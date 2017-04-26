U.S. Steel: Hold On Drop

This article is the 52nd installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

U.S. Steel Gets Rolled

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is trading down 24% Wednesday following a first quarter earnings report that showed a significant surprise loss. X had been on the uptrend this year with improvement in the steel industry, with the stock up nearly 40% over the last 12 months and up more than 100% from 52-week lows even after this post-earnings collapse:

X data by YCharts

Investors in U.S. Steel are likely accustomed to volatility by now, but the massive fall Wednesday takes that to a new level. With improving market conditions, X should be providing more stability and a more consistent financial performance, yet that hasn't happened.

Consensus analyst estimates for Q1 EPS were at $0.32 before earnings, and so it must have been a particularly unpleasant surprise when U.S. Steel announced earnings and EPS was a disastrous loss per share of $0.83! Some quick math will tell you that is a whopping miss of $1.15 per share. Revenue of $2.73 billion in the quarter also missed estimates by about 7%, which is bad, but not nearly as bad as the EPS debacle. So what happened? We'll get into that in a second, but let's first look at the effects of this miss.

Last quarter Q4 2016, U.S. Steel guided for net income of $535 million and EPS of $3.08 for FY2017, increased revenue for Flat-Rolled, European, and Tubular segments, and to be cash flow positive for the year. This guidance has now been updated.

U.S. Steel now expects net income of $260 million and EPS of $1.50, both down a bit over 50% from prior guidance, and increased revenue for Flat-Rolled, European, and Tubular segments. The Q1 2017 press release's "outlook" section also conspicuously leaves out the previous release's guidance of being cash flow positive for the year. Q1 wasn't a great start with negative $135 million in operating cash flow.

To sum it up, if anyone was wondering whether 25% was an overreaction, I would say no. But what actually went wrong here to so dramatically reduce the company's expectations for 2017?

The European and Tubular segments both saw results increase in Q1 over Q4 2016 and Q1 2016, but the Flat-Rolled segment took a big dive from Q4 going from $65 million in EBIT to a loss of $90 million before interest and taxes. U.S. Steel had this to say about the segment's decline:

First quarter results for our Flat-Rolled segment declined significantly compared with the fourth quarter, as we expected, primarily due to higher raw material costs, increased planned outage costs, seasonally lower results from our mining operations, and restart costs associated with the Granite City hot strip mill and our Keetac iron ore mine.

If this was "expected" by management, it sure wasn't expected by the market. Normally, when a publicly-traded company is poised to miss guidance and analyst estimates by a wide margin, it pre-reports that fact. Yes, the stock still would have plummeted, but waiting until the actual report to announce gives a false sense of security that results will be at least somewhat respectable because the market expects a company to disclose this sort of operational failure.

The lack of a warning does a disservice to the market, and especially to investors in U.S. Steel. We're talking about a 50% reduction in earnings estimates for the year, and there was no prior indication that this report might be rough. This is, in my opinion, irresponsible on management's part.

Even after this misstep, I am not inclined to rate U.S. Steel a Sell yet. A rising tide lifts all boats, and the improving conditions in the steel industry bode well for the company and the sector as a whole. At the same time, I wonder, considering the operational failures that have plagued U.S. Steel, whether this is the stock investors should be using to play a steel rebound. Why can't this company turn a consistent profit when other companies in the industry like AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) continue to post positive earnings in the new and improved pricing environment?

From what I've seen, some are of the opinion that management is the problem. Perhaps this is true, in which case there are better steel plays out there. Even if management isn't the problem, U.S. Steel's operating results have demonstrated that there are probably better steel plays out there regardless.

I don't think U.S. Steel will suffer very much further downside from current prices after this drop, but I also think it might be worth considering some other steel stocks. I still expect U.S. Steel to bounce back from this rut on the back of the strong market conditions, but questions and concerns still remain regarding stability and consistency. Weighing these factors, I rate U.S. Steel a Hold on the drop.

