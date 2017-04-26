McDonald's: They Remembered How The Golden Arches Got Built

McDonald's competes on cost-leadership and its entire value chain is organized and operates with a focus on actions that create or improve efficiencies.

Background

There have been many things written over the past few weeks about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). Some writers argue it is going to be opening up a chain of coffee shops to compete with companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ: DNKN). Others suggest new products are in the offing like serving hamburgers made from fresh not frozen beef in order to compete with Wendy's (NASDQ: WEN) and Burger King (NYSE:QSR). However, while the aforementioned companies compete as part of what is called quick service restaurants (QSRs), these inferences about McDonald's strategic intent misstate certain realities. First, they misrepresent McDonald's chosen generic strategy around which its entire value chain is aligned. Second, they fail to recognize the capital infusion by the company into needed restaurant upgrades. Third, the discussions misunderstand the alignment between McDonald's generic strategy and their newly stated global growth plan.

These areas demand a closer look.

McDonald's Generic Strategy: Cost Leadership, Not Differentiation

A generic strategy is a choice made by a company that determines how it will compete across a specific product market. Beyond the clever variations offered by academics, it boils down to the existence of two basic generic strategies around which companies seek to compete - cost leadership and differentiation. The choice matters because it determines how the company will develop its value chain - those specific primary and secondary activities that a firm operating in an industry performs in order to deliver a product valued by their specific consumer.

These two different generic strategies demand very different products, targeted toward very different customers, with very different needs.

A quick look at each is necessary to make it clear which of the two generic strategies is the choice of McDonald's. We can make it easier with an Internet search of companies pursuing cost leadership as a generic strategy and, in so doing, would find the following companies commonly identified as cost leaders: Southwest Airlines (NASDAQ: LUV), IKEA (PVT), Wal-Mart (NASDAQ: WMT), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and McDonald's.

While McDonald's, like all the above companies, does some things that are unique and may appear different, that does not mean they employ a differentiation strategy. To be clear, in a differentiation strategy a firm seeks to be unique in its industry along some dimensions that are widely valued by buyers. It selects one or more attributes that many buyers in an industry perceive as important and uniquely positions itself to meet those needs. It is rewarded for its uniqueness with a premium price for its products.

A differentiation strategy is appropriate where the targeted customer is not price-sensitive, the market is highly competitive based on the desire for uniqueness, customers have very specific needs which are possibly under-served, and the firm has valuable resources and capabilities which enable it to satisfy these needs in ways that are difficult to copy.

There is nothing about McDonald's that marks it as a company with a differentiated strategy. Rather, McDonald's seeks efficient asset utilization, low direct and indirect operating costs, and control over the value chain encompassing all functional groups (finance, supply/procurement, marketing, inventory, information technology) to ensure its low costs. In truth, there is little about McDonald's that cannot be copied.

But it is important to understand that low cost is not lowest price. In the low cost strategy, a company must have a thorough understanding of costs and how to continually reduce them. The company must be willing to standardize its offerings in order to manage costs, which implies that exceptions requested by prospective customers must be limited or excluded in order to keep costs down.

Cost leadership strategies are more viable for large firms like McDonald's because the sources of cost advantage are varied and depend on the structure of the industry. A low cost producer must find and exploit all sources of cost advantage to achieve and sustain overall cost leadership, allowing it to gain larger market share by appealing to cost-conscious or price-sensitive customers.

McDonald's has long sought cost leadership by doing the following well:

1. Capturing scale economies

2. Using bargaining power born of its size to negotiate

3. Improving supply chain efficiency

4. Substituting lower cost materials

5. Adopting labor-saving methods

So it is that, if two companies make essentially identical products that sell at the same price in the market place, the company with the lower costs has the advantage for achieving a higher level of profit per sale. By having this advantage, the low cost company is able to do a number of things to maintain or increase its market share. It can invest more in marketing. It can pay for better store locations relative to its higher cost competitor. It can lower price, thus squeezing its competitor's margins and profits. It can invest more money into research and development that allows it to improve the performance of its product. These are capabilities enjoyed by McDonald's, as it targets a customer more sensitive to price than quality.

