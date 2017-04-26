Delta's International Strategies Are Poised To Deliver Bottom Line Boost

Asia has been problematic for many airlines even as Delta is engaged in a radical restructuring of its network and strategies in the region.

For years, international markets were seen as the most profitable parts of the US legacy airlines' route networks while the domestic system was a financial drag. As a result of the successful reorganization of six legacy airlines post 9/11 and the mergers between them as well as among other US airlines, the domestic system has become the bright spot for US airlines, creating a separation in profitability between global and domestic airlines.

International Revenue Drops Have Plagued the US Global 3 Airlines

Over at least the past three years, each of the US global 3 carriers, American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), and United (NYSE:UAL), have faced significant revenue pressure in their international markets. Between 2014 and 2016, American Airlines' international revenues decreased $2.5 billion with its Latin America accounting for nearly 80% of that reduction. United's international system revenues were down $2.3 billion over the same period, with its transatlantic system revenues falling the most. Delta's transpacific system shrank by $1 billion for just over half of its international system revenue decrease. However, while AAL and UAL's domestic system revenues remained flat over the same period, DAL's domestic system revenues grew by $1.2 billion, offsetting almost two-thirds of its international system revenue declines. While DAL as well as low cost and ultra-low cost carriers have been able to grow their domestic revenues, turning around international markets is essential for Delta as well as for American and United. Further, Delta executives said several quarters ago that their goal was to grow earnings per share by 15%, a target that is hard to meet given recent international revenue declines.

While there are common themes regarding the performance of each of the US global 3 carriers in each global region, there are also unique challenges which each has faced. Movements of foreign currencies relative to the US dollar, as well as economic weakness and political challenges in key foreign markets, are part of the challenges that all global businesses face. Challenges will be similar for airlines operating in the same region or country, while improvements due to macroeconomic improvements will also track along similar lines. However, company-specific challenges and the strategies used to face them can be more meaningful to investors. Delta's strategic challenges in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions and its strategies to overcome those challenges, as revealed by the company so far, should provide long-term advantages to Delta to the benefit of its shareholders.

In its most recent earnings call with analysts, Delta executives affirmed that one of its four pillars is to be a "truly global airline." DAL, like its US global 3 peers, has a significant presence in each global region. DOT data for the first three quarters of 2016 shows that DAL was profitable in all of its global regions as well as on its domestic system and that approximately two-thirds of DAL's system profits came from its domestic system, indicating that DAL intends to deploy resources where it can obtain profits.

DAL's international revenues by region 2014-2016

Source: DAL

Delta's Long-Term Transpacific Restructuring Project

When the domestic airline industry was deregulated in 1978, each of the current US global 3 carriers were predominantly domestic carriers. All of the US carriers that were dominant in each global region at the time of deregulation have merged with or sold their international assets to AAL, DAL or UAL.

Although Delta made an attempt to build its own transpacific system in the late 1980s and 1990s, very little of it remained in the years after 9/11 when legacy carriers had to reduce their networks to their most viable markets. However, Delta's merger with Northwest Airlines in 2008 came with a large presence across the Pacific. While Northwest was a pioneer in commercial air service between the US and Asia, its Pacific network faced a number of challenges which Delta immediately had to address.

Northwest's transpacific route system was built around a hub at Tokyo. While Northwest and Delta were able to provide single connection or nonstop service from nearly a dozen cities in the US to major business centers in Asia, most other US-Asia city combinations required two connections.

Northwest's transpacific route system was heavily built around the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 747, which could carry large numbers of people between major hubs, but that aircraft type is being supplanted by smaller aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and then the 787, which could open up new routes, bypassing traditional international gateways.

Delta's Japanese traffic rights included the ability to serve local markets between Japan and Asia; these rights were granted to Northwest and Pan Am shortly after WWII and gave Delta a disproportionate advantage in Japan, which Japanese carriers have wanted to be eliminated.

