Northern Dynasty: Had A NAK Day While Mining Stocks Were Bummed

Yesterday, Seeking Alpha published my article, Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Ready To Blast Off! Due to technical difficulties, The NAKetship is still on the launch pad. There were concerns in launching due to meteorite showers from the fallout of declining mining stocks. With the mission temporarily scrubbed, the good news is we did not explode on takeoff and everything is still intact to resume the re-sequencing to countdown.

In that previous article, a commenter asked if there was any correlation between the price of NAK to the price of gold/copper or how the miners perform. His comment was that so far, it seems to move independent of these other indicators. His observation is spot on, and it was made before yesterday's market action. Gold dropped 1.8%, GDX was down 4.2% and copper was up about 1%, but copper and NAK are disconnected. On 4/13 and 4/17 copper was up strongly about a percentage point on both days but NAK was down big on both days. Yesterday's behavior was further evidence that NAK's valuation will be driven in the near term by headlines along with future political events.

Yesterday NAKeteers had a moral victory with the stock up 0.67%. That doesn't sound like a great number to get excited about, but considering the carnage in the market for most miners, it was a positive development.

SYMBOL COMPANY NAME % DROP ABX BARRICK GOLD -11.3% NEM NEWMONT MINING -2.4% GG GOLD CORP -3.2% KGC KINROSS GOLD -6.6% AEM AGNICO EAGLE MINES -4.8% EGO EL DORADO GOLD -4.5% FNV FRANCO NEVADA CORP -3.2% NG NOVA GOLD -5.4% GORO GOLD RESOURCE -6.0% IAG IAMGOLD CORP -6.3% AUY YAMANA GOLD -7.1% GOLD RANDGOLD RESOURCES -2.5% GFI GOLDFIELDS INTERNATIONAL -2.6% FSM FORTUNA SILVER -4.2%

Not helping matters is the earnings miss by Barrick Gold, which had managed to beat expectations in five of the previous six quarters. ABX was hurt by lower production and higher costs. Newmont Mining was down even though they had a earnings beat.

Supposedly there was a selloff in gold because the market breathed a sigh of relief that Le Pen may not become the next French President. Some analysts are calling for the beginning of a short-term bearish phase. My take is gold buyers are just getting reticent about buying into resistance in fear of having their heads handed to them. Look at the following chart of gold and the pending huge battle between a powerful long term downtrend vs. a long term uptrend:

In conclusion, we are very much on target for liftoff. In the short run over the next few weeks we will get an announcement on the EPA issue. In the mid term over the next several months we will see progress on the permitting issues which will also create catalysts to the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.