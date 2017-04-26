Egalet: Is There A Bottom In Sight?

There are some bright spots and opportunities the company can take advantage of in the following quarters.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) has been a poor performer so far in 2017. The company did receive FDA approval for its abuse-deterrent opioid Arymo ER, but the label was worse than expected, dampening the perception about the product's market acceptance and growth prospects. The share price is also under pressure due to the overall weakness in the opioid market and the selling pressure roll up pharma stocks are under over the last couple of months. Egalet has also taken up a lot of debt to fund its commercial and R&D efforts and revenues are yet to catch up with quarterly expenses. However, there are some bright spots and opportunities the company can take advantage of to increase shareholder value in the following years - if executed properly.

Arymo's label, opioid market headwinds, increasing competition, pricing pressure

Several developments have not gone in Egalet's favor when it comes to Arymo:

The approval was first delayed and then when it came, the label was worse than expected as MorphaBond's exclusivity meant that intranasal abuse potential study data cannot be included in the label, at least not yet. The good news is that the FDA did not object to Egalet's promotional material including intranasal abuse deterrence. Egalet's press release also noted that Morphabond's exclusivity determination with respect to intranasal abuse-deterrent properties is under consideration. So, things are not as bad as they seemed in early January, but the worse-than-expected label will probably negatively affect product's uptake in the early launch stages (though there is no way to measure the impact). The opioid market is declining and there is a widespread movement to curb the abuse and misuse of opioids, including proposed legislative changes. The market headwinds are certainly not going in Egalet's favor, but approximately 98% of the morphine market Egalet is targeting (around 7 million prescriptions a year) is still not using abuse-deterrent products, so the market remains large and ripe for conversion from non-AD (AD - short for abuse-deterrent) to AD products such as Arymo. The number of AD products is increasing and Arymo's potential advantages will diminish as more products reach the market. Increased competition often translates to increased pricing pressure and Egalet could be forced to give higher discounts to get on formularies.

So, this is the landscape for Arymo with all the opportunities and headwinds. I think Arymo still has a decent chance to succeed, but that the progress will be slower than most investors thought. There are also access hurdles in the early launch stages - it will take at least 9-12 months to fully establish commercial, Medicare and Medicaid coverage which will slow down the launch progress over the next few months. I think that the full effect of the launch efforts will be seen in 1H 2018.

Sprix and Oxaydo - slow and steady progress, but Sprix is facing generic competition in 2018

Sprix and Oxaydo generated $6.1 million in net sales in Q4, an annualized rate of almost $25 million. Both products have seen steady sequential increases in prescriptions and net sales and there is no reason not to expect these trends to continue in 2017.

However, 2018 is a different story for Sprix as generics are about to enter the market in March 2018.

The good news is that there were only two ANDA filers and that one gave up, so there is only one left and the limited competition could still translate to continued growth for Sprix beyond 2018 as one generic competitor is not likely to price the product at a significant discount since Sprix's annualized net sales run rate is not that high, to begin with. But this is certainly a headwind for Egalet's top net sales contributor (at least until Arymo ramps up).

On the other hand, Oxaydo is in better shape on the IP side with exclusivity through 2023-2025. Oxaydo generated just $1.5 million in net sales in Q4 but has seen a steady increase in prescriptions since Egalet launched the product in late 2015.

Source: Egalet presentation

The lack of higher dosage strengths is seen as one of the main impediments to increased uptake and Egalet is about to address the issue with 10mg and 15mg dosage strengths (as opposed to 5mg and 7.5mg currently on the market). The FDA should review the prior approval supplement by June 17, and the two additional dosage strengths should reach the market in 2H 2017. Egalet also presented data from abuse-deterrent studies at PAINWeek in September 2017 that showed Oxaydo resisted syringeability under various conditions and the company will look to update the abuse section of the label (Oxaydo is an abuse-discouraging product, not an abuse-deterrent product). An updated label and higher dosage strengths could help improve Oxaydo's uptake in the following quarters.

