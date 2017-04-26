Novartis Pushes Pipeline But Keeps An Eye On Alcon

Investors reacted well to a decent first quarter from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) that suggested that the long-awaited turnaround in its Alcon eyecare division has begun. While there is still investment needed, especially in the surgical side of the unit, there are hopes that the worst is now behind it - though this will need to be borne out over the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Novartis focused heavily on its pipeline during a conference call, with its chief executive, Joe Jimenez, quick to quash any questions about commitment to immuno-oncology. The company confirmed that interim results of the Juliet study of the CAR-T candidate CTL019 in lymphoma would be reported at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma on June 14, and excitement over this project in particular is high.

Novartis's shares on the New York Stock Exchange opened up 2% this morning.

Alcon bouncing back?

Alcon sales grew 1% at constant exchange rates, representing the first three months of growth for the unit since the second quarter of 2015. But all the growth came from its vision care subdivision, while the surgical part of Alcon is still lagging, with sales down 1%.

Novartis still wants to turn Alcon around before it makes a decision on the unit's future. This decision is expected by the end of the year (Novartis eyes Alcon exit, January 25, 2017).

Mr. Jimenez is optimistic that the surgical business has now fixed its service and supply issues, which should allow reps to focus on selling, something that they had struggled with in previous quarters.

"Our objective is to get consistent top-line growth," Alcon's chief executive, Mike Ball, said during the analyst call. He admitted that there might still be volatility in future, but said the company was now in a "stabilisation phase".

Alcon margins were still depressed, but this has come to be expected. 2017 should be the trough year, and margins could soon begin to move back into line with the industry average of 20-25%, Mr Jimenez added.

Pipeline promise

While Alcon is still an important issue, Novartis is understandably keen to turn the spotlight to upcoming projects.

These include CTL019, and investors could soon get an idea of how this might compete with Kite's (NASDAQ:KITE) KTE-C19 with the Juliet data in lymphoma, a bigger indication that the childhood leukemia for which CTL019 has been filed. Novartis is planning US and EU filings in lymphoma in the second half of the year.

Mr. Jimenez said CTL019 had blockbuster potential in lymphoma, but that it was too early to talk about price - though he admitted that this would be an expensive therapy.

The anti-PD-1 MAb PDR001 also seems to be progressing quickly, with a pivotal study already under way in melanoma in combination with Tafinlar plus Mekinist. Novartis has only recently begun publicizing this asset (Novartis out to prove its oncology doubters wrong, January 26, 2017).

And SEG101 for sickle cell disease, gained with the acquisition of Selexys in November, should now be filed in 2018 on the back of results from the phase II Sustain trial. Filing had previously been expected in 2020. However, while Novartis has billed this as a blockbuster, EvaluatePharma sellside consensus forecasts a measly $28m of revenue in 2022.

Of course, the company has other niggles. Entresto sales have accelerated but still only hit $84m last quarter, meaning that the drug could have trouble hitting the $500m target Novartis has set for this year. However, with the Alcon slump possibly behind it and some pipeline assets worth highlighting, the company is managing to shift the narrative.