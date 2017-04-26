Under Armour Heading North?

Thesis

Is there any company out there that would best define the notion of growth stock other than Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)? The company was known to be one of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Over the last 26 consecutive quarters (roughly 7 years), the company's average yearly revenue growth has been as high as 20%. Despite having only missed the last quarter's estimates, the stock price has been nosediving during the last three earnings releases on the back of suspicions that the company's growth was slowing down. The questions that arise here are: Is a minor slowdown in growth and profitability justifying the massive selloff Under Armour experienced over the last 12 months, or is it just the market showing inefficiencies by overreacting? If the answer to the second question is yes, it would imply that the current price doesn't reveal the true market value of the firm. I believe that the security is currently mispriced. It is, therefore, time to seize the opportunity and purchase Under Armour stock at its current market price.

Earnings Performance

On January 31st, 2017, the company released its fourth-quarter results and missed both earnings and revenue estimates. The analyst consensus forecasted earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. Under Armour missed EPS estimates by 2 cents and revenue fell short by $100 million with $1.31 billion in sales, which represent a 12% increase from the previous year (against the forecasted 20%). Growing concerns over the ability of the company to continue stealing market share from both Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) dragged the share price significantly lower (down by 50% in 2016). The company had to revise downwards its guidance for 2017, with a new revenue growth projected at 11% to about $5.4 billion as opposed to the $6.06 billion initially expected. CEO Kevin Plank is fully aware of the threats and, therefore, decided to reassure investors by expressing the fact that the company would do all the necessary changes in order to counter any major slowdown.

Industry Outlook

Under Armour operates within the athletic apparel industry and serves as one of the leaders. Historically, the industry has been dominated by Nike and Adidas. However, UA has been consistently stealing market share from these two 800-pound gorillas over the course of the last 15 years (see the 2015 market shares for the athletic apparel industry shown in the graph).

This consistency oriented UA stock under the spotlights over the past decade, as the growth prospect looked promising to investors and markets. According to Morgan Stanley, the Sports sector headed north on a constant basis, and increased by 42% in 7 years to $270 billion. The investment bank views the "Global Athletic Wear (with a) Very Bullish Five Year Outlook." In the coming years, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing participation and involvement of people in sporting activities. This growing participation is due to a multitude of cumulated factors but mainly due to the growing awareness of people towards the benefits of having a healthy lifestyle. The current segmentation by geography for the athletic apparel industry is showing that the market is still mainly in America, but the trend is expected to change due to the strong increase in demand in Asia (See 5-year forecast below).

Distribution Channel

In early 2016, Sports Authority, one of the biggest distributors of Under Armour's products, filed for bankruptcy. In 2015, 70% of UA's total revenue was generated through sporting goods retailers. Before the collapse of this giant of the sporting goods, Dick's (NYSE:DKS) and Sports Authority represented 22% of the company's total sales. Dick's bought Sports Authority franchise after it closed down and decided to reopen some of its stores and re-brand them. In order to counter the effect of the loss of a major distributor, UA entered an agreement in late 2016 with Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). The initial contract authorized UA to sell its products in all of 1,200 Kohl's locations in the US. Kohl's had a decent fourth quarter in 2016, yet chief executive officer Kevin Mansell said that he expected Under Armour's sales to considerably increase revenues of his firm: "We think there's such massive opportunity with Under Armour in categories like women's apparel, our children's apparel and footwear that they really could impact the overall business." The company is also using many other retailers in the US such as high-end stores like Barneys where UA sells button down shirts, bomber jackets and parkas. Eventually, UA is planning on moving to higher end products and more fashion, lifestyle inspired products. The fact is that Under Armour has been the leader for athletic performance gear in the US for the last couple of years, but the company is only starting to feel the backlash of its existing strategy. One concern is that the company has not been able to adapt its core business to the new trends and customers' growing demand for leisure and casual sportswear. For instance, Adidas managed to climb back the hill when it was all the way down in a trough. The company completely renewed and redesigned its line of products in order to meet customers' needs. Kevin Plank and its management team said that the company needed a change and that major initiatives were ahead. "We need to become more fashion" is the answer he gave answering an analyst question during the last earnings call. I strongly believe that it is not too late for Under Armour to enter the casual markets, as the brand image and recognition are reasonably strong in the US. By entering this market, we can expect UA's margins to increase as these product lines would most likely be sold at a higher price. In addition, UA wants to open more self-owned stores in order to realize higher margins on sales by not subcontracting other companies to distribute its merchandise (retailers). Furthermore, the online sales are increasing consistently, and this will most likely improve overall margins and ultimately have an impact on the current inventory level. When the company realizes a sale without having to display the item in a store, it saves money.