At the same time, the Japanese government wanted to strengthen its own carriers' ability to compete in the transpacific market. Tokyo is served by two major airports with longhaul international and domestic/intra-Asia flights divided between Narita and Haneda airports. The Japanese government expressed its desire to move transpacific traffic to the larger Haneda airport in a move that Delta fought knowing that Delta's ability to maintain a transpacific hub at Tokyo would be likely eliminated. I discussed access to Haneda airport in this Seeking Alpha article.

The Japanese economy continues to be one of the slowest growing in Asia which makes for limited long-term market growth. Devaluations of the yen have further challenged DAL's transpacific revenues.

Competitive capacity additions esp. to/from China, which is on track to become the largest transpacific airline market, and limited access to some of the major Asia-Pacific airports have made it difficult to move routes from Japan.

Source: Delta Air Lines

Restructuring Delta's transpacific system has been one of the largest strategic undertakings in the US airline industry and has been underway since the Delta-Northwest merger nine years ago.

Realizing that Delta needed to shift its connecting network from Asia to the US in order to better penetrate the US to Asia market, soon after the merger, Delta chose Detroit as its primary gateway from Eastern US to Asia where DAL now operates the largest US carrier transpacific gateway east of Mississippi.

Soon after, DAL selected Seattle as its new western US gateway to Asia. Seattle is the closest city in Continental US to Asia and is home to a number of multinational companies with Asian operations. Delta now accounts for just under half of the longhaul international flights from Seattle and is the only one of the US global 3 carriers that offers longhaul international service there. However, the international arrivals facilities at Seattle are at capacity and Delta's transpacific growth has been slowed until the airport completes expansion of the facility, the first phase of which is expected to occur in 2019.

Delta originally planned to cooperate with Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) to help feed DAL's transpacific flights from the Pacific Northwest, but DAL discovered it needed to build its own domestic network to feed its transpacific network, challenging ALK in its hometown. By this summer, Delta will have approximately 150 domestic flights/day at Seattle and has approximately half of ALK's local market share and 80% of ALK's local market revenue due to DAL's longer flights. ALK and DAL will terminate their frequent flyer and codeshare partnership at the end of April 2017.

The third vertex of the triangle forming DAL's primary transpacific hubs is Los Angeles where Delta for years has carried the highest amount of local LAX to Asia revenue among US airlines. Although American's growth from Los Angeles to Asia now gives it more capacity than Delta, Delta and 19 airlines will switch terminals at LAX in May 2017, giving Delta substantially larger terminal facilities. Enlarged facilities at LAX will provide space for Delta to grow its domestic and international operations as well as either host its international partners in its own terminals or improve connectivity to adjacent terminals. I discussed the potential for Delta from its terminal move at Los Angeles move in this SA article.

Delta bought a minority interest in Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), providing Delta with important connections and commercial support for Delta's current six flights/day at Shanghai and Beijing.

Within weeks, Delta will receive the first of its new Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A350 aircraft as its primary new-generation transpacific aircraft. The A350 is larger and wider than the 787-9 which American and United are increasingly putting into service on their transpacific routes; the A350 will provide favorable economics for Delta, compared to the 744s it is retiring as well as more passenger space, including wider seats than are available on several of Delta's competitors or on the 747s.

The US DOT awarded Delta with access to two daytime flights at Tokyo Haneda for flights, which began in October 2016. DAL and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) were each awarded two flights although one of HA's flights is a late-night flight; AAL and UAL each gained one flight based on the DOT's logic that AAL and UAL each has a Japanese joint venture airline partner, which also has access to Haneda while Delta and Hawaiian do not. Haneda airport is expected to gain additional capacity by 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics, although it is not clear how or if the Japanese government will allocate some capacity for flights between the US and Japan.

