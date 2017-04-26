McDonald's Tough Second Act

This was on the back on average business gains, but exceptional improvements on the security side.

When you look at a company like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) there are a lot of things to like. You have an exceptionally well-known global franchise that has been pumping out billions of orders and profits for decades now. Not only have per share earnings grown at a robust rate, but the dividend increase streak and share repurchases have been humming along as well. And more recently the company's revitalization efforts have begun to take hold.

So it probably would not surprise you to learn that McDonald's shareholders have seen 13.3% annual compound gains over the past decade. As a point of reference, that's the sort of thing that would turn a $10,000 starting investment into $35,000 or so. Some may even suppose that this sort of thing can continue, given a reasonably performing business.

Yet I find it useful to look into the numbers and get a feel for where this solid past performance actually came from. It's one thing to know of the performance, it's a whole different understanding to recognize what aspects actually drove it.

With that in mind, let's review the operating and investment performance of McDonald's:

From this one table - using numbers from 2006 and 2016 - we can get a great view of why McDonald's performed as it did.

We'll start with the top line. This actually wasn't all that impressive. The business went from generating $21 billion in sales in 2006 up to $25 billion last year, for a growth rate of under 2% per year. This number had reached as high as $28 billion in 2013, but has been declining since then.

Of course, this hasn't been all bad news. While overall sales have been declining, the quality of those sales has been improving. The net profit margin went from 17% up to 19% in the last decade. This shouldn't be all that surprising, given how the mix of McDonald's restaurants have evolved over the years.

Back in 2006 there were roughly 8,000 company-owned stores and 23,000 franchised stores. Last year the company indicated that there were 5,700 company-owned stores and over 31,000 franchised locations - a trend that's likely to continue into the future.

Still, we're still below 3% annual earnings growth for the business. McDonald's is large and very profitable, but the overall growth for the business was not especially compelling in the last decade.

One of the big performance drivers came in the way of the share repurchase program. The share count has declined dramatically - from over 1.2 billion common shares outstanding to today getting down closer to 800 million. In turn, shareholder results have been much better than business performance. Earnings-per-share have grown at roughly 7% per annum as a result of the robust buyback plan.

A second leading factor in shareholder performance has been the valuation. Had the beginning and ending valuation been the same, shareholders would have seen roughly 7% annual share price performance to track the roughly 7% annual earnings-per-share grow. Yet this is not what occurred. Instead, shares went from trading around 17 times earnings all the way up to the mid-20's - resulting in annual share price gains north of 11% per year.

And finally you have the dividend, which grew even faster at almost 14% per year. Given that this was much faster than business performance, we know that the payout ratio must have climbed as well. Indeed, McDonald's went from paying out about a third of profits as cash dividends to doling out nearly two-thirds of its earnings.

Put together, you have the 13% annual returns that I mentioned above. Let's recap. The revenue growth hasn't been especially impressive, and overall earnings growth was reasonable - driven by margin improvement - but not exceptional either. The true drivers of McDonald's return during the past decade were the substantial share repurchase program, the material uptick in the valuation and the willingness to dramatically increase the dividend payout ratio.

All of these factors have worked out well for the past McDonald's shareholders. Of course, as we know, past returns do not dictate future results. Actually I'd take it one step further: there could very well be a "carry through effect" that inhibits future investment prospects.

I'll show you what I mean. Here's what McDonald's the business and investment would need to do in order for the 13% annual returns to be approximately replicated over the coming decade:

Note that the numbers don't exactly line up due to rounding and using adjusted figures in some instances. However, being absolutely precise is not the takeaway - instead, as you're about to see, it's simply a matter of understanding the major components.

In order for McDonald's the business to perform as it had, you wouldn't have to stretch your imagination too far. You would need margin improvement, but given the company's intention to keep decreasing the company-owned stores, this is certainly conceivable.

The real stretches start to place in the next three components - share repurchases, valuation and dividend growth. While the company has indicated its intention to continue a robust capital allocation plan, repeating its past success could be quite ambitious.

On the share repurchase front you have a lot of things working against the business; namely, organic funds available, valuation and flexibility. McDonald's now pays out nearly two-thirds of its profits as dividends leaving a whole lot less "organic" funds, as a percentage, available for share repurchases. Not only that, but the company's flexibility in this matter (for instance by issuing debt) has been shrinking dramatically in the past decade.

Back in 2006 the company had $29 billion in total assets, $8.4 billion in total debt and $15.5 billion in shareholder equity. Last year the company reported $31 billion in assets, $26 billion in total debt and a shareholder equity deficit of $2.2 billion. The business has still operated fine in that period. Yet the point is that the flexibility as it relates to borrowing indefinitely to retire shares has been shrinking.

Not only that, instead of retiring shares trading with a mid-teens valuation, now you're looking at buying back shares with a valuation north of 24 times earnings.

Speaking of valuation, here too you would need to see substantial improvement in order for the security to replicate what it previously achieved. During the height of the tech bubble shares of McDonald's got up to a valuation in the mid-30's. This is the same rate that one would need to anticipate in order to see the same valuation expansion in the coming decade as was achieved in the past.

And finally we have the dividend. In order for the dividend to grow as it had, and in turn to see the payout ratio climb as it had, you would have to assume a future payout ratio north of 100%.

The point is that if you expect the business to perform as it had, you would have to make some tremendously lofty security metrics assumptions to anticipate anything near what McDonald's achieved previously. In other words, the same items that "helped" shareholders in the past decade could very well serve as headwinds in the next one.

Now to be fair, you can make up the performance in other ways - namely better business results. Yet here too, the same headwinds come into play. I'll show you what I mean:

Here we have the same historical information in the middle column, followed by a 10-year hypothetical example in the right-hand column. It's not meant to be predictive, simply illustrative.

You might suppose that McDonald's the business preforms a bit better, growing the top line a little faster and increasing margins to a greater level. Yet you're still going to run into the share repurchase, valuation and payout ratio headwinds.

To be fair, share repurchases are always going to be positive in terms of adding growth. (Whether they are actually in the best interest of remaining shareholders, i.e. borrowing to retire shares at 25 times earnings, is another matter.) Yet the point is that comparatively this program is apt to contribute much less for the reasons stated above.

You could argue that the valuation could stay in the mid-20's, but something in the high teens has certainly been more normal - even when the company was growing at a faster clip. And the dividend payout ratio could expand even more, but given its current level something mirroring per share earnings growth over the longer-term is probably a more prudent anticipation.

All of these factors put together would lead to reasonable (positive), but not inspiring results. In order to anticipate better performance, you would need to expect either even better business results or continued lofty security metrics.

In short, McDonald's has been an excellent business for decades - and is poised to continue to pump out profits for years to come. However, recently the solid past performance was achieved on the back on average business results and exceptional improvements in the share count, valuation and payout ratio. Moving forward, these components could very well be headwinds instead of tailwinds.

