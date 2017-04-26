Titan Machinery Is Not The Short It Looks Like

But at its core, the bull/bear argument is much like that of CAT, DE, and its key supplier CNHI: where are we in the cycle?

At its core, the bull/bear argument for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is similar to those surrounding Deere (NYSE:DE), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Titan's major supplier, CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). Of late, the bulls have been winning - and winning big:

There're three key questions:

Where are we in the ag/construction cycle?

Were 2011-2013 (ish, depending on the specific vertical) sales and profits legitimate cyclical peaks, or bubbles that shouldn't be considered 'normalized' earnings potential even at the top of a future cycle?

What are mid-cycle earnings?

In the case of Caterpillar, in which I have a small formerly out-of-the-money bear spread position, I've argued that I understand the bullish focus on coming mid-cycle earnings (at higher margins after a series of layoffs) but I still think CAT is overvalued. With CAT's Q1 earnings beat pulling up other equipment makers - and TITN - in sympathy, Titan seems an interesting proxy to make that bet without fighting the clearly strong tide between Caterpillar shares.

After all, TITN has benefited from some of the same optimistic assumptions about future earnings that CAT has: the stock is up two-thirds just since the election and at $16 trades at its highest levels in almost three years. That's despite three straight years of declining revenue, along with guidance for a fourth consecutive decline and barely positive adjusted EPS. But - again, like CAT - investors are looking toward FY19 (TITN fiscal years end in January) and pricing in the effects of cost-cutting on future mid-cycle margins.

The argument in both cases is that we may already be somewhere near the mid-cycle. But I actually think that argument is far stronger for Caterpillar, given heavier mining and O&G exposure (both verticals which look more normalized at the moment) than for Titan, which is exposed to farm income declines that simply can't be sustained forever. TITN bears have raised questions about company practices, including related-party dealings and an earnings restatement a couple of years back. But I'm not nearly as bearish on management, and in fact TITN's governance doesn't look particularly egregious against the disappointingly low bar set by many small/mid-cap stocks.

I'm not sure I'm cyclically bullish enough to jump into TITN just yet, and I do wonder what will happen to the manufacturing equipment stocks if investor patience gives way. But I'm 100% sure I've little interest in being short TITN, even at multi-year highs.

A Rough Few Years

Titan operated 109 dealerships at the end of fiscal 2017 (that number is coming down, however, due to closures in H1 FY18), 89 in the U.S. and 20 in eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine). The 63 ag equipment stores are located in five states: North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, though 14 will be closed over the next few months. The 26 construction locations have a slightly larger footprint, reaching out west to states like Colorado, Montana, and Arizona.

Unsurprisingly, business has not been good. Titan's primary supplier is CNH, which supplied ~70% of equipment across the business in FY17, per the 10-K. CNH's NAFTA segment, as it terms it, has seen revenue decline steadily, and so has Titan. Titan's equipment revenue declined by almost a billion dollars between FY13 and FY17. Parts and service revenues have remained much more stable, but equipment sales still drive ~65% of revenue (albeit a smaller portion of operating profit). Between collapsing sales and fixed costs, profits have collapsed: Adjusted EBITDA was $109.2 million in FY13 and negative $3 million three years later.

One obvious question is how much of that decline might be coming from self-inflicted wounds, or at the least lost market share. From a top-line standpoint, Titan's decline has been worse than that of CNH's NAFTA business. In Titan's FY15, for instance, equipment revenue fell 18.8% and total ex-international revenue 16.5% against just a 3% decline for CNH's North American business (in calendar 2014, one month earlier than Titan's fiscal reporting period).

But CNH revenue fell 25% in 2015 and 14% last year, against 31% and 12% for Titan, respectively. Again, it's not as if revenue weakness is isolated to TITN:

And Titan probably has had worse than more diversified suppliers. 5 of its 26 construction locations are in North Dakota, and no doubt have been pressured by the oil bust in and around Williston; the company specifically called out that pressure in the 10-K, which has impacted both sales and rental revenue. Meanwhile, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota all had more severe declines in 2015 than the country as a whole (2016 data doesn't appear to be available just yet).

Titan management maybe doesn't deserve applause for recent performance - but as the old saying goes, you can't make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. Deere sales are down. CNH sales are down. Revenues in Valmont Industries' (NYSE:VMI) Irrigation segment are down - and that's (in my opinion) one of the best-run companies out there.

Titan did overextend in terms of acquiring dealers, as evidenced by the recent plan to close 14 stores, over 20% of its count. And it's pulled guidance down multiple times over the last few years. But Caterpillar repeatedly has whiffed on projections and it overbuilt at the top, too - and so has pretty much every mining company on the face of the Earth. It's a fairly common mistake for a cyclical company to be overoptimistic at the peak - and perhaps at the bottom (and I'd point out us investors quite often do both). But it's too far a leap from there to assume Titan is a declining and/or broken company in perpetuity because of the results of the last three years.

