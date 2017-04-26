I Think Therefore I Am Or Am I?

A Jones Day attorney also said they expect to make distributions out of the Cash 5B Cash Pool this year. Could it also end up being in 2034?

Some Peabody retail noteholders who took the cash option might get a .50 recovery but according to a Jones Day attorney "this is obviously preliminary and subject to change.".

I keep learning more and more about the Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) reorganization. One day I should write a book on this. Let's see, who will play the role of CEO Glenn Kellow and CFO Amy Schwetz?

A fellow Peabody Energy retail noteholder who is now playing a major activist role with me just shared this letter he wrote below to his financial advisor. She left him in the cold about the Peabody reorganization. Fortunately, he made what turned out to be a wise decision and took the cash option which should have a recovery of .50 on the dollar.

Hello Dianne, I voted against the plan and elected to receive cash from the cash pool . Daniel does not have access to my account and cannot calculate how much I am going to receive. I have read the Peabody Energy Reorganization plan and other letters. The material does not answer my questions. Statements such as yet to be determined are vague. It is just like asking you to vote for a president who mentions I may or may not raise taxes, may or may not steal, may or may not do this or that. Under such criteria, I voted against the plan and opted to receive cash from such a deceitful Company. They lure investors by stating that they own more than $ 10 billion assets (wrongful misrepresentation and false advertisements). Bankruptcy law clearly states that the bondholders receive their money from the $ 10 billion asset before any money is distributed to the shareholders and even the Top Executives whose decisions drove the Company to the current position. I hear they were rewarded instead. I am simply going to turn my back and ignore the events. At this moment I want to know in writing the exact money I would be receiving from the Peabody Energy and the exact date. My portfolio shows that my bonds are in escrow and have no price (the security is in default). Awaiting your kind reply.

P.S I am sending you the e-mail I have received from Mr. Reynolds.

He shared this letter below from T. Daniel Reynolds of Jones Day, Peabody's attorney with his financial advisor. Mr. Reynolds gave him the impression he might get the .50 cash recovery on his Peabody Energy retail notes but he covered himself by saying "this is obviously preliminary and subject to change." It seems everything about the Peabody Energy reorganization is subject to change and none of the changes benefit the retail noteholder or former stockholders. Let's see, what can cause this to change? Can there be a way to reduce the recovery on the cash option to .03 from .50 and the difference miraculously appears in the pockets of the co-proponents of the Peabody Energy reorganization plan (and Jones Day in additional legal fees)? Maybe they mentioned something about how this could happen on page 2,173 of some Peabody Energy legal document in paragraph 2 that most of us somehow missed.

I also love the comment from Mr. Reynolds where he says "we expect to make distributions out of the Cash 5B Cash Pool this year." I wonder when will the distribution be made this year to those who took the cash option? Could they also end up paying in 2034? I guess those who accepted the cash option need to read through the tens of thousands of pages of Peabody Energy legal documents to see if/when that might occur.

The letter also says the Cash 5B Claims pool will be sufficiently funded and the most you will get is an amount of cash equal to 50% of the value of your bonds. I changed an old Latin philosophical proposition to reflect the Jones Day position with regards to the cash offer recovery on Peabody Energy retail notes. I think therefore I am or am I?

Jones Day does not have access to your account, and thus cannot see the amount of money you paid for the bonds. That being said, if you owned the bonds that you claimed to (I have no way of verifying) and if you informed the Indenture Trustee that you would be selecting the Cash Option (again, I have no way of verifying), your claim will be paid out of what is referred to in the Plan as the 5B Cash Pool. Creditors being paid out of the 5B Cash Pool will receive their pro rata share of $75 million capped at 50% of the face value of their claim. In other words, the most you will get is an amount of cash equal to 50% of the value of your bonds. While we cannot make any promises, current projections indicate that the Cash 5B Claims pool will be sufficiently funded, and each creditor to be paid out of the fund will receive their 50%. This is obviously preliminary and subject to change. We expect to make distributions out of the Cash 5B Cash Pool this year. Thank you, T. Daniel Reynolds

There also is the unfinished business of former Peabody Energy retail noteholders seeking justice with their recent $0.06 and $0.21 recovery on their Peabody Energy 6s of 2018, 6.5s of 2020, 6.25s of 2021, and 7.875 of 2026, and no recovery I see on the 4.75 convertibles of 2066. (Please message me on Seeking Alpha if you are a former Peabody Energy retail noteholder and you too would like to explore your options with me and other former Peabody Energy retail noteholders.)

Since late last year, I have been keeping the SEC, the U.S. DoJ, the U.S. Trustee, and the Attorneys General of Mo. and N.Y. very aware of how the retail noteholders and shareholders have been getting mistreated beyond comprehension with their investments in Peabody Energy.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account.

