Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Ranges Out As Markets Await Tax Plan

A look at Gamma as it relates to our options position.

VIX has moved back into the low-end of its range from earlier in the year.

CNBC: 8:30 EST

Market participants will likely look to continue yesterday's bull move, though they have failed to do so during the overnight session. ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) remain range-bound in the Asian session, posted lows at 2382.25, and highs at 2386.75.

Investors are waiting for details from a President Trump tax plan, said to include steep cuts to corporate tax rates and repatriated overseas earnings. Expectations are for the corporate tax rate to be slashed from 35% down to 15%, as well as a cut down to 10% for repatriated earnings.

Spot VIX has continues to drive lower in overnight trade, after posting a range-bound day yesterday. Currently sitting around 10.64, spot is down just over 1% before the opening bell.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Stock market bulls took control early on in yesterday's session and did not relent until just before the close. The Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed just under 21,000, while the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed at a record high: its first time over 6,000.

Nearly all sectors posted gains on the day, with materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), and energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) the standout performers. Over the last week, both the materials and financial sectors have done their part to spur stocks higher.

Shout-Out

Today we look at a recent piece written by SA contributor Eric Basmajian, who offered a risk-reward based analysis of the current market, with special attention paid to the possibility of using the Consumer Confidence surveys as a leading indicator. The article is titled "SPY: 20% Upside And 60% Downside? An Honest Look At Today's Market Risk-Reward". The author sets the stage for his piece by recapping Tuesday morning's Consumer Confidence results: a decrease of 4.6 down to 120.3, lower than expectations.

Despite downward revisions of last month's survey results as well, Consumer Confidence sits close to all-time record highs, and just off the highs of the current cycle. Consumer Confidence numbers appear to track along with the S&P index better than wage growth, which is currently diverging from the S&P.

Additionally, Mr. Basmajian writes that Consumer Confidence readings tend to peak just months before market recessions. Since 1977, the average cycle peak in CC is 114.7. The average cycle trough since 1977 is 47.6.

Using the established correlation between Consumer Confidence and S&P prices, the author makes the argument that a return to record highs in CC readings (144.7) would translate to an S&P index of approximately 2923, a 20% upside from where we stand today. Without wishing to speculate on timing, Mr. Basmajian states that at some point, Consumer Confidence will fall. Using the cycle trough average from above, he writes that a downturn in CC would yield an S&P index just under 1100, representing a 60% downside.

While we don't necessarily believe that the S&P is immediately headed for 1100 (and in fairness, we don't believe Mr. Basmajian thinks that either), it is always important to keep your risk-reward in mind. Today's market offers expensive valuations, a fact that likely nearly everyone has come to accept. Where many people's analysis falls short though, is extending that logic to realizing that the current upside is much smaller than the potential downside.

Thoughts on Volatility

Since French election results came in late Sunday evening, stocks have soared while volatility has gotten crushed. The 26% downturn for spot VIX on Monday represented its worst single-day performance since 2011. With F1 (May) futures trading near 12.45, and F8 (December) changing hands at 16.15, the high-to-low spread we have been keeping tabs on remains under $4.00, with full futures curve contango coming in just below 30%.

Compared to just two weeks ago, the futures curve has changed drastically.

Though we were looking at a different term structure entirely, at that time the high-to-low spread was about $2.25, with contango of just over 15%. With all three of the major US indexes either at or threatening record highs, surely the possibility exists for the VIX to head back down into the low 10s, or re-test a 9-handle. Beginning this Friday with the impending government shutdown, several opportunities exist over the next few weeks for the VIX to perk back up. Though for now, the markets have seemingly put the French election worries behind, they have the potential to mix things up again in early May.

Organic at-the-money S&P vol is up a touch at the front-end, flat at the monthly and quarterly expiries. "Contango"(looking down the implied vol column) is flattening out.

As we mentioned yesterday, these ultra-low vols are historically (over the last few years anyway) the conditions for large and sustained rallies to S&P. You really don't see big sustained S&P rallies in high-vol environments since 2013. Sure equities may pop, but they don't hold those gains long unless and until vol gets destroyed, which it clearly has.

