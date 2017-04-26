IBM Q1 2017: An Interesting Note

IBM (NYSE:IBM) took a big hit after the announcement of 2017 Q1 earnings. The heavy news was that it now has completed a full five years of continued year-over-year revenue declines. Many investors have had enough, and IBM's price dropped $9 the day after the announcement.

The good news was that EPS was up at $2.38, beating both last year's figure and analysts' estimate by three cents.

But the bad news prevailed. Investors were unhappy with the top line as revenue continued to drop in same quarter comparisons. At $18.16 billion, it fell 2.8%. Even worse, many analysts were more worried about a tumble in gross margins that fell to 42.8% from year ago at 46.5%.

According to a Barron's article, David Grossman of Stifel Nicolaus wrote:

While the y/y gross margin compares have been negative, the trend worsened, which was perhaps the most significant negative in the quarter.

An overlooked strategic point

There are a lot of details in the financial report to be noted and their respective import debated, but I have found one interesting set of data regarding the Strategic Imperatives program. This is precisely where IBM is setting its sights for the future.

IBM's "Strategic Imperatives" are newer technologies in which the company is investing heavily. In fact, CEO Ginni Rometty's whole plan is to reinvent the 100-year-old company into a new company with these initiatives. Unfortunately, for the investor, they do not coincide precisely with the existing business segments. Rather, they overlap them. So, specific data does not appear in the filings' data sets, only in the comments there, and in other statements by officers, as in the earnings call.

The initiative comprises:

Cloud offerings,

Watson and analytics,

Security,

Social, and

Mobile Technologies

IBM is trying to ramp these up as its more traditional services have become outmoded. The question is, how quickly will the ramp-up replace the customer led ramp-down of the traditional offerings?

This is what I will discuss here.

Revenue

But first, let's compare some quarterly data from Q1 of last year and this year.

The first thing to note is the revenue. The drop was 3%, a lower drop than the 5% of last year, and just a fraction of the 11.9% drop for the same quarter of 2015 (bottom chart). In other words, the revenue is falling more slowly, perhaps hitting a stabilization point.

On the other hand, if we look at the rate of growth of Strategic Imperatives, then we see that this is also falling: +13% vs. +17%.

Revenue crossover

What I found interesting was in the opening comments to the Q1 2016 and Q1 2017 press releases.

2016:

Strategic imperatives revenue of $29.8 billion over the last 12 months represents 37 percent of IBM revenue

2017:

Strategic imperatives revenue of $33.6 billion over the last 12 months represents 42 percent of IBM revenue

Note how the initiative is steadily growing as a percentage of revenues. This is, of course, what one expects and wants when trying to migrate to a new business model. It is due to the simultaneous shrinking of the older business model products and the growing of the new.

The question always is, at what rates do these two contradictory transitions occur. Which will go faster? Which will flatten sooner?

My feeling is that there will be some businesses that will virtually never transition to the newer paradigm. They may adopt new analytics, but will want to remain on in-house computers for many years to come. Therefore, the shrinking of the old business will flatten before that of the new cloud-based business. So here is the key to my observation:

As the Strategic Initiative passes 50% of business, small percentage drops of an ever smaller, old portion of the business will have less and less effect on overall revenue. Thus, the top line will become driven more and more by the growth of the new paradigm products.

This will be accentuated as further strategic acquisitions are made.

Analysis

To illustrate the point, I have produced a table. It takes the data from the reports and computes the Non-SI revenue. Using back quarterly reports, I have computed the SI revenue for 2015 from the values for 2016 and the percentage increase reported, and retraced this back to 2014. I was thus able to calculate with reasonable accuracy the values for trailing twelve months of SI and Non-SI revenue for three Q1 quarters.

The point was to see the trajectory of the year-long percent change for both SI and Non-SI revenues.

With Non-SI revenue and yoy change, we can see that the trajectory for the falling value is flattening. The 2017 change is almost half, percentage wise, as the 2016 value. The percentage rise in SI revenues also appears to be flattening. However, it remains at a higher absolute rate and is changing more slowly.

While this table is limited, a look at the revenue chart reveals a steep decline from 2012 that has leveled off significantly in the last year.

IBM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Red values

Next, I use the existing trajectories to estimate what next year's Q1 figures might be. As noted, Non-SI rate of change is practically one half of that of 2016. So to be conservative, I selected -7%, where -5% or -6% might have been defensible. I believe the loss of heritage business will slow more than what I have chosen in the model.

As for the rate of increase of Strategic business - here I again feel I am being a bit conservative. The 10% value seems low as the areas of cloud and AI analytics (Watson) are just getting started. Additionally, the company has new products that are just being introduced, so the offerings in the "Imperative realm" are growing.

Once chosen, these red values are multiplied by the 2017 Non-SI and SI revenue figures to produce the new values (bold black), which are added to produce the Total Revenue value for ttm Q1 2018.

Given this conservative analysis, IBM would return to modest growth this year.

2019

Just for the sake of argument, I have carried forward the projection one more year. To be very conservative, I have left both percentage projections the same. Not only do we begin to see real (if modest) growth (0.9%), but the SI business has now reached 51%. Henceforth, the new business revenue should grow much quicker than the old one shrinks.

Dividends

If IBM can hold the line on margins, then increased revenue with decreasing share count due to buybacks will bring an increase in EPS that will fund continued dividends.

Caveats

This analysis is purely numerical. It has no relation to real projections of actual products new or old. It is merely an attempt to follow observed trajectories.

It should be noted that the model is very sensitive to the percentages chosen. If the old business decay rate slows less, then losses in that area will be greater. Any number of things could slow the adoption of IBM technologies by the market, and anything slower than the 10% rate would block the move to growth.

Additionally, a further drop in margins could wipe out the advances.

Summary

IBM has just seen 20 quarters of falling revenue. The market has been somewhat understanding as the company goes through the transition. Many lost patience on April 18th when the Q1 earnings failed to stop the decline, and the next day the stock dropped $9.

The analysis I have just made is based on real, historic numbers that show two trajectories. I have simply followed this logically to come up with one way of looking at the issue. But the effect is simple - if the shrinkage rate of old business slows, and the growth in new business continues, then overall revenue will return to real growth this year.

While there are many things that can go wrong, it does appear to be the way things are going.

Your comments are appreciated.