Governance Concerns

TITN bears also have criticized the company's governance, and perhaps not entirely without reason. Both the Street Sweeper and investor Tom Renna have cited a number of potential red flags. There was an erroneous 10-Q that wasn't amended. Former president and co-founder Peter Christianson stepped down suddenly in 2015, and was rewarded with a $500K a year consulting agreement.

Titan has a number of employees from the Christianson family, and leases stores from an entity named Dealer Sites which had 30% related-party ownership until the end of 2012, when the ownership was reduced to 9% - and the company subsequently decided the relationship no longer needed to be disclosed. A firm owned by Peter Christianson's brother-in-law is used for construction management services, at least as of the most recent proxy statement (filed after FY16; the most recent one has not been filed yet). An SEC comment letter sent in January regarding disclosures relative to Adjusted EBITDA and covenants regarding dividend payments perhaps adds to the case that Titan is hiding something.

To be honest, I'm not entirely convinced. The Dealer Sites agreements aren't great from a governance standpoint - but they're not unprecedented for a family-founded small-cap, either. The average lease expense when disclosed was ~$145,000 a year, or in the high-single-digit range per square foot based on average store size - not terribly out of line given industrial rates in states like North Dakota. The construction management firm charges a 4.5% fee - the national average is 5.6%. The issues raised in the comment letter were fixed in the 10-K.

The optics aren't great, to be sure. But, again, governance isn't out of the norm for this type of company, and there's still no evidence that shareholders are paying extra for the related-party deals. Roughly half of the leases pre-date the company's 2007 IPO. And if Titan Machinery is being operated solely for the benefit of management, why did its executives not receive a bonus in either 2015 or 2016?

Where's The Short Case?

The broader point relative to governance is that I don't see some ticking time bomb and criminal activity that is going to lead Titan to blow up. And the same goes for the balance sheet - at this point.

That wasn't always the case - Titan had to repeatedly amend its credit facilities as profit turned negative in FY16. But at this point, Titan's balance sheet is reasonably clean. Titan closed FY17 with $53 million in cash. There's $38 million in long-term debt, and another ~$73 million in convertible debt due in 2019 (including $15 million-plus repurchased below face value subsequent to the end of FY17). Most notably, floor plan financing has come down markedly, from $748 million at the end of FY13 to just $233 million as of the end of FY17. New inventories are carried at $235 million; even assuming used inventories can't be liquidated near carrying value, Titan's collateral issues are pretty much nil at this point (and there's roughly ~$500 million in availability across three facilities).

That basically leaves valuation as a catalyst - and that's a dangerous argument for shorting a cyclical stock near or at a bottom. Titan's store closures are expected to provide a ~$0.37 benefit pre-tax to FY18 EPS, and the company is guiding for "slightly positive" adjusted EPS this year. An incremental ~$0.07 pre-tax benefit is coming next year, and if the business bottoms in CY17, EPS can turn substantially positive in a hurry next year.

That's the same argument made for manufacturers - and those stocks have burned a number of shorts on the way up. TITN may not have that much upside left - but the short case at this point requires Titan to miss guidance and for sentiment toward the space as a whole to change. Even a short-term guidance miss may not break the stock as long as investor eyes stay focused on the cyclical rebound.

And truthfully, that's a reasonable focus to have. My argument against CAT's valuation has been based on the fact that my mid-cycle estimate of ~$8 doesn't imply all that much upside assuming we're 2-3 years out from the end of that cycle. For Titan, I'm not sure that's the case. Assuming revenue rebounds from a guided ~$1.1 billion in FY18 back to $1.5 billion - still nowhere close to early-decade peaks - even 10% incremental margins probably mean the stock is valued around 6x EBITDA. ($10 million TTM EBITDA plus $16 million from restructuring plus $40 million in incremental profits on the way back up.) And that may be conservative, though it's tougher to gauge Titan's potential given the relative lack of financial history and how deep the current downturn has been.

At $16, I'm not particularly compelled by the long case - but there is a logic to it. The short case, in contrast, is the definition of fighting the tide, particularly without an underlying catalyst. In theory, an investor could pair a TITN short with a long of CHNI, particularly if he or she saw more red flags in governance or the dealer model (which admittedly has blown up before). But correlations historically have been pretty tight between the two stocks, and seem unlikely to budge as long as sentiment stays positive.

And, again, there is some logic to the overall sentiment, even if I think investors are too bullish toward the equipment space. Cyclical stocks are supposed to see their multiples expand near the bottom, which is exactly what's happening. As far as TITN goes, I'm skeptical of betting against that expansion without something much more concrete in my pocket.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.