Delta's plans to start a new route from Los Angeles to Beijing have been delayed since American expressed interest in serving the same route. The DOT awarded the route to American based on Delta's stronger position from the West Coast to China. American says it has been unable to obtain a commercially viable slot at Beijing, something Delta says China Eastern can help Delta with if Delta is awarded the route. Delta has continued to petition for the unused authority; the DOT has given American until September 2017 to obtain slots at Beijing. In addition, AAL recently bought a minority interest in China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH), which could help provide connections and commercial support to American's US-China flights although China Southern is currently a member of the SkyTeam alliance with Delta.

Delta's latest step in restructuring its transpacific operations is the news that Delta and Korean Airlines have agreed to form a joint venture and will be working out the details in the coming months. Delta and Korean are founding members of the SkyTeam alliance and gained antitrust immunity years ago but were never able to or collectively desirous of building a joint venture, a business arrangement that several of Delta and Korean's competitors have. Delta already has a joint venture with Virgin Australia covering the S. Pacific; US airlines cannot have joint ventures with Chinese airlines because the US and China do not have Open Skies, the freedom for any carrier to enter the market, so the Delta-Korean joint venture conceivably could cover much of East Asia except for China.

A joint venture between Delta and Korean has the potential to provide the two with a significant competitive advantage. Delta is currently the number two largest transpacific airline in terms of seats offered while Korean is the third largest. Like Japan, S. Korea is favorably located on the Pacific Rim to allow connections between nearly all of N. America and East Asia. The US and S. Korea have had Open Skies for years; Seoul Incheon airport has abundant capacity for expansion and is frequently rated as one of the world's most passenger-friendly airports. The freedom for competitive market entry will likely allow for relatively easy governmental approvals. Although Delta says a Delta-Korean joint venture will not likely be implemented until 2018, Delta and Korean have already increased cooperation, including addition of one of the largest codeshare operations between transpacific airlines.

The details of Delta's transpacific transformation highlight not only how complicated the restructuring of Delta's transpacific network has been but also the potential that exists for Delta's expansion in Asia once all of the moving parts begin to work together to contribute to the bottom line. Several of those pieces will increase their contribution to the Delta network over the next three months to two years.

Rather than simply "bolting on" a transpacific system to Delta's existing network, Delta's restructuring has required a complete redesign of its network, particularly in Western US where the largest number of Asia passengers and flights exist. Delta's needs to grow its US to Asia network are resulting in greater domestic revenues, including in Western US. Because of its expansion in Western US along with international flights, Delta is now the second largest US airline on the West Coast in terms of available seat miles offered behind United, an indication of the higher revenue and longer flights involved in serving the Pacific Rim.

Partnerships Facilitate Latin America Growth

Delta is currently the third largest US airline in Latin America based on revenue, and Latin America is Delta's third largest international region. Although the crises in Venezuela and Brazil have wiped nearly $2 billion in revenue from leader American's revenues in Latin America over the past three years, Delta has retained a higher percentage of its Latin revenues over the same time period than either AAL or UAL.

Delta's greatest challenges in Latin America are structural. The majority of Delta's service to Latin America is from its hub in Atlanta and, although Atlanta is the second largest US carrier gateway to Latin America, Atlanta has a much smaller local Latin market than other industry Latin America gateways. Further, Delta is the only one of the big 4 US airlines (AAL, DAL, LUV, and UAL) that does not have a hub in Texas which not only has strong economic ties to Latin America but is also favorably situated north of Mexico, Central America, and Western S. America, all of which are regions where Delta trails American and United in size.

While Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) is a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance, until recently, the air services agreement between the US and Mexico did not provide the market access required by the US government for antitrust immunity or a joint venture. However, recent regulatory changes have allowed Aeromexico and Delta to request and gain approval for a new joint venture, which Delta expects to implement this quarter. Delta has also purchased 32% more of Aeromexico's shares and has options that could give Delta 49% of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico, the maximum legal amount foreigners can own in a Mexican airline.

