Rand Capital - 40% Discount To A Growing Net Asset Value

Business Description:

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) is a business development company (BDC) located in Buffalo, NY that offers debt/equity funding & managerial assistance to early or expansion stage companies in upstate New York. As they describe themselves, they are a mutual fund of private companies as they have investments in about 30 different companies ranging from 0.5M to 3M per company. You can see their full list of portfolio companies here.

Investment Thesis:

Given the fact that many top venture capital funds are closed to new investors, Rand gives investors the opportunity to participate in venture capital & private equity. This investment is particularly attractive because Rand currently comes at a sharp discount to its net asset value or NAV. Rand currently trades around $3.00/share with a NAV of $5.16. This constitutes a 42% discount to its NAV.

Albeit Rand is cheap on an absolute basis, it's also cheap on a relative basis when compared against its peers. Of the peer group Rand's price to NAV is significantly below the average. The importance of this is quantified as the structure of Rand has competitive advantages compared to its BDC and venture capital (VC) peers. Due to Rand's partnership with the small business administration (SBA), it gains access to long-term capital at low fixed rates. Furthermore, their structure uses both debt and equity financing allowing them to generate meaningful investment income, which is used to fund operating expenses.

To add safety to the investment, Rand comes with a more than competent management team. The management team has been in place for 20 years (Pete Grum (CEO) & Daniel Penberthy (CFO) both joined Rand in 1997), and have a proven track record. Since 1997, the NAV of Rand has outpaced the S&P 500 by a significant margin as seen in the graph below:

To further increase their NAV, Rand has recently applied to the SBA for 15M of additional leverage (Management has a high degree of confidence they will be awarded this additional leverage). This added leverage will allow them to draw down capital when necessary to fund their robust pipeline of potential investments. Furthermore, it would allow them to make larger investments in their high-conviction ideas, increasing their potential for accelerated NAV growth.

The combination of their long-term track record, Rand's discount to NAV, and the addition of capital should set up shareholders for long-term success? Well, maybe

Discount to NAV

As mentioned previously management has done an outstanding job increasing their NAV. However, these increases in NAV have not and do not necessarily correlate to increases in their stock price. Although the NAV has increased from 3.58 to 5.16, a 44% increase in the last five years, the share price of Rand has actually decreased about 8%.

There are numerous reasons for the lagging of the share price behind NAV, which I will touch on during this section. In talking with Rand I learned that they believe the current discount to NAV is because a large shareholder recently had to significantly reduce his position, along with an overall low demand for Rand shares. Rand currently has initiatives in place to help increase this demand and decrease the discount to NAV, which I will mention later in this article.

The other contributor to this lag has to do with their SG&A expenses, and more specifically the setup of their compensation structure. This is not to say their expenses aren't high, SG&A expenses are averaging $0.33 per year of their NAV. This is obviously a high hurdle rate to cover, and it would do wonders for shareholders if it was reduced. However, the increase in pay is performance-related, and given their track record I believe it's justified. Also, they have averaged 1.924M of interest income over the past 10 years, which helps to cover these expenses. Now, back to the compensation structure.

Per SBA rules, managements can either use a profit sharing plan in which they can receive cash rewards or an equity based plan in which they receive stock options. Rand uses a profit sharing plan. Per this plan, in 2016 Pete Grum and Daniel Penberthy each made $635,026, which isn't atypical for them. Keep this in mind as we consider the amount of stock that they own. Both of them combined own 258,109 shares or 4% of the company with a present value of around $775,000. They have stated this is a significant portion of their net worth, but that's not true when you consider what they made in one year via the profit sharing plan. I believe this makes it relatively clear that their incentives lie with the profit sharing plan, and not nearly as much with price of RAND stock.

Fortunately, the profit sharing plan gives management a huge incentive to invest well and increase Rand's NAV. However, as mentioned earlier the stock price is not a direct function of the NAV, and has lagged the stock price significantly despite the large gains in NAV over the years.

Alternative Plan:

I believe an alignment could be created if they were to switch from their current profit sharing plan, to a stock option plan. A stock option plan would still be dilutive to the company, but would offer numerous benefits. First, it would greatly increase the value management puts on the price of Rand stock. Next, the plan wouldn't be any more dilutive than the current one. Lastly, it would also allow Rand to keep more cash on hand for investments reducing their interest expense and need for leverage.

Otherwise if the company fails to decrease its discount to NAV, the company could slowly liquidate. This would allow shareholders to realize intrinsic value for their shares of Rand.

Shareholder Initiatives:

However, management hasn't completely left shareholders in the dark. As mentioned previously, one of the disconnects between the stock price and NAV is the overall lack of interest or knowledge of Rand. To combat this Rand hired KEI advisors in 2015. KEI advisors are an investor relations and business advisory firm that has developed a sophisticated methodology to help client companies create optimum shareholder value.

KEI advisors has led a number of initiatives since joining Rand including overhauling their website, increasing the number of investor conferences they hold, and increasing overall investor interaction. These initiatives haven't exactly done much for the price of Rand, however it has increased demand. The average daily volume of Rand traded shares is up from about 6,000 in 2015 to about 20,000 now. This is important as RAND grows their NAV, as positive news will do much more to decrease the discount to NAV, and thus providing potential exit points.

Furthermore, over the years Rand has bought around 400k shares back over the past 5 years. However, the number of shares they've bought recently has dropped dramatically having only bought 6k shares back in 2016.

Price Target:

I believe Rand has at least a 30% upside at its current levels in the next 12-18 months. A 30% increase in share price would put Rand around 3.85, which would still be a 25% discount to NAV. My reasoning for this is that Rand has an outstanding long-term track record, a solid balance sheet with more cash than debt, increased access to capital, and the managerial team is actively working to decrease the gap between the share price and NAV. Furthermore, the increased demand for their shares should help to push the stock higher once the downward pressure mentioned earlier dissipates.

There is more upside potential in a variety of different situations. Potential catalysts include a substantial share repurchase (however at a recent Investors conference, management sort of shut down this catalyst as they said buying back shares is a death spiral as they need the cash for reinvestment), further alignment of interests, or if one of their investments doubles as many of their investments have in the past as seen below.

Source: Slides from 2017 Shareholder Meeting

Risks:

None of its investments are publicly traded, which means their investments have low levels of liquidity, which makes objective valuations more difficult

Largely invest in innovative technologies, that may be unproven and never become profitable. This may lead to realized losses that decrease NAV

The company has a market cap of less than 20M, and there are certain risk associated with companies of this size

Conclusion:

In conclusion, I think Rand will make a worthwhile investment for those with a long investment horizon as management has had success increasing NAV over the long term. Furthermore, management is actively trying to decrease the gap between share price and NAV, which will play out favorably for shareholders. Lastly, given their discount to NAV and their peer comparison, Rand comes with considerable downside protection going forward. Overall, I think this company has potential, but would keep the position size small.