Where McDonald's has run afoul is in forgetting their core customer and creating a bloated menu that adds complexity and costs to their system. They had also failed to invest in business re-development as it relates to their restaurant décor. So it is that, after many years of customer complaints about outdated locations with questionable cleanliness, the company decided to improve their restaurants in an effort called reimaging.

Reimaging

As it does with its many products, McDonald's engaged in testing the concept of reimaging; which began in France and extended into Europe long before entering the US. Admittedly part of the process was made easier with the opening of new locations that were built with the new concept in mind.

While it seems to make sense to upgrade and update the restaurants after so many years of being viewed as tired cafeterias, committing the funding to reimage was an issue for McDonald's to consider because about 80% of all restaurants are franchised. To demand franchisees pick up all the costs associated with reimaging was an untenable idea. Although the average McDonald's restaurant makes about $2.6 Million in annual sales, the narrow operating profits would place a significant financial burden on the franchise owner-operator if asked to finance the total cost of reimaging a restaurant.

Consequently, to engage franchisee support for the upgrades, McDonald's agreed to pay 40% to 45% of a franchisee's remodeling costs for each restaurant. This was no small financial commitment, as the cost per unit for reimaging averages about $600,000 in the U.S. But the issues were resolved, with reimaging in the US beginning in 2010, and McDonald's Corporation spent $1.3 Billion through 2012 to jump-start the process.

According to McDonald's, "We have clear standards around the world. The design might be different, but we have standards - sleek tables and chairs, contemporary graphics, variable lighting, timeless base materials, seating zones, flexible seating, open floor plans and clean upgraded restrooms - so these are all things you will see in all of the decors." The reimaging is making restaurants "more inviting to customers," not just because of the upgraded look but also because of added features such as Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. Included in the reimaging is the additional upgrade to a McCafe concept within the restaurant.

The vision for the future and the related importance of the reimaging was noted by Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of U.S. restaurant design, "A lot of the things we're doing now in terms of menu, technology, and customization, I don't think you can do that effectively in a non-modernized restaurant without the new in-store kiosks for ordering. Modernized restaurants are the foundation for all these great ideas and innovations."

Consequently, the company has indicated they are targeting sales growth of 3-5% from reimaging. To that end, McDonald's will reimage 650 restaurants in 2017 and, as the McCafe concept upgrade is an integral part of reimaging, it ties to the growth plan that targets capturing a larger segment of the $153 Billion beverage market that the company says has the potential to increase sales by $125,000-$200,000 per location. According to CEO Steve Easterbrook, "To deliver sustained growth, we have to attract more customers, more often. Our greatest opportunities reside at the very heart of our brand-our food, value, and the customer experience."

Global Growth Plan

The number of customers visiting McDonald's restaurants had decreased for four straight years, dropping 2.1 percent in 2016. The decline came as prices for groceries fell, prompting more Americans to skip restaurant trips as they dined at home more often.

In an effort to jump start sales, the company's U.S. restaurants started serving Egg McMuffins and other morning fare at all hours in 2015 and the change elated customers and fueled a sales surge. While overall earnings beat analysts' estimates and overseas sales increased 2.7%, domestic same-store sales fell 1.3 percent. So even the all day breakfast that was a revenue driver was no longer fueling growth. For a company appealing to cost conscious customers, this became a threat that needed to be addressed.

Consequently, the company has embarked on a new growth initiative. In addition to the reimaged and 'Experience of the Future' restaurants, McDonald's is focusing on a refranchising effort that will involve selling company owned restaurants that will move the percentage from 80% franchise owned to around 93% franchised owned.

Franchisees currently pay McDonald's between 8.5% to 15% in rent based on location, according to the chain's franchise disclosure documents, as well as royalties, which the company admits enables it to generate significant levels of cash flow. Rents totaled $6.1 billion in 2014 and, if the reader is not aware, McDonald's is largely its own REIT. (Whether urban legend or myth, it is said that in the United States McDonald's is the largest landholder outside the Catholic Church.)

The corporate retention of about 7% of the restaurants in the US is largely to enable the company to more easily conduct product R&D and testing. It also provides a laboratory for operational experimentation.

The new growth initiative is being driven in no small part by McDonald's having figured out from its past mistakes that growth is best achieved by going back to what the core customer really wants. Something that got lost along the way.

