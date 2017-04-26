Twitter: Engagement Acceleration Was Key

The stock traded significantly higher last year on buyout rumors when the platform was still struggling to turnaround suggesting plenty of upside from here.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up a big 10% after reporting Q117 results. The market again got caught off-guard looking at the wrong metrics.

The stock traded down towards the all-time lows at $14 prior to the earnings release. The question now is whether Twitter can maintain and grow the $16 share price from early trading following earnings.

After a trend of bad quarterly reports, one can understand why the market was caught positioned wrong with Q1 despite early signs that a turnaround was in place. The major key was to focus on the right engagement numbers and not get distracted by the loss of the TNF deal with the NFL.

As my last article highlighted, Twitter was regularly generating larger audiences for more exclusive events than the roughly 3 million average viewers for the "Tired Night Football" non-exclusive games. The pop in MAUs proves how these other deals with Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, and other sports leagues are driving huge audience gains.

For Q1, Twitter saw MAUs jump 9 million to 328 million. The prior three quarters only generated 9 million additional MAUs with the weakest quarter in the last year being Q4 with the NFL games in the mix.

Maybe even more important is that DAUs jumped 14% from last year. The growth rate continues to accelerate having hit 11% growth during Q4. This key engagement figure is what told investors that the turnaround was in progress back when Twitter reported Q4 numbers in February though the market sold the stock off towards the lows.

The interesting part is that Twitter made a point to block abusive content that included reducing the creating of new abusive accounts. In theory, this move reduced new accounts, but the less abuse on the platform apparently helps with usage of real accounts.

The question though is where does the stock go with revenue declining YoY. Revenues beat estimates at $548 million, but the number was down 8% from last year as ad revenue plunged 11% from last year.

The increased engagement levels should drive more ad deals that has already spurred 32 new deals during Q1. Twitter faced an uncertain future at the start of 2016 as the market feared the platform was in permanent decline scaring away advertisers that are now returning to the platform.

The stock has an Enterprise Value of around $10 billion or about 4x revenue forecasts. The amount isn't exactly cheap compared to most tech stocks, but in this space, Twitter is a relative bargain and exactly why the stock had so much interest from acquirers last October that drove the stock up to $25. Note such a move now equates to a 50%+ gain.

With social competitor Snap (NYSE:SNAP) going public and trading at a market cap approaching $30 billion with nearly 1.5 billion shares outstanding, the new growth in engagement on Twitter should see these valuations converge. Not to mention, the social-media platform has the potential to build a valuable subscription service that is additive to the current ad model and potentially worth billions in revenue.

The key investor takeaway is that investors missed the key signal last quarter that engagement growth had returned. Even at the recent pop to $16, Twitter trades far below the speculated merger price six months ago, yet the company has reinvigorated the platform and made strides towards a valuable subscription service that combined makes the platform significantly more valuable.

Investors should hold onto the stock for a possible long run higher as the market continues to underestimate the turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.