the phase 1/2 HOPE trial, which enrolled 25 boys to receive either the cell therapy or best supportive care.

The study results showed statistical improvements in certain cardiac and skeletal muscle measures, as well as quality of life, for the cell therapy over best care. Now CAPR intends to move forward with the study, and with exploring potential regulatory options through the FDA, potentially breakthrough designation, on the basis of these findings.

Looking forward: Like I said earlier, every shred of validation for the field of regenerative medicine is like cool water in a desert, especially for the beleaguered followers of these companies for the last decade. It's very exciting to see forward momentum gathering for some of these treatments, especially in massive unmet needs like these degenerative conditions.

Conclusions

So it happens to be a big day for regenerative medicine, as we are seeing the glimmers of promising data coming out of these studies at last. It's very exciting for the prospect of the field as a whole.

Author's note: Thank you very much for checking out this digest. If you'd like to continue to receive regular updates from the world of biotech, please consider becoming a follower of mine. This will allow you to receive updates via email when I publish new editions. Regardless, I appreciate your time today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.