Indeed, all four indices (S&P, Dow, NASDAQ, Russell) are all trading at or very near all-time highs. What remains to be seen is whether we stall out once more as we did in early March, or whether we push through.

French elections aside, vol looks very low. At the front end anything goes; we've seen ES vol with one hour to expiration trading at a 1.8 vol! But monthly and quarterly vol look unrealistically low here. We'd say that if the Jul31 implied vol gets to about 9.3 anytime soon, that's a strong buy.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We wrapped up a sim trade last Friday, and detailed the outcome (gain of $2.60 on the spread) over the weekend.

On Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: ES ran as high as 2390 in yesterday's trade. Currently it rests at 2384. Markets await news from Donald Trump on tax reform; last time he spoke on this issue back in early February, markets rallied "bigly". If they do so again, it will not be good for our trade; our guess is that this becomes a "sell the news" event.

Tactics:

To open, we will sell one straddle and buy another:

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes. As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that for most ES levels, the dotted line is above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread has quite positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

The options exposures display that this spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta. We'll discuss this in greater detail over the next several trading sessions. For now, just take a quick glance over the exposures for the current level of ES, as well as for larger moves up or down.

"How's the trade look?"

As we write this in pre-market, the bid-ask on this position is quite wide. In the left panel, observe the bid-ask is a mere 3x2, with a giant gap between the bid of $16.60 and the ask of $21.60. So take the mid price of about $19.00 with a grain of salt. That would put us down $1.50 on the trade.

"That's the same P&L from yesterday - isn't time decay (theta) your friend?"

It most certainly is. And time decay did help us over the last twenty-four hours. But recall that yesterday when we updated Tracking-the-Trade, ES stood squarely at 2375. Now it's up nine handles.

We sold a near-dated straddle (the Apr28 2375 stdl) and bought a far-dated straddle (May12 2375 stdl). Our thesis was that theta would cook off the near-dated straddle, and we'd be left with a profit.

But what about someone on the opposite side of the trade? The one who sold us the straddle spread? The other side of the market was looking for negative vega (which worked out for them on Monday) and also positive gamma.

Gamma likes big swings from the strikes we're long (either direction).

Take a look below for the gamma on this position:

This shows the gamma on the spread by close of day tomorrow (it looks totally different by Friday's close once the Apr28 options have expired).

We can see here that gamma is quite negative from our side of the straddle spread. This is your enemy if you are trading the spread from our side.

Gamma is the Greek that gives would-be options traders more heartburn than any other. Long gamma is the guarantee that your delta is moving in the right direction. It does not say that your delta is the correct sign; you could have a positive delta while the underlying is falling, or a negative delta while the underlying pushes higher.

Rather, Gamma takes whatever your existing delta is, and moves it in the direction you'd want it to go based on the momentum of the market. The table below may help:

"If the dotted line in the visual above is where gamma will be come Apr 27 th close, why does it get more negative?"

This is in keeping with our discussion from yesterday on vega.

Think of options as radio towers that emit signals (delta, gamma, theta, rho, vega). Longer-dated options emit more powerful vega and rho signals than do shorter-dated options. On the other hand, as long as we are very near the strike prices, short-dated options emit stronger theta (negative) and gamma (positive) signals.

As we approach the Apr 27 expiry, gamma for the 2375 strike gets more and more negative. In theory, as we approach the moment of expiration, gamma actually becomes "infinitely" negative, until it hits a singularity at the precise moment of expiry.

On the other hand, the nearer-dated the option, the more potency its signal loses as the underlying leaves the strike. This is why the gamma on the spread goes positive at about 2350 and 2400: the positive-gamma signal from the longer-dated May12 stdl becomes stronger than the negative-gamma signal from the Apr28 stdl.

Mechanics (Review from yesterday)

We're not trading anything today, but we simply issue a warning not to trade in pre-market without a good reason. You could drive a truck through that bid-ask above! During regular trading hours over the last couple days, we've seen the bid-ask on this around a buck wide - now it's five bucks wide.

In fairness, if we actually put in a bid to trade this, the bid-ask would tighten considerably, even in pre-market.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money", and more about showing you how trades can play out, and giving you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, they show you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.