In the not too distant past, McDonald's tried to give the people what it (the company) thought they (the customer) wanted. The company attempted to make its menu healthier, offering salads, wraps, and grilled chicken, turning away from the burgers and fries that built its business. While those items were still offered, the company built much of its marketing around its new healthier choices, but it largely underwhelmed consumers. Focusing on healthier items was a tactical blunder for the company, one that it says cost it over 500 million orders lost in the last five years (whether we wish to quibble with the actual number, with an average guest check of about $5.25 per person, it amounts to real money lost).

Through customer surveys, the company discovered that when people went to McDonald's restaurants they wanted fast food, not healthier choices. The chain's core customer opted to eat there because it offered Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, fries, shakes, and the deep-fried Filet O' Fish. With this eye opening data, the company decided to focus on the needs of the people who actually eat at McDonald's rather than pursuing those less likely to do so occasionally or at all.

To combat their strategic and operational mistakes, the company has offered a global growth plan specifically designed to:

1. Retain existing customers by fortifying and extending the company's areas of strength. Through a renewed focus on family occasions and food-led breakfast, by transforming the experience in their restaurants McDonald's will build on its strengths and grow the core business.

2. Regain customers lost to other QSR (quick service restaurant) competitors. As customers' expectations changed or increased, McDonald's simply did not keep pace with them. Making meaningful improvements in quality, convenience and value will win back some of McDonald's best and most loyal customers, without adding more menu items that increase costs and operational complexities.

3. Convert casual customers to committed customers by being more present in underdeveloped categories and occasions and competing more aggressively given the untapped demand for McCafé coffee and beverages, as well as other complementary food offerings.

At the heart of this effort is a technology upgrade that will not only aid in customer service, it will improve food preparation and inventory management. Consequently, the potential impact of better tech is the means to improve customer service and reduce costs, consistent with McDonald's generic strategy, while driving core customer visits and increasing the guest check average.

Conclusion

Over the years, McDonald's has been a success story, though not without missteps.

The successes are many and varied. For example: 1960s saw the company move from walk-up to dine in; they opened their first drive-thru in 1975, from which 68% of unit sales are now generated; in the 1970s the company continued to respond to Americans on the move by locating more stores in suburbia and along well traveled highways; in the 1980s, McDonald's diversified its menu to meet changing customer tastes but ensured it maintained its efficiencies that contributed to cost leadership; in the 1990s, it saw 49% of its sales from ex-US locations; in 2003, the company made a commitment to return to the old Ray Kroc mantra of quality, service, cleanliness, along with a focus on the related basics of customer service, clean restrooms, and reliably appealing food. That effort produced a more than 7% increase in same store sales; in 2004-2012, CEO Jim Skinner revitalized the company with the "Plan to Win" and "reimaging" strategies that enabled the company to achieve a market capitalization of more than $100 Billion and compound annual total shareholder return of 21 percent during his tenure, with the revenue per share more than doubling.

Then, there were the mistakes that seemed to crop up when they forgot their strategy and customer focus: in the late 1990s - early 2000s, McDonald's Corporation added different restaurant concepts they proved incapable of managing, including - Donatos Pizza, Boston Market and Chipotle; in 2004, the Super-Size-Me marketing campaign turned into a nightmare when an Academy Award Winning documentary of the same name became the public face for the movement against obesity in America, leading to various lawsuits and widespread public condemnation of the company (even Ronald McDonald was vilified); from 2012-2015, the CEO transition to Donald Thompson led to underperformance, as the company made many missteps, adding cost and complexity to the system, and seeing revenue per share decrease by almost 4%, all of which led to Thompson's retirement and the elevation of Steve Easterbrook.

Acknowledging that McDonald's has lost "hundreds of millions" of customer visits to other quick service restaurants, Easterbrook said, "The new growth plan will fundamentally change the trajectory of the business, as McDonald's will be fit for purpose, ready to build on our momentum and transition to focus our efforts on profitable, long-term growth."

This pronounced effort, enabled by a renewed focus on its core customer, is also consistent with and supported by its generic strategy of cost leadership. It appears McDonald's is ready for another growth spurt. So, while the McCafe will seek to increase McDonald's 6% share of its revenue in coffee sales, the company should remember that the core customer wants a good cup of "Joe" at a fair price, not a "Triple, Venti, Half Sweet, Non-Fat, Caramel Macchiato" at three times the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.