Effective Growth Strategy

Sponsorships and Athletic endorsements represent a considerable portion of the company implementation and growth strategy. The company has been sponsoring numerous educational institutions ranging from middle schools to colleges. The company also sponsors the major leagues in the US such as the MLS, MLB, NFL, and NBA, even if it is not as the major sponsor. The company sponsors some franchises and provides them with adequate performance training gears (Cool and dry shirts, performance socks, gloves, catchers/runners gear, etc.). Under Armour secured major deals recently with notable universities. For instance, the company signed three deals with Notre Dame, UCLA, and University of Wisconsin for a total of $466 million over 10 years. All in all, UA sees a real growth potential through college sponsorships and is, therefore, not afraid to invest in it. This is considerably enhancing the company's image as well as visibility. Under Armour also signed a contract with the MLB to serve as the major sponsor for the 2020-2021 season. This would be the company's first major professional league partnership. "This is a major signal from Under Armour that they're ready to play with the big boys," said (here) T.J. Brightman, president of "A. Bright Idea." The company even competed with Nike over the NBA sponsorship for the next season and eventually ended up losing. In addition to sponsorship, Under Armor also has an aggressive endorsement strategy towards professional players.

International Growth Potential

One of the biggest challenges that the company is facing is its ability to export itself into the global market. As expressed in the industry outlook, the Asian market is expected to overtake the American market by 2020. In order to benefit from this shift in geographical demand, UA is starting to lean on the issue more seriously. Indeed, the brand is barely implemented in Asia and Europe. In order to significantly increase its brand awareness in those regions of the world, Under Armour has started sponsoring and endorsing teams as well as players in major professional sporting leagues outside the US. In order to realize the same operation in Europe than it did in the US by signing the MLB, Under Armour has reportedly entered talks with the most famous soccer team in the world, Real Madrid. If the deal goes through, Under Armour would succeed to Adidas and this would logically appear as major hit to the hegemony of the two worldwide leaders. According to Forbes, the current deal with Adidas runs through 2020 and both parties (Adidas and Real Madrid) still haven't reached an agreement for the future. This would not only be the biggest catch of UA, but also the biggest transaction deal in the history of soccer. The company also wants to endorse European professional players in order to massively increase the brand awareness in the rest of the world. Kevin Plank said during a conference call for investors that "someday more than half of our revenues will come from outside of our home country." The idea is to capitalize on this inevitable outcome as soon as possible.

Foreign Distribution: In 2013, Under Armour opened a new high concept store in Shanghai, China, called the "Experience Store." In China, Under Armour has been selling its products directly to customers through its 200 "brand house" stores. Knowing that both Adidas and Nike have above 60% of their revenues generated solely from international operations, this shows promising prospects for Under Armour if the company manages to break through these emerging regions. The extent to which the company will actually manage to inflate its revenues over the long run will be highly influenced by how well it will take advantage of this opportunity. "We have innovation centers in China, Taiwan and other places in Asia," said Yvonne Tei, Under Armour's marketing director.

Financials

Under Armour currently has four segments: Apparel (66.9% of revenues), Footwear (20.9%), Accessories (8.4%), Licensing (2.1%), and connected fitness (1.7%). Revenue growth averaged more than 20% during 26 consecutive quarters, but fell to 11.21% last quarter. At this point, I do believe that it is hard to argue with the current financial performance of the company. Investors simply don't see the direction the company is taking and are not sure that UA will manage to ever recover from last quarter's low. But as I mentioned above, the firm is solidly preparing its future and has the ambition to further tickle the two industry giants. The CapEx of UA currently stands at $386 million and is set to jump to $417 million and $437 million for 2017 and 2018. This translates the strong ambition of the firm to sit at the grownups' table in the near future. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense has also been increasing in the past, and regarding the growth project of the firm it is safe to assume that SG&A expenses will increase in the near future (further sponsorships/endorsements, and hiring employees), to decrease once UA collects payoff from current investments. The company's SG&A percentage of sales is reasonably higher than its competitors' (See Table).

In terms of profitability, the company has still promising figures and UA still serves as the Best-In-Class in many areas. For instance, as shown in the table above, EBITDA has been growing at 13.65%, which is a much faster pace than the peers, with the industry growth being negative 6.42% (see table above). EBITDA itself is still at 12% but is forecasted to slightly decrease in the next two years (new guidance due to weaker growth last quarter). The net income growth is also considerably higher with 14.56% growth compared to 1.54% for the industry. As discussed earlier, margins are slightly squeezing but the growth prospect can quickly offset this data. Maintaining the sales growth is the only challenge that faces Under Armour at the present moment, but if the company pursues its growth strategy it will most likely exceed the new guidance for the year that forecasted sales growth around 12%.

Conclusion

All in all, the company is still highly profitable, as shown with the margins, and still has a fair amount of growth potential. The breakdown of the ratios above is showing a probable mispricing of the security. The quarterly results may be disappointing, but the plunge in the share price may be due to an overreaction of the markets caused by the human factor. The company has not given up at all and has launched interesting initiatives to prove investors wrong. The challenge to overcome is to figure out a way to break through worldwide markets just like its two main competitors, which would most likely reassure the market and send Under Armour's shares back up.

