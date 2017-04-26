Which Royalty Company To Pick Up

Silver Wheaton looks attractive while Royal Gold can be added to but I prefer to wait for better circumstances.

Royal Gold (RGLD) finances (primarily) precious metal miners through streaming agreements or royalty agreements. Catching up on Royal Gold's latest presentation I came across this slide which prodded me to write this note to update you:

It's striking how the company follows the gyrations of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Trust ETF (GDX) rather closely over this time frame although Royal Gold did ultimately come out ahead.



Royal Gold is a 2.75% weight in the GDX which contains over $11 billion of assets. Of the 65 million Royal Gold shares outstanding the ETF owns approximately 4.4 million. It's its largest shareholder after the Vanguard Group.

Better business model

The royalty companies and streamers are in some ways superior business models to the mining plays. At the right price that is. Once the mines they have financed are expanded through adjacent exploration or because higher commodity prices and/or improved technology facilitate extraction of deposits previously economically unfeasible the royalty companies don't put in another cent of financing. But their agreement is still in effect. Effectively the miner has to find the additional financing while the royalty company enjoys a freeride. You can read a deeper dive into Royal Gold here.

It takes time for the effect to show up, but over long periods it does make a major difference:

Valuation

Another slide from Royal Gold's presentation that I found quite interesting, enjoy the full deck here, is this one touting Royal Gold's undervaluation:

Price/FCF is an interesting measure but it isn't enough to go by. It's too much of a snapshot of profitability today.

Royal Gold put some debt on its balance sheet which it didn't have historically. That's something that skews the Price/FCF metric into its favor currently.

I would argue, which is confirmed by the ratios they trade at, the value of this business model depends very much on future cash flows.

I've included a graph comparing the same peers they highlighted across Enterprise Value/EBITDA:

Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada are currently expensive on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Price to Book:

Silver Wheaton (SLW) is actually quite attractive on a tangible book value basis compared to the five year median. Royal Gold and Franco-Nevada are probably better bought at another time.

Silver Wheaton happens to be a holding in The Black Swan Portfolio while both Royal Gold and Silver Wheaton are included in the defensive portfolio; The Numéraire Repository of Value. The latter portfolio has been constructed with the intent to retain purchasing power over time and the royalty companies are complementary to owning the Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF (GLTR).

I will be all over Royal Gold if the GDX at some point sells-off hard. It will go down with the miners too an extent where it is a very easy add. Keep this one on your watchlist.

