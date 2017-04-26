Procter & Gamble: Overpriced But Good

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) struggled to gain sales traction in the latest period and the top line slipped below estimates in the consumer-products giant's second full quarter since shedding the bulk of its beauty business," The Wall Street Journal reported today, in a story headed "Procter & Gamble Warns Sales Could Decline."

More broadly, its trading update released today confirmed that it is really challenging out there for large consumer companies boasting worldwide exposure.

Value

This earnings season indicates that PG is not alone in having to pull out all the stops to create shareholder value.

The dividend, its main attraction, remains well covered by earnings, implying a forward yield of about 3%.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

Earlier this month it announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend, "marking the 61st consecutive year the company has increased its dividend. P&G has been paying a dividend for 127 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890," it reminded us today.

Price

While PG remains a key component for any dividend growth portfolio, I suspect its latest trading update did little to boost confidence in its corporate story, given a share price that implies rich forward multiples both on cash flows and earnings.

I was not bullish when it traded in the high $70s last year -- and now I would be prepared to invest in its stock, down 1.6% to $88.5 at the time of writing, only in the low $80s -- but I have come to terms with the idea that as long as interest rates don't shoot up over 4% at the long end of the yield curve, PG will continue to be a decent income play, even though other alternatives offer more upside in terms of capital appreciation, in my view.

Numbers

There was no nasty surprise in its trading update, with PG reporting earnings in line with expectations. although turnover figures were a touch light based on consensus estimates.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

Volumes held up across most divisions, as the table below shows, while organic sales figures should also please investors given what remain very challenging market conditions for growth prospects.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

Its Fabric and Homecare and Baby, Feminine & Family Care businesses -- 60% of its quarterly revenues -- did not grow year-on year...

... but the picture it painted for the first nine months of its fiscal year 2017 was more encouraging.

Net earnings from continuing operations were essentially flat on a comparable basis in the first nine months, but it benefited from a lower tax rate.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

Its operating cash flow fell in the first nine months of fiscal 2017, and working capital management had something to do with that.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

Meanwhile, capex was marginally higher, but investing cash flow was lower, and cash outlays from financing rose by almost $1bn -- all of which contributed to a $2bn drop in its gross cash pile to $5.8bn at the end of March.

(Source: Procter & Gamble)

These are days during which Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) must shed about 20% of corporate staff, and it was never meant to be an easy quarter, anyway.

Maybe you are tempted by its debt?

(Source: Morningstar)

If the idea was to trade it, I am afraid you may have missed the boat, although admittedly its 3.26% yield remains mildly attractive.

This is to conclude that its next trading update will unlikely be much different, and that's one reason why I'd continue to look for value elsewhere.