2017 estimates seem reasonable

Sprix and Oxaydo exited 2016 with an annualized run rate of $24.5 million and the Street consensus for 2017 is at $42 million. I think this year's estimates are reasonable and that $42 million is achievable with the contribution from Arymo. The increased sales force should also help and Oxaydo's higher dosage strengths should improve this year's growth trajectory. Assuming the growth trajectory for Sprix and Oxaydo is similar to last year's, the two products could generate $33-35 million in net sales in 2017.

Source: Egalet earnings reports, author's estimates

Arymo could take care of the rest and $5-7 million is probably a reasonable assumption for the next three quarters, though Sprix and Oxaydo could outperform my expectations meaning that Arymo's contribution can be lower and Egalet could still hit the consensus estimate.

2018 is more of a mystery to me as there are two unknowns - the impact of the generic entry on Sprix and how well Arymo's uptake will be (of course, 2017 is a mystery for Arymo as well, but expectations are not that high in the early launch stages, so it has more potential to surprise to the upside than the downside in the following months). One doing better and the other worse could cancel each other out while both underperforming could mean 2018 estimates are too high at $78 million. A good launch for Arymo in the following months could alleviate the concerns for 2018 I have at the moment.

A look at financials - high debt burden, not too many options to raise cash

Egalet's pro-forma cash balance at the end of 2016 was around $125 million (including $38 million net proceeds from the senior loan in early January). The company expects operating expenses to remain flat compared to 2016 with more being spent on sales and marketing and less on R&D. This probably translates to a cash burn in the $70-75 million range in 2017 and assuming the cost structure remains similar in 2018 and sales are in the $70-80 million range, next year's cash burn should be reduced to around $40-50 million. The company expects to have enough cash through Q2 2018 and that sounds about right given the cash burn estimates I laid out above (they probably won't allow cash to drop below $30 million before they decide to raise).

An equity raise is really unlikely given the current market cap of just around $110 million and debt remains the likely option for additional funding. The current debt structure is really flexible as the $80 million senior loan will be paid off as percentage of net sales, so, if revenues are higher, debt gets paid off earlier and if they are lower, it takes longer to pay back the principal. The $60 million convertible notes are due in 2020, which gives Egalet enough time to ramp up sales and perhaps to get the share price above the conversion price so that notes get converted into shares rather than settling them in cash.

Another option to raise cash is to partner pipeline assets. Egalet expects to go through the development process with Egalet-002 alone - the pivotal readout is expected in late 2017 and an NDA submission in 2019 while the company intends to partner the other two assets - Egalet-003 (abuse-deterrent ER hydrocodone for chronic pain) and Egalet-004 (abuse-deterrent stimulant - ADHD). But I wouldn't expect meaningful upfront payments and the main issue here is to get them funded and eventually marketed. Potential royalties in 2020's from these two candidates could improve Egalet's bottom line.

Conclusion

Egalet is in a tough position but the situation looks manageable. A lot will depend on the company's ability to successfully market Arymo and on what happens with Sprix sales once it loses exclusivity in March 2018. The cash balance is not a near-term concern but Egalet will have to do something about it in late 2017 or early 2018 - and additional debt seems like the only option. If all goes well, the upside potential is quite significant, but a lot can still go wrong and that's my reason for not having greater conviction. And finally, the stock seems to have stabilized in the $4.00-4.50 range and I think it has a decent chance to bottom around current levels. I am also of drug approvals and/or launches being sold and/or shorted, driving the stock down in the near-term, and that's probably happening to Egalet as well.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Potential catalysts include:

Quarterly reports showing the uptake of Sprix, Oxaydo, and Arymo (beginning in Q2 for Arymo).

Phase 3 results of Egalet-002 in late 2017.

Label update for Oxaydo and the addition of two stronger doses.

International expansion for Sprix (though a minor growth driver for the company as a whole).

Potential partnering of Egalet-003 and Egalet-004.

The risks are largely covered in the article and are mainly related to the weak opioid market, increased competition and potential pricing pressure for all products, failed launch for Arymo and generic entry for Sprix in 2018. And eventually, the cash balance becomes a problem if sales don't grow as expected over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGLT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.