Delta's investment in Aeromexico parallels its 49% ownership of London-based Virgin Atlantic and complements its equity investment in Gol (NYSE:GOL), Brazil's largest domestic airline, highlighting Delta's willingness to invest in carriers in Latin America's largest aviation markets. The investment in Aeromexico is notable because American and United are both larger than either Aeromexico or Delta in US-Mexico revenues, but the Aeromexico-Delta joint venture becomes the largest in the US-Mexico aviation marketplace. Further, Aeromexico is the only global Mexican airline which makes it unlikely that competitors can assemble a similarly competitive joint venture. While Aeromexico and Delta had to give up slots at the congested Mexico City airport to low cost competitors and cannot both serve the same market between the US and Mexico under the joint venture, increased connectivity and larger aircraft will likely offset the revenue lost from the divested slots. Mexico City is constructing a new airport which should allow for significant expansion of air service by the time the joint venture is due for renewal.

So what is it all worth?

Joint ventures are proven, powerful tools that US carriers use to expand their global reach. While carriers are very protective of the financial information regarding their joint ventures, the size of their own networks in regions where their joint venture partners operate frequently grows with the addition of a joint venture. Delta's largest joint venture is with Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY), which gives Delta the largest presence between the US and Continental Europe, nearly 50% larger than its closest competitor. Based solely on the size of Delta and Korean's networks and the ability to access each other's flights as well as what joint ventures have done for Delta and other carriers, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Delta's joint venture with Korean could easily add hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue within a few years. Given that Delta has been able to maintain profitability on its Pacific system even with a $1 billion reduction in revenues, much of the increased revenues should drop straight to Delta's bottom line. Larger, more efficient aircraft, including the retirement of the 747s (which United is also doing this year), could save tens of millions of dollars in fuel and landing fee costs starting in the third quarter of 2017. It is also noteworthy that Delta and Korean are two of the largest foreign airlines in Japan; their partnership should help both compete in Japan.

Delta says 2017 will be a transition year for the company over the Pacific while its joint venture with Korean will be game-changing, which does not seem to be an exaggeration even as the restructuring of Delta's Japan network continues. Delta's twin West Coast Asian gateways at Los Angeles and Seattle will provide a strong platform for Delta to counter UAL's leadership to Asia.

Delta's revenue and capacity growth in Mexico have both recently been above industry average, according to DOT data. DAL's summer 2017 schedules to/from Mexico indicate confidence that the joint venture will strengthen Delta's position in Mexico. Coupled with the stronger Brazilian Real, Delta says it is bullish about Latin America. As in other international regions, 5-10% changes in revenue are not uncommon, and positive changes in this range and greater are currently being seen in Latin America by US carriers. An increase of that magnitude for Delta could add a couple hundred million dollars in revenue per year.

Conclusion

Delta has been battling industry and company-specific challenges in its transpacific region for nearly a decade. While Delta gained the #2 US carrier position to Asia with its Northwest merger, the strategies that Northwest used needed to adapt to the changing marketplace as well as to reflect Delta's larger network and market presence. New nonstop routes from the US to cities beyond Japan have been launched, new hubs are being built, new aircraft are being added to the fleet to reflect changing route dynamics and increase efficiency, and deeper partnerships are being added to increase Delta's presence in Asia in a strategic overhaul that is one of the largest in US airline history. Delta's transpacific revenues have likely bottomed out while incremental revenue and lower costs amounting to hundreds of millions of dollar per year could benefit Delta in the short term. Much larger amounts and a platform for recouping large portions of the reduced revenues could be in place within a couple of years.

Delta's success with partnerships has already been seen in Brazil. As with its West Coast Asia strategy, Delta will be gaining a key position at both ends of Latin America in both of the largest markets via its new joint venture with and investment in Aeromexico. Mexico's geography will help Delta overcome its structural weakness in the South Central portion of the US and in Central America. Although currency improvements will benefit all carriers in Latin America in the next few quarters, Delta's partnerships, including with Aeromexico, could contribute to healthy revenue gains in Latin America.

Coupled with Delta's revenue growth on its domestic system, Delta's international strategies, including in Asia and Latin America, could fuel revenue growth that will help Delta meet its EPS growth targets.

Source: Zacks

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.