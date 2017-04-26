The Secret Of Bank Of America: The Investment Bank And Almost Unlimited Growth Space

With a stock price close to 1 times book value and 13 times expected earnings in 2017, BAC is still a unique investment opportunity for a prudent banks investor.

The future of BAC’s earnings lies in these two units: its global bulge bracket investment bank and its commercial bank with almost unlimited scope for growth in the US.

Results at Bank of America have been driven by a rapidly improving investment bank and a slowly re-gearing commercial bank.

Results at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have been driven by a rapidly improving investment bank and a slowly re-gearing commercial banking organization, which has not yet shown the kind of organic growth it is capable of.

Revenues increased 7% over last 12 months, mostly fuelled by higher investment banking fees (+37% YoY) and sales and trading revenues (+13% YoY).

Bank of America generated net income of $4.9bn, up 40% from the first quarter of 2016, and earnings per share of $0.41, or 46% higher compared with one year ago.

Assets, loans and deposits grew at a moderate rate and asset quality remained strong: it seems that nine years later the last wounds of the crisis have healed. The commercial bank shows better numbers after years of purging its bad assets and legal fines, but has still a huge potential in terms of increases in earnings.

Despite the significant improvement of BAC's P&L, return metrics are still modest with ROA (Return on Assets) of around 0.88% the first quarter of 2017 and Return on Equity of 7.3% during the same period.

Things should get better though, far better.

Merrill Lynch, the driver of returns

The Investment Bank is re-gearing, as it could be expected from the level of the cycle in the US. Total corporate investment banking fees at the Global Bank division increased 12% QoQ and almost 37% YoY, driven by higher debt and equity issuances and increasing M&A activity, mainly in the United States.

Taking into account further increases in NII and transactional fees, revenues from former Merrill Lynch increased 10% YoY; as a consequence Net Income increased 58% compared with the first quarter of 2016. Quarter-on-quarter results are less spectacular but significant nevertheless.

The Global Bank division is reaping the rewards of its leading position in M&A, Equities and FICC segments in the US and around the world: the former Merrill Lynch has relationships with 80% of the Global Fortune 500 and 96% of the US Fortune; the unit is the first lender in the U.S. by market penetration for large corporate banking, cash management and trade finance as well.

On top of that, a large string of titles has been awarded to BAC's investment banking division, including 1) Best bank for global cash management 2) Global bank of the year for payments and collections and 3) World's best bank for financing and diversity.

Global Markets' set of businesses are improving too but not as notably as M&A advisory and Equity & Fixed Income placements. Sales & Trading and Research, even if BAC possesses one of the top global franchises in both businesses, are not increasing at the rate of pure Advisory; however, they will in the future as historically Markets revenues tend to follow M&A after a limited time span.

In quantitative terms, revenues from the segment increased 13% compared with those of the first quarter 2016, with particular emphasis on FICC trading due to a better market environment for credit-related financial products; equities increased a more modest 7% YoY.

US commercial banking doing fine, but still wide scope for improvement

Net income increased moderately 7% compared with one year ago, while revenues increased 5% year on year and very slightly quarter on quarter.

After years of write-downs, cost of risk is under control, with LLP moderate growth year on year and quarter on quarter on what looks like a temporary spike that should correct itself in the future, following the excellent macro economic evolution of the United States.

Costs are under control too, with reasonably good efficiency ratio at 53% compared with 58% one year before. This ratio should significantly improve in the future when revenues at the commercial bank increase following higher interest rates.

In terms of balance sheet, deposits - increase of 10% YoY - and loans - increase of 8% - show reasonable growth. The lender is still at the lower part of the gearing cycle, but is gaining traction progressively.

At the end of the quarter, BAC owned the first retail bank in the US market - 1st U.S. retail deposit bank by market share, 1st Home Equity lender, 2nd bank for retail origination mortgages and 3rd in US credit Card balances. The future of the unit looks bright.

Two key advantages: the investment bank and unlimited scope for growth. A permanent buy.

When we published the article "Band of America, best long in a generation" we argued that the lender has two unique features that make it an outstanding long-term investment at $12.7 - the price when we published the article - $23.6 - current price - or $32 - certainly a price per share that will be reached in the midterm future: its global investment bank and the almost unlimited scope for growth of the retail bank in the US.

The investment bank of BAC is one of the few and biggest bulge brackets in the world, basically the outcome of the acquisition of former Merrill Lynch during the 2008 financial crisis. This acquisition, once consolidated in the balance sheet of Bank of America, added to the organization 1) the premier Wealth Manager in the world - with top equity and debt underwriting distribution capabilities - 2) the best-regarded equities research function globally and 3) top-tier capabilities in many other investment banking and capital markets sub segments.

This wonderful organization, backed by the huge US banking market, shows still a low level of gearing.

Nevertheless, numbers are improving: return on allocated capital for Global Markets stood at a range of 7-15% over the last 12 months, while revenues and net profits significantly increased in percent terms, as described above; Return on Allocated Capital (ROAC) at the global banking division was far higher, 12-18% over the last year.

It seems the investment bank starts seriously delivering, but it is still far away from the excesses of the past. Despite this, as in any boom and bust cycle before, Global Banking and Global Markets will be a money machine again, even if we are still some years away of this.

Huge potential in the US commercial banking market consolidation

The US retail market, due to its convulse history and the power of State legislatures when drafting banking laws, has been one of the most atomized in the world during more than 200 years.

Following Academic research findings (See Calomiris and Haber, "Fragile by design") this state of affairs could have been the cause of deeper recurrent financial crises, bank runs and macro economic slowdowns in the US compared with those experienced by countries such as Canada, with a highly oligopolistic banking market.

The crux of the situation has been that those thousands of local and community banks in the US have played a crucial role in funding farming, local industry and small businesses across the US, therefore increasing wealth and equality between states compared with what an oligopolistic banking system would have probably done.

In any case, since the Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking Act was passed by Bill Clinton in 1996, the retail banking market in the United States has massively consolidated - See "Band of America, best long in a generation" - generating a trend towards the creation of megabanks; this process is far from over and Bank of America could very well be the main winner of it.

Therefore, the scope for growth of BAC's retail bank is still very important and so are potential profits from its activities in the US.

Conclusion: a great long

Adding to the potential of Bank of America in terms of retail banking, one of the top and few global investment banks in the world, at a price close to 1 times book value and 13 times earnings should make any investor salivate.

So much did BAC interest a certain investor that he acquired in 2011 equity options at $7.14 per share for a total notional of $5bn with maturity in 2021. His name was Warren Buffett and his position already shows a paper profit of more than $10bn; it should be far higher in the future.

In the case of BAC, the trend is your friend. Any banks investor should be heavily invested in Bank of America for the next